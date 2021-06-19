Prime Day deal: Get our best-value Wi-Fi extender for under $23

Ry Crist/CNET

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Is there a spot in your home where your FaceTime calls get choppy, your movies keep buffering, and the little Wi-Fi icon in the corner of your screen has most of its bars grayed out? Whether in your bedroom or by your favorite chair, Wi-Fi dead zones always seem to come up at the most inconvenient places. Yes, you could invest in a swanky new mesh Wi-Fi system -- but that's going to cost you upwards of $170 or more, just to start.

Thankfully, there's a cheaper solution -- and as Prime Day approaches, it's back under $23. 's dependability and user-friendliness earned it the distinction of 2021's best-value extender from CNET senior appliance editor Ry Crist, who called it "an absolute steal." And that was before Amazon knocked the price this low for Prime Day. This extender usually goes for about $30, but by purchasing it during this sale and clipping the digital coupon listed under the price, you can save over $7.

The RE 220 broadens your WiFi's range to an ample 1,200 square feet, covering multiple rooms and floors. Finding the perfect spot for your extender typically involves a lot of trial and error, but the RE 220 makes it simple: A green light alerts you when you've found a good one. Plus, the little white device is so compact that you can plug it into one half of a duplex outlet without blocking the other half.

The extender comes with an app that provides an additional layer of customization, allowing you to shut the Wi-Fi on and off at scheduled times (so you can limit your kids' screen time) and control which devices connect (so you can ward off piggybacking neighbors).