Verizon Fios begins offering multi-gig home internet speeds in NYC

Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

After Ziply Fiber and AT&T nabbed headlines in January with announcements about their new multi-gig home internet plans, Verizon has stepped forward with news of its own. Beginning Tuesday, select areas of the New York City market will be able to sign up for the Fios 2 Gigabit Connection plan, which offers upload and download speeds as high as 2.3 gigabits per second.

Verizon Fios, the company's 100% fiber-optic home internet service, is available in eight Northeastern states and the District of Columbia. In most markets, it offers three plans: Fios 300 (300 megabits-per-second download and upload speeds), Fios 500 (500Mbps download, upload) and Fios Gigabit (940Mbps download, 880Mbps upload).

Now, some customers in the Big Apple will be able to try out the fastest plan the provider has yet to offer. Fios 2 Gigabit Connection will feature download and upload speeds between 1.5 and 2.3 gigabits per second, according to a press release. With auto pay enabled, the plan will cost $120 a month, which includes a router rental, a Wi-Fi extender (if requested, at no extra charge) and 2 terabytes of cloud storage.

Additional perks to entice new customers are a $200 Verizon gift card, a free year of AMC Plus and Disney Plus, and $300 off a Stream TV soundbar. Customers can also save $20 a month with select unlimited wireless plans.

Like all Fios plans, the Fios 2 Gigabit Connection tier has no data cap and requires no annual contract. Customers who order online will also have the $99 setup fee waived.

While the Fios 2 Gigabit Connection plan is available immediately in portions of New York, it won't be unveiled in additional markets until sometime later this year.