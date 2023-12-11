Best Internet Providers in Wilmington, North Carolina

What is the best internet provider in Wilmington?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Wilmington. Along with fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds, the area’s largest fiber internet provider offers competitive pricing and simple service terms, including unlimited data and free equipment rental.

AT&T Fiber also boasts the fastest internet plan in Wilmington with multi-gigabit service advertising speeds up to 5,000 megabits per second starting at $250 per month. That’s understandably more than most would like to pay for internet, which is why AT&T Fiber offers a variety of other plans with monthly rates ranging from $55 to $150.

Several other local providers (Spectrum included) have a cheaper starting price than AT&T for internet in Wilmington. Spectrum has arguably the best cheap internet plan, offering download speeds up to 500Mbps starting at $50 monthly. Fixed wireless providers, including T-Mobile Home Internet, US Cellular and Verizon 5G Home Internet, also start at $50, but lack the speed potential and reliability you’d get with Spectrum.

Best internet in Wilmington, North Carolina

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Wilmington, NC Our take - AT&T Fiber has the best plan selection, fastest speeds (upload and download) and highest customer satisfaction of any Wilmington internet service provider. The contract-free service includes free equipment rental and unlimited data, and special bonus offers such as gift cards may be available when you sign up.

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best high-speed coverage in Wilmington, NC Our take - More than 90% of Wilmington households are serviceable for Spectrum, the highest of any non-satellite provider in the area. Download speeds up to 500 and 1,000Mbps are available, but upload speeds are slower due to the limitations of a cable internet network. The monthly rate on both plans increases by $30 after one year.

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Wilmington, NC Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet isn't the fastest internet provider in Wilmington, but the simple setup and customer-friendly service terms make it worth considering as an alternative to AT&T or Spectrum. A mobile bundle discount is also available to Magenta Max customers, bringing the home internet cost down to $30 per month -- the lowest of any major ISP in Wilmington.

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Wilmington internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$250 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None 1.5TB DSL, none fiber None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $50-$70 500-1,000Mbps Free modem, $5 router rental (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 US Cellular Fixed Wireless $50 25-100Mbps Varies 25GB, unlimited available None N/A Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2

What's the cheapest internet plan in Wilmington? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Spectrum Internet $50 500Mbps Free modem, $5 router rental (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 50-300Mbps None US Cellular $50 25-100Mbps Varies AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300Mbps None

How to find internet deals and promotions in Wilmington

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Wilmington depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Wilmington internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing for a limited time. Many providers, including AT&T Fiber, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communication Commission. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Wilmington

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

