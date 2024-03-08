Best Internet Providers in Warner Robins, Georgia

What is the best internet provider in Warner Robins?

Fiber internet is often the top choice for broadband when available, especially when it comes with the plan selection, service terms and high customer satisfaction of AT&T Fiber, our pick for best ISP in Warner Robins. AT&T Fiber offers plans ranging from 300 to 5,000 megabits per second, the fastest in Warner Robins, all of which include unlimited data, free equipment rental and no contracts.

Kinetic by Windstream also offers fiber internet in Warner Robins, but plan selection and availability are more limited. Cable ISP Cox has the greatest availability of any Warner Robins internet provider, though local ISP Hargray may be the cheaper option if you’re looking for cable internet service.

Hargray, formerly Cable One, offers internet service in Warner Robins starting at just $25 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps. Verizon’s fixed wireless 5G Home Internet is potentially the next cheapest internet with service available for $35 monthly to qualifying Verizon mobile customers. T-Mobile Home Internet also offers wireless internet service in Warner Robins and, while more expensive and possibly slower than Verizon, currently boasts far greater availability in the area than Verizon.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Warner Robins across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Warner Robins. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Warner Robins, Georgia

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Warner Robins Our take - Fast, symmetrical speeds and stable, competitive pricing make AT&T Fiber a leading internet provider in Warner Robins. Simple service terms that include no data caps, equipment fees or contracts helped AT&T Fiber earn the top spot for customer satisfaction from the American Customer Satisfaction Index in 2023. Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Cox Communications Best broadband coverage in Warner Robins Our take - Cox's cable internet network covers more than 90% of Warner Robins households, offering speeds of 100 to 1,000Mbps throughout much of the area. All plans come with a 1.25TB monthly data cap, however, and a contract may be required to get the lowest introductory rate. Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

unique gaming add-on

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Warner Robins Our take - With speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps isn't the fastest ISP in Warner Robins, but the easy setup and favorable service terms -- no equipment fees, data caps or contracts -- make T-Mobile Home Internet a broadband option worth considering. There's also a discount for qualifying mobile customers that can bring the monthly internet rate down to $40 or $50. Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Warner Robins, Georgia internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T

Read full review DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$250 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 7.4 Cox

Read full review Cable $50-$110 100-1,000Mbps $13 (optional) 1.25TB None 6.2 Hargray Cable, fiber $25-$85 100-1,000Mbps $13 (optional) None None N/A Kinetic by Windstream DSL, fiber $40-$180 15-100Mbps DSL, 300-2,000Mbps fiber $10 (optional) None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What is the cheapest internet plan in Warner Robins? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Hargray Internet 100 $25 100Mbps $13 (optional) Kinetic 300 $40 300Mbps $10 (optional) Cox Go Fast

Read full review $50 100Mbps $13 (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 50-300Mbps None AT&T Fiber 300

Read full review $55 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40-$5 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Warner Robins

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Warner Robins depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Warner Robins internet providers such as Cox may offer lower introductory pricing or other incentives for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, Kinetic and T-Mobile Home Internet run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of deals, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Warner Robins Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Internet 5000

Read full review $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 2000

Read full review $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Kinetic 2 Gig $180 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 1000

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Cox 1 Gig

Read full review $110 1,000Mbps 35Mbps 1.25TB Cable Hargray Internet 1000 $85 1,000Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Kinetic Gig $70 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Read full review $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (4 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Warner Robins, Georgia

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Warner Robins, Georgia, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Warner Robins? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Warner Robins due to its local fiber coverage, fast speeds, straightforward pricing and high customer satisfaction. The area’s largest fiber provider has the best selection of high-speed plans, ranging from 300 to 5,000Mbps, all of which include free equipment rental and unlimited data.

Is fiber internet available in Warner Robins? According to recent FCC data as of June 2023, approximately 41% of Warner Robins residential addresses are serviceable for fiber-optic internet. Serviceability is greatest in the Highland Estates and Creekside communities, though fiber service can be found in random neighborhoods throughout the area. AT&T Fiber is the area’s largest fiber provider while Kinetic and Hargray offer fiber service in select parts of Warner Robins as well.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Warner Robins? Local ISP Hargray has the lowest introductory rate on home internet in Warner Robins at $25 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps. Kinetic by Windstream offers the next cheapest plan in Warner Robins with service starting at $40 per month for max symmetrical upload and download speeds of 300Mbps.