Best Internet Providers in Kansas City, Missouri

Google Fiber - Best overall among internet providers in Kansas City Price: $100 per month

Speed: 2,000Mbps

Unlimited data Check with Google Fiber - 2 Gig Or call to order: (888) 669-0232 Spectrum - Best cable ISP among internet providers in Kansas City Prices from $50 - $90 per month

Speeds from 300 - 940Mbps

Unlimited data Check with Spectrum Internet Or call to order: (877) 306-0579 Verizon 5G Home Internet - Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Kansas City Prices from $50 - $70 per month

Speeds from 85 - 1,000Mbps

Unlimited data

If you’re looking for reasons to love Kansas City (the Missouri side), look to its many nicknames, both formal and informal: City of Fountains, Paris of the Plains and BBQ Capital of the World. Kansas City knows how to do it right regarding food, music and celebrating its history. Whether you’re a long-time resident or just moving to town, you want fast, reliable internet for remote work, gaming and streaming all those Chiefs Super Bowl highlights.

This guide is geared to the Missouri side of the line, but you may find similar ISP options if you’re shopping for internet from Kansas. Google Fiber is our pick for the best internet provider in Kansas City, but it’s not the only game in town. Stream your favorite jazz or blues (or hit play on hometown hero Burt Bacharach’s catalog) and let’s check out the best choices for home internet in Kansas City.

Best internet providers in the City of Fountains

A broad portion of Kansas City has the good fortune to be connected to fiber internet, whether from AT&T or Google. That means fast upload speeds as well as fast downloads. It’s hard to go wrong with either of those ISPs, but you might also consider cable from Spectrum or an affordable fixed wireless solution from Verizon or T-Mobile.

Google Fiber Best overall among internet providers in Kansas City Check availability Or call to order: (888) 669-0232 Product details Price $100 per month Speed 2,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contract, no equipment fees Simple pricing. Fast speeds. Good availability. Google Fiber takes the top spot in our recommendations for Kansas City ISPs. If Google doesn’t service your address, then be sure to check into AT&T as the other top fiber provider in the area.

Availability: Google Fiber covers much of the main Kansas City metro area, but you’ll find availability tapering off around Belton and over to the east around Grain Valley. Coverage can be a little patchwork in some places, particularly around the downtown area.

Plans and pricing: Fast fiber speeds come at a little bit of a price premium. Google’s plans range from $70 per month for 1,000Mbps to $125 for 5,000Mbps, where available. That price includes 1 terabyte of cloud storage and upload speeds as fast as the download speeds (if your equipment can handle it). A special note: Google offers a $15-per-month, 100Mbps plan in some parts of Kansas City that broadband providers have typically underserved. Availability is limited, but you may see it as a low-cost option if you’re in a covered area.

Fees and service details: You won’t have to dig through the plan details to discover what you’re getting into. Equipment is included and there are no contracts or data caps. Read out Google Fiber review. Check Google Fiber - 2 Gig availability Or call to order: (888) 669-0232

Spectrum Best cable ISP among internet providers in Kansas City Check availability Or call to order: (877) 306-0579 Product details Price range $50 - $90 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Fiber is oh so fine, but it doesn’t reach into every nook and cranny in Kansas City. If fiber is passing you by, check out cable internet provider Spectrum and its wide range of plans at affordable prices (at least for the first year or two).

Availability: Spectrum is the big cable provider for Kansas City proper and the northern and southern suburbs. Chances are good Spectrum services your address, though folks living on the eastern edge of town may also find Xfinity is an option.

Plans and pricing: Spectrum’s typical entry-level plan is $50 per month for 300Mbps service, but the company also offers a $20-for-30Mbps deal for households that meet income eligibility requirements. On the high end, Spectrum has been offering its Internet Gig plan for $60 per month in Kansas City. Spectrum’s rate card for the area shows a standard charge of $120 for the gig plan. Spectrum’s prices often jump after a set amount of time, so that $60 fee will double after the first two years of service.

Fees and service details: Spectrum offers tempting deals for low-income households and new customers. You won’t like the price hikes down the line for many plans, but at least there are no contracts and no data caps. A modem is included, and you can rent a router for $5 per month. Read our Spectrum Internet review. Check Spectrum Internet availability Or call to order: (877) 306-0579

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Kansas City Check availability Or call to order: (877) 991-1440 Product details Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Verizon and T-Mobile are the two big national players in fixed wireless home internet. They’re in tight contention, but Verizon nudges out T-Mobile on our best list thanks to faster speeds of up to 300Mbps. Here’s what you need to know about 5G home internet.

Availability: Verizon’s coverage map shows strong service across the city from the company’s latest 5G Ultra Wideband network. On the downside, finding an available slot is sometimes challenging, even if your home is in a covered area.

Plans and pricing: While Verizon offers 5G home internet speeds up to 1,000Mbps in some parts of the country, you’ll be looking at typical speeds of 85Mbps to 300Mbps in Kansas City. Plans start at $50 per month with autopay. A 5G Home Plus $70 (with autopay) option has the same speeds but includes Verizon Cloud Unlimited backup and a three-year price guarantee. Bundling with an eligible phone plan gets you 50% off your home internet bill.

Fees and service details: Verizon keeps things simple. Equipment is included and there’s no data cap or contract. Look for deal-sweeteners when you sign up, like a recent $200 Home Depot gift card offer with the 5G Home Plus plan. However, the offer requires keeping your service for at least 180 days. Read our Verizon 5G Home Internet review. Check Verizon 5G Home Internet availability Or call to order: (877) 991-1440

Internet providers in Kansas City overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$180 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 768Kbps-100Mbps None 1.5TB (no data cap for 100Mbps plan) None 7.4 Google Fiber Fiber $70-$125 1,000-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $50-$120 300-940Mbps Free modem; $5 router (skippable) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Wisper Internet Fixed wireless $65-$140 25-400Mbps Varies None None N/A Xfinity Cable $30-$90 75-1,200Mbps Varies 1.2 TB Varies 7 Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

All available Kansas City residential internet providers

While Google Fiber, Spectrum and Verizon 5G Home Internet made it to the top of our best list of ISPs in Kansas City, there are other options out there. AT&T Fiber, if available to you, is one to consider as a close competitor to Google Fiber.

AT&T Fiber : Google Fiber eclipsed AT&T Fiber on our best list, thanks to wider availability across Kansas City. But check to see if AT&T services your address. A variety of plans and max speeds of 5,000Mbps in some spots make it a compelling competitor for your internet dollar. It's especially strong in the southwestern reaches of the city and around Independence.

: Google Fiber eclipsed AT&T Fiber on our best list, thanks to wider availability across Kansas City. But check to see if AT&T services your address. A variety of plans and max speeds of 5,000Mbps in some spots make it a compelling competitor for your internet dollar. It's especially strong in the southwestern reaches of the city and around Independence. AT&T Internet : AT&T's legacy DSL network covers a good portion of Kansas City but has spottier coverage around downtown's heart. AT&T's fiber service will always be preferable to DSL, but the slower technology could be an option for places with few ISP choices. A flat rate of $55 per month covers whatever speed you can get at your location. Those speeds, however, can vary widely, ranging from painfully slow to as high as 100Mbps in some spots.

: AT&T's legacy DSL network covers a good portion of Kansas City but has spottier coverage around downtown's heart. AT&T's fiber service will always be preferable to DSL, but the slower technology could be an option for places with few ISP choices. A flat rate of $55 per month covers whatever speed you can get at your location. Those speeds, however, can vary widely, ranging from painfully slow to as high as 100Mbps in some spots. T-Mobile Home Internet : T-Mobile didn't quite squeak by Verizon on our best ISP list for Kansas City, but it's worth a look if you're shopping for no-fuss fixed wireless. Speeds range from 72 to 245Mbps for $50 per month ($30 with an eligible phone plan). Check this out if you're an existing T-Mobile phone customer looking for a home internet bargain, or if Verizon 5G Home Internet doesn't have a slot open for your address.

: T-Mobile didn't quite squeak by Verizon on our best ISP list for Kansas City, but it's worth a look if you're shopping for no-fuss fixed wireless. Speeds range from 72 to 245Mbps for $50 per month ($30 with an eligible phone plan). Check this out if you're an existing T-Mobile phone customer looking for a home internet bargain, or if Verizon 5G Home Internet doesn't have a slot open for your address. Xfinity : Cable provider Xfinity sneaks some coverage into Kansas City proper, but it's especially strong around Independence and the suburb of Raytown. It's a direct competitor to Spectrum. Plans start at $30 for 75Mbps service and go as high as $90 for 1,200Mbps. Be sure to scrutinize the plan details for contract terms and whether or not equipment is included. Also, keep an eye on the 1.2-terabyte data cap. There are options to pay for unlimited data or rent equipment with unlimited data included as a perk.

: Cable provider Xfinity sneaks some coverage into Kansas City proper, but it's especially strong around Independence and the suburb of Raytown. It's a direct competitor to Spectrum. Plans start at $30 for 75Mbps service and go as high as $90 for 1,200Mbps. Be sure to scrutinize the plan details for contract terms and whether or not equipment is included. Also, keep an eye on the 1.2-terabyte data cap. There are options to pay for unlimited data or rent equipment with unlimited data included as a perk. Wisper Internet : Wisper is a fixed wireless provider focused on rural and remote areas. If that sounds like your house, then it could be an option to consider along with satellite internet. Prices start at $65 per month for 25Mbps service, but you may be able to get speeds up to 400Mbps for $140 per month, depending on your location. There's a $100 installation fee, but you can get $50 off if you sign up for autopay.

: Wisper is a fixed wireless provider focused on rural and remote areas. If that sounds like your house, then it could be an option to consider along with satellite internet. Prices start at $65 per month for 25Mbps service, but you may be able to get speeds up to 400Mbps for $140 per month, depending on your location. There's a $100 installation fee, but you can get $50 off if you sign up for autopay. Satellite internet: Satellite internet from Starlink, Viasat and HughesNet has been a lifeline for rural and underserved areas with few options for getting online. If you live in Kansas City, however, you're likely to have faster and more affordable plans from Google, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. Check into satellite if you're outside town and the usual suspects don't service your address.

Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images

Kansas City internet details at a glance

For most Kansas City residents, the biggest decision you have to make is whether to go with fiber or cable. Google and AT&T have strong fiber coverage across the town, so that may be your ideal choice, especially if you need fast upload speeds. Cable ISPs Spectrum and Xfinity make a case with affordable plans, while fixed wireless competitors Verizon and T-Mobile will tempt you to bundle your phone service and get home internet at a discount.

Broadband availability N/A people have access to broadband internet of any type No provider data available Most available internet technology

Pricing details on Kansas City home internet service

With both Google's and Spectrum’s lowest-cost plans in the mix, the average starting price for internet in Kansas City works out to under $50. Fiber starts as low as $55 per month from AT&T, but the more widely available Google Fiber 1,000Mbps plan will cost you $70 per month. That’s a pretty good deal for gigabit fiber.

Cheap internet options in the Kansas City metro area

Google Fiber’s $15-per-month 100Mbps plan is one of the cheapest internet rates you’ll find, but it’s only available in certain areas of Kansas City that have been traditionally underserved. One clever way to get cheap home internet is to bundle an eligible Verizon or T-Mobile phone plan with internet service. That puts Verizon as low as $25 per month and T-Mobile as low as $30 per month.

Qualified low-income households can get very good prices on internet in Kansas City. Check into Spectrum’s Internet Assist plan for $20 per month. Be sure to check your eligibility for the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal program that can knock at least $30 off your monthly internet bill to get you connected for free or very cheap. It can also help put some faster plans within reach. The internet should be for everyone, and this is a way to help it fit into even the tightest budget.

Here are the internet speeds you can find in Kansas City

Homes that are in the right places can enjoy fiber internet speeds of up to 5,000Mbps from Google or AT&T. That’s a big part of why Kansas City ranks in 12th place on Speedtest.net’s listing of internet speeds for the 100 most populous cities in the US. KCMO pulls down a median download speed of nearly 232Mbps, with Google Fiber taking the prize for the city’s fastest provider at a median download speed of about 272Mbps. Zippy.

Download speeds Kansas City - 147 Mbps MO - 134 Mbps US - 133 Mbps Upload speeds Kansas City - 81 Mbps MO - 54 Mbps US - 46 Mbps

Fastest internet providers in Kansas City

Depending on what part of town you’re in, you’ll look to Google Fiber or AT&T Fiber to fuel your online adventures. Both have plans up to 5,000Mbps, but you can save money and still pull down fast speeds if you look at the 2,000Mbps tier from either provider.