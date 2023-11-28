Best Internet Providers in South Dakota

What is the best internet provider in South Dakota?

Midco is the best internet service provider overall for most households in South Dakota because of availability, affordability and a solid customer service reputation. That being said, Midco service isn’t available everywhere in South Dakota, so Bluepeak or Golden West are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

We've also found the top options if you're hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds. The cheapest wired internet in South Dakota comes from Midco's $29 introductory deal for its 250 megabits per second plan, though you may find the starting price is higher in some locations. The fastest internet speed in South Dakota is 5,000Mbps (five gigabits per second) from Bluepeak and Midco, but it's found only within their limited fiber footprints. There are more ISPs in South Dakota than we've included in this guide. You may find smaller providers and local cooperatives that provide broadband to specific parts of the state.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in South Dakota across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in South Dakota. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in South Dakota

Connection Cable Speed range 250 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $49 - $79 per month Midco Best internet provider in South Dakota Our take - Midco takes the top spot for South Dakota ISPs thanks to availability, good top speeds, a limited fiber footprint and a solid customer service reputation. Midco uses a mix of cable, fiber and fixed wireless networks to fuel its large coverage area. Availability Midco reaches nearly 59% of South Dakota homes, according to Federal Communications Commission data. Its cable and fiber networks focus on the more populated areas, like Rapid City, Pierre, Watertown and Sioux Falls. Fixed wireless reaches into some rural areas on the state's eastern side. Plans and pricing Midco prices vary with location. Cable plans may start at $29 per month for 250Mbps and go up to $49 monthly for gig service with introductory pricing good for the first two years. Prices may go up after that. For example, the 250Mbps plan has a regular monthly price of $65. However, some locations in South Dakota have higher introductory starting rates. Fiber pricing falls in line with cable internet pricing but with additional plans at 2 gigs for $129 and 5 gigs for $249 in some areas. Fixed wireless speeds range from 35 to 100Mbps for as low as $39 per month. Fees and service details There are no data caps or contracts. Equipment costs will vary depending on the plan you go with. For example, you can purchase your own router or lease one with fixed wireless. For cable, you can lease a modem for $9 monthly or a modem/router combo for $11. Fiber customers can bring their own equipment. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no contracts

30-day guarantee

Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $100 per month Bluepeak Cheapest fiber internet in South Dakota Our take - Midco's closest competitor is Bluepeak, formerly called Vast. The two ISPs even go head to head in some areas. Bluepeak is worth weighing against Midco, especially if you can get the ISP's fast, affordable fiber offering. Availability Bluepeak's widest coverage is through its cable network, primarily found around the broader Rapid City and Sioux Falls areas but also in Spearfish, Watertown and Yankton. The ISP's fiber offering is available in Sioux Falls and Vermillion. Plans and pricing For cable, Bluepeak starts at $40 per month for 200Mbps internet. Check out the $75 cable gig plan if you need to go faster. Regarding fiber, you'll find plans starting at $50 per month for a gig and topping at $100 monthly for 5,000Mbps. That's surprisingly cheap for a blazing-fast plan. You can get a five-year price lock to hang onto that deal. Fees and service details There are no data caps or contracts. Equipment costs can vary. Gig plans come with gear, but you'll need to lease or bring your own equipment if you choose a slower plan. That may tip you toward the gig level when you're shopping. Key Info No data caps

no contracts

no contracts

equipment included

Connection DSL & Fiber Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $60 - $100 per month Golden West Best rural internet in South Dakota Our take - Living in a rural community in South Dakota doesn't have to mean suffering through slow internet. Golden West is focused firmly on fiber, though it still has a small DSL footprint. Speeds up to a gig make this a great option for a fast connection in a small town. Availability Golden West serves over 60 communities across 24,000 square miles. The ISP's coverage area is weighted to the state's southern half. Plans and pricing Golden West's symmetrical fiber plans start at $60 per month for 250Mbps. The 500Mbps plan is $80, and 1 gig is $100. For DSL, you'll be looking at $60 monthly for speeds up to 100Mbps. Fees and service details Data is unlimited, and no contracts are required. Golden West offers an optional router rental for $6 per month, a reasonable fee if you don't want to provide your own. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Satellite Speed range 20 - 250 Mbps Price range $90 - $120 per month Starlink Best satellite internet in South Dakota Our take - Satellite internet is often a last resort when wired options or fixed wireless doesn't work out. South Dakota's large stretches of remote and rural areas make it a prime place for satellite. Starlink's potential for faster speeds than its competitors gives it an edge in our recommendations for South Dakota. Read full review Availability You'll need to check your address to see if Starlink has an open spot for you. The ISP sometimes limits new customer signups. A recent look at the Starlink coverage map showed wide availability across South Dakota. You'll need a clear sky view, so consider that if you're in a forested area. Plans and pricing A residential plan costs $120 monthly with a one-time $600 outlay for hardware to get you started. Speeds typically reach 25 to 220Mbps. Fees and service details Data is unlimited, and you won't have to sign a contract. There's a 30-day trial period, so you can test the service and see if it works for you. Key Info 1TB data limit

no term contract

no term contract

low latency

South Dakota internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Alliance Communications Fiber $50-$80 300-1,000Mbps $10 (optional) None None N/A Bluepeak Fiber/cable $40-$100 200-5,000Mbps Varies None None N/A Celerity Internet Fixed wireless $55-$105 25-100Mbps $10 (optional) None One-year N/A CenturyLink DSL DSL $55 3-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Golden West Fiber/DSL $60-$100 25-1,000Mbps $6 (optional) None None N/A Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 (optional) Varies None 6.4 Midco Cable/fiber/fixed wireless $29-$249 35-5,000Mbps Varies None None N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (6 items) Shop Providers

Rural internet options in South Dakota

Celerity Internet : Celerity started in the Spearfish area and expanded its fixed wireless network from there. It now covers broad areas around Deadwood and Rapid City and across the central-eastern region of the state. Plans start at $55 per month for 25Mbps and go up to $105 monthly for 100Mbps with a one-year contract. There are no data caps. Celerity also provides fiber to Prairie Haven Estates in Piedmont. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other types of internet connections.

: Celerity started in the Spearfish area and expanded its fixed wireless network from there. It now covers broad areas around Deadwood and Rapid City and across the central-eastern region of the state. Plans start at $55 per month for 25Mbps and go up to $105 monthly for 100Mbps with a one-year contract. There are no data caps. Celerity also provides fiber to Prairie Haven Estates in Piedmont. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other types of internet connections. CenturyLink : CenturyLink’s old-school DSL network reaches around Rapid City and Pierre and covers some eastern parts of the state. It may be the only wired option for some rural homes. There’s one plan at $55 per month with an optional $15 per month equipment lease. Speeds, however, may be slow. If you’re lucky, you may be able to get up to 100Mbps, or you may qualify for only 3Mbps. CenturyLink’s sibling Quantum Fiber service is available in very limited areas, but you’re not likely to find it if you live in the boonies.

: CenturyLink’s old-school DSL network reaches around Rapid City and Pierre and covers some eastern parts of the state. It may be the only wired option for some rural homes. There’s one plan at $55 per month with an optional $15 per month equipment lease. Speeds, however, may be slow. If you’re lucky, you may be able to get up to 100Mbps, or you may qualify for only 3Mbps. CenturyLink’s sibling Quantum Fiber service is available in very limited areas, but you’re not likely to find it if you live in the boonies. GigFire : Fixed wireless and fiber ISP GigFire services a chunk of far-east South Dakota, including parts of Huron, Watertown, Brookings and Madison. Fixed wireless plans for rural areas run $70 per month for 150Mbps downloads with no contracts, no data caps and Wi-Fi gear included. Standard installation is $99. GigFire has been expanding its fiber-to-the-home offerings with speeds up to 2,000Mbps, but rural residents are more likely to connect via fixed wireless.

Fixed wireless and fiber ISP GigFire services a chunk of far-east South Dakota, including parts of Huron, Watertown, Brookings and Madison. Fixed wireless plans for rural areas run $70 per month for 150Mbps downloads with no contracts, no data caps and Wi-Fi gear included. Standard installation is $99. GigFire has been expanding its fiber-to-the-home offerings with speeds up to 2,000Mbps, but rural residents are more likely to connect via fixed wireless. Interlakes Wireless : Interlakes Wireless in Chester offers a $55-per-month fixed wireless residential plan with download speeds up to 100Mbps. Data is unlimited. Installation costs $200. Service reaches Lake Madison, Lake Herman, Lake Brant and surrounding rural areas.

: Interlakes Wireless in Chester offers a $55-per-month fixed wireless residential plan with download speeds up to 100Mbps. Data is unlimited. Installation costs $200. Service reaches Lake Madison, Lake Herman, Lake Brant and surrounding rural areas. Leap Communications : Leap focuses on the South Dakota plains. Fixed wireless plans range from 10 to 100Mbps at monthly prices of $45 to $115. There are no contracts or data caps. Leap has been pushing to bring fiber to its service area to provide a faster alternative to its fixed wireless network.

: Leap focuses on the South Dakota plains. Fixed wireless plans range from 10 to 100Mbps at monthly prices of $45 to $115. There are no contracts or data caps. Leap has been pushing to bring fiber to its service area to provide a faster alternative to its fixed wireless network. Rise Broadband : Rise specializes in rural fixed wireless internet with typical download speeds ranging from 25 to 100Mbps. Speed levels will vary with your location. For example, Rise offers a $55-per-month 25Mbps plan with unlimited data to some addresses near Sioux Falls. You may be able to find a free equipment rental and installation deal.

: Rise specializes in rural fixed wireless internet with typical download speeds ranging from 25 to 100Mbps. Speed levels will vary with your location. For example, Rise offers a $55-per-month 25Mbps plan with unlimited data to some addresses near Sioux Falls. You may be able to find a free equipment rental and installation deal. Santel Communications : Residents of small towns from Wolsey down to Tripp can check in with Santel for fast fiber hookups. Pricing is a bit higher than you’ll find in the cities but worthwhile for the reliability and symmetrical speeds. Plans start at $90 per month for 250Mbps and top out at $150 for 1,000Mbps. Wi-Fi gear is included.

: Residents of small towns from Wolsey down to Tripp can check in with Santel for fast fiber hookups. Pricing is a bit higher than you’ll find in the cities but worthwhile for the reliability and symmetrical speeds. Plans start at $90 per month for 250Mbps and top out at $150 for 1,000Mbps. Wi-Fi gear is included. Venture Communications : Venture started as a telephone company focusing on rural central and northeast South Dakota. It now offers fiber internet to various small towns where you might be surprised to find such fast broadband. Prices range from $69 for 100Mbps service to $121 for 1,000Mbps. There are no data caps.

: Venture started as a telephone company focusing on rural central and northeast South Dakota. It now offers fiber internet to various small towns where you might be surprised to find such fast broadband. Prices range from $69 for 100Mbps service to $121 for 1,000Mbps. There are no data caps. Satellite internet: While local and regional ISPs have done a valiant job of connecting some of the more remote towns and communities in South Dakota, there are still places that may not be able to access adequate broadband from wired or fixed wireless connections. That’s where satellite from Starlink, Viasat and HughesNet comes in. Prices can be high, and speeds may be variable, but it may also be your best shot at getting online from a remote home.

Internet breakdown by city in South Dakota

It’s hard to cover the broadband options of a state like South Dakota and give individual cities the attention they deserve. That’s why we also compile lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in South Dakota. We tackle details such as internet connection types, max speeds, cheapest providers and more. Check back later if you don’t find the city you’re looking for below. We’re working to add more cities every week.

Sioux Falls

Cheap internet options in South Dakota

While Midco’s prices can vary depending on location, some customers may be able to get its $29-per-month 250Mbps plan for either cable or fiber. Starting prices vary depending on your location and any special offers that may be in effect. I recently spotted a limited-time Midco deal of $23 monthly for 250Mbps. Fiber is preferable due to the symmetrical upload speed. That’s a decent bargain for that speed level, but keep in mind that pricing will increase to $65 per month after the introductory period.

Verizon or T-Mobile phone customers can look into bundling plans to get a discount on home internet, bringing prices down as low as $35 per month with Verizon or $30 per month with T-Mobile. However, South Dakota doesn’t have the greatest 5G coverage across the state, so you may have trouble finding an open slot for 5G home internet service. South Dakotans on tight incomes should check into the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. Eligible households can get free or cheap internet through the program. Most ISPs participate.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in South Dakota? Plan Starting monthly price Monthly equipment fee Max download speed (Mbps) Midco $29 250Mbps Varies Bluepeak 200 $40 200Mbps Varies Alliance Communications $50 300Mbps $10 (optional) Bluepeak 1 Gig Fiber $50 1,000Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None CenturyLink DSL $55 100Mbps $15 (optional) Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in South Dakota

The best internet deals and top promotions in South Dakota depend on what discounts are available during a given period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

South Dakota internet providers, such as Midco, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is South Dakota broadband?

South Dakota’s broadband prospects are a mixed bag. A recent Ookla speed test ranking of states placed South Dakota in the 43rd position with a median download speed of 151Mbps. That doesn’t tell the whole story, though. City dwellers are likely to have gig cable (and even 5-gig fiber in some places) as an option, but there are also quite a few small towns with fiber networks. Regional and local ISPs deliver fiber up to 5,000Mbps in some spots, including rural areas where you might not expect to find such fast connections. Golden West is an ISP to look for if you’re shopping for internet in a rural community.

Fastest internet plans in South Dakota Plan Starting price Max download speeds (Mbps) Max upload speeds (Mbps) Connection type Bluepeak 5 Gig $100 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps Fiber Midco Fiber Internet 5 Gig $249 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps Fiber Bluepeak 2 Gig $65 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps Fiber Midco Fiber Internet 2 Gig $129 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps Fiber Bluepeak 1 Gig $50 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Fiber Bluepeak 1 Gig $75 1,000Mbps 30Mbps Cable Alliance Communications $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Fiber Midco Fiber Internet Gig $49 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Fiber Midco Gig Internet $49 1,000Mbps 50Mbps Cable Golden West $100 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Fiber Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps Fiber Show more (7 items) Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in South Dakota

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in South Dakota?

Your best choice for an ISP in South Dakota depends on your location and which networks reach your home. Midco is a top contender due to its wide availability and triple-threat approach to providing cable, fiber and fixed wireless coverage. That helps it reach various places, from cities to rural districts. Pricing is reasonable, and you may luck out with a very affordable $29-per-month introductory deal. But don’t sleep on Bluepeak as an option. Like Midco, Bluepeak offers fiber up to 5,000Mbps in some areas.

Some rural and small-town residents may be able to get online via fast fiber connections, thanks to local and regional ISPs that specialize in serving those communities. Look for DSL or fixed wireless options if fiber doesn't work out. As a last resort, check into satellite internet for homes outside the coverage zones of other ISPs.

Internet providers in South Dakota FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in South Dakota? Midco’s $29-per-month introductory deal for 250Mbps service in some areas is about as cheap as you’ll find for wired internet plans in the state. Bargain hunters can look to bundle an eligible Verizon or T-Mobile phone plan with a 5G home internet plan for substantial savings.

Which internet provider in South Dakota offers the fastest plan? Midco and Bluepeak both vie for the fastest plans in South Dakota, with 5,000Mbps fiber speeds in some areas.

Is fiber internet available in South Dakota? Pockets of fiber are scattered throughout South Dakota. There is limited availability of Quantum Fiber service. You'll also find some fiber from Bluepeak and Midco with speeds up to 5,000Mbps. Some towns have their own fiber networks available, like Swiftel Communications in Brookings. Limited areas in southeastern South Dakota can connect via regional ISP Alliance Communications. Check with Venture Communications if you live in central or northeastern South Dakota. In the state's southern half, look to Golden West for fiber service in a wide selection of smaller towns.