Best Internet Providers in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

What is the best internet provider in Sioux Falls?

Bluepeak is the best internet service provider in Sioux Falls, offering the fastest and cheapest plans in the area. It has fiber and cable internet connections in the city, and while fiber is clearly the better value, Bluepeak’s cable plans are also a solid option.

If your home is in the half of Sioux Falls that can’t get Bluepeak, Midco has the broadest coverage in the city and is an excellent backup option. Like Bluepeak, it has both fiber and cable connections available. It’s on the pricier side, but you can often find discounts for new customers.

T-Mobile Home Internet is another option worth considering. The fixed wireless provider only has one plan available for $50 a month, but everything you need is included in that price, and T-Mobile guarantees it won’t ever increase it.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Sioux Falls across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Sioux Falls. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $100 per month Bluepeak Best internet provider in Sioux Falls, SD Our take - Bluepeak is only available to about half of Sioux Falls -- entirely on the south side of the city -- but it's one of the best values you'll find anywhere in the country. It offers cable and fiber internet and has the fastest and cheapest plans in the city. Its fiber plans start at just $50 for 1,000Mbps upload and download speeds, one of the lowest prices I've seen for that kind of speed. Key Info No data caps

no contracts

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Cable Speed range 250 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $49 - $79 per month Midco Broadest coverage in Sioux Falls, SD Our take - Midco is a regional internet provider serving the Great Plains region and offering fiber and cable connections in Sioux Falls. Altogether, it covers 99% of households in the area. Prices are slightly higher than in other cities, but customers are largely happy: Midco earned the highest satisfaction score of any ISP in Sioux Falls in a recent J.D. Power survey. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no contracts

30-day guarantee

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Sioux Falls, SD Our take - If you can't get Bluepeak at your address and want something cheaper than Midco, T-Mobile Home Internet is a nice compromise. It uses a fixed wireless connection, so don't expect the same fast speeds as Midco or Bluepeak, but it's still plenty for most people. T-Mobile's biggest selling point is its price-lock guarantee: no matter how long you keep your service, it will never exceed $50 a month. Read full review Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no contracts

no additional fees

Sioux Falls internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Bluepeak Cable, Fiber $40-$100 200-5,000Mbps $15 (included with fiber plans) None None N/A CenturyLink DSL $50 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Midco Cable, Fiber $65-$100 250-1,000Mbps $11 (optional) None None N/A Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $55 25Mbps None None None 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4

What's the cheapest internet plan in Sioux Falls? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Bluepeak 200 $40 200Mbps $15 Bluepeak 1 Gig $50 1,000Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None

How to find internet deals and promotions in Sioux Falls

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Sioux Falls depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Sioux Falls internet providers, such as Midco, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, including Bluepeak and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Sioux Falls Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Bluepeak 5 Gig $100 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Bluepeak 2 Gig $65 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Bluepeak 1 Gig $50 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Midco Fiber Internet Gig $100 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Sioux Falls

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?

3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Sioux Falls FAQs

