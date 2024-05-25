Best Internet Providers in Santa Barbara, California

What is the best internet provider in Santa Barbara?

Frontier Fiber is the best internet provider overall for many households in Santa Barbara because of fast, symmetrical fiber speeds and affordable deals. Frontier Fiber isn’t available everywhere in Santa Barbara, so Cox or T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

If you’re hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we’ve also found those top options. Frontier's $30-per-month 200Mbps fiber plan offers the cheapest internet in Santa Barbara. Frontier Fiber’s 5,000Mbps plan offers the fastest available speed for a reasonable $130 per month.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Santa Barbara across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also closely read providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Santa Barbara. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Santa Barbara, California

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Fiber Best internet provider in Santa Barbara, CA Our take - Fast, symmetrical fiber, affordable introductory pricing, and a top speed of 5,000Mpbs: there’s a lot to like about Frontier’s fiber plans. The downside is that Frontier doesn’t reach as many homes in Santa Barbara as Cox does with its cable network. This recommendation is also specifically for Frontier’s fiber service and not its legacy DSL network. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 536-4810 Check with Frontier Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Pros and Cons Pros Wi-Fi router rental included in the price

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Frontier’s fiber coverage reaches much of the Mesa and around the East Side neighborhoods, gets spotty around the center of town and then picks back up again to the north. Some parts of town can only get Frontier’s legacy DSL service. Plans and pricing Fiber starts at $30 per month for 200Mbps and goes up to $130 per month for 5,000Mbps. The gig plan will cost you $65 per month, which is a good value. The $45-per-month 500Mbps plan is a smart choice for many homes. Fees and service details Frontier’s monthly rate includes a router rental and there are no contracts or data caps. Frontier may charge a prorated early termination fee if you sign up for a deal with a rewards card and then cancel before a year is up. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no equipment fee Compare Check with Frontier Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Mostly cable, some fiber Speed range 100 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $110 per month Cox Broadest coverage in Santa Barbara, CA Our take - Cox is available all over town and offers respectable download speeds, with a multi-gig plan available to most customers. Look for Cox fiber in a few pockets of the city. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 541-1140 Check with Cox Compare Connection Mostly cable, some fiber Speed range 100 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $110 per month Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Cox covers nearly 90% of Santa Barbara, according to the Federal Communications Commission National Broadband Map. That’s the widest availability of any wired ISP in town. A few neighborhoods have access to Cox’s fiber-to-the-home service, but most are on the ISP’s cable network. Plans and pricing Pricing is the same for cable or fiber plans, but you’ll get symmetrical speeds with fiber. Plans start at $50 per month for 100Mbps and top out at $150 per month for 2,000Mbps. Pricing stays the same for the first year or two, depending on which plan you choose. Watch out for price hikes down the line. Fees and service details Cox doesn’t make you sign a contract. The ISP has been including a Wi-Fi gateway device with its plans in Santa Barbara, although it charges $15 per month (optional) for equipment in some markets. Power users should note Cox’s 1.25TB data cap with a charge of $10 for each additional 50GB if you go over. Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

unique gaming add-on Compare Check with Cox Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Santa Barbara, CA Our take - T-Mobile and Verizon are close competitors when it comes to 5G home internet. T-Mobile gets a nod here thanks to a broader 5G coverage area, but compare with Verizon, especially if you’re already a Verizon mobile customer. Consider 5G home internet as an alternative if you’re not happy with cable at your home and you can’t get fiber. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability T-Mobile’s 5G Ultra Capacity network covers most of Santa Barbara with dry spots around and to the west of the Mesa and around the Foothill neighborhood. Plans and pricing With T-Mobile, you won’t have to dig through plans. There’s only one plan for $60 per month (sometimes discounted to $50 per month). Expect typical download speeds of 72-245Mbps. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to bring your home internet down to as low as $40 per month. Fees and service details There are no contracts or data caps and equipment is included. Expect to face a one-time $35 connection fee when you sign up. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless alternative in Santa Barbara, CA Our take - Verizon is competitive with T-Mobile in the 5G home internet space. If you’re already a Verizon mobile customer and are looking to bundle plans for internet savings, prioritize Verizon over T-Mobile. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network covers most of the eastern side of town, but coverage is spottier around the Mesa and the center of town. Run your address to see if a spot is available. Plans and pricing Choose from two plans. The 5G Home plan costs $50 per month (as low as $35 when bundled) for speeds up to 100Mbps, while the 5G Home Plus plan runs $70 per month (as low as $45 when bundled) for speeds up to 300Mbps. Fees and service details Like T-Mobile, Verizon keeps its plans simple. There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Compare Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details Compare

Santa Barbara internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Internet Air

Read full review Fixed wireless $55 ($35 with eligible mobile plan) 75-225Mbps None None None N/A Cox

Read full review Cable/fiber $50-$150 100-2,000Mbps None 1.25TB None 6.2 Frontier

Read full review Fiber $30-$130 200-5,000Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Santa Barbara

AT&T Internet Air : AT&T doesn’t offer DSL or fiber in Santa Barbara, but some homes may be able to get its 5G home internet service. It costs $55 per month for typical download speeds of 75-225Mbps, although actual speeds will vary depending on location and network congestion. Bundle with a mobile plan to bring your home internet price down to $35 monthly. There’s no data cap, no contract and no equipment fee.

: AT&T doesn’t offer DSL or fiber in Santa Barbara, but some homes may be able to get its 5G home internet service. It costs $55 per month for typical download speeds of 75-225Mbps, although actual speeds will vary depending on location and network congestion. Bundle with a mobile plan to bring your home internet price down to $35 monthly. There’s no data cap, no contract and no equipment fee. Satellite internet: Satellite internet from Starlink, Hughesnet or Viasat is best suited to homes in rural or remote areas that can’t get cable, fiber, DSL or solid fixed wireless broadband. Most of Santa Barbara will go with Cox or Frontier, but consider satellite if you’re outside of town and faster and more affordable options don’t work out.

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Cheap internet options in Santa Barbara

Competition between Cox and Frontier is good news for Santa Barbara residents. Keep an eye on Frontier for fiber bargains. You may spot a special offer of $25 per month for the Fiber 500 plan or $45 per month for the gig plan, both excellent deals for fiber service. That discounted price is good for a year and includes a router. Frontier’s standard pricing for the 200Mbps plan is $30 per month, which handily beats the competition. If Cox is your best bet, then start with the $50-per-month 100Mbps plan. That’s not a great deal, but it’s the most affordable wired internet option for the homes in Santa Barbara that aren’t hooked up to Frontier.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Santa Barbara?

Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Frontier

Read full review $30 200Mbps None Cox

Read full review $50 100Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None AT&T Internet Air

Read full review $55 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 225Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Santa Barbara

The best internet deals and top promotions in Santa Barbara depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Santa Barbara internet providers, such as Frontier and Cox, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including Verizon 5G Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Santa Barbara broadband?

Fast fiber from Frontier and multi-gig cable and fiber from Cox make Santa Barbara a good place to get speedy home internet. A recent Ookla speed test report shows the city with a 256Mbps median download speed for fixed internet. That’s right in line with the California state average of 253Mbps and compares favorably with the 221Mbps Los Angeles pulls down. Frontier’s affordable 5,000Mbps fiber plan puts zippy, symmetrical speeds in reach of many homes in Santa Barbara, but most customers can get 2,000Mbps downloads through Cox even if fiber doesn’t come to your address.

Fastest internet plans in Santa Barbara

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Santa Barbara

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. What's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

We then go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Santa Barbara?

Most Santa Barbara residents will go with Frontier or Cox for home internet. Frontier’s fiber network offers uploads that are just as fast as the downloads. It’s tough to beat Frontier on the speed/price equation. If you can’t get Frontier fiber, then consider Cox. Some small areas can get Cox’s fiber-to-the-home service, while most neighborhoods are on Cox’s cable network. The good news is 80% of Cox’s customers in Santa Barbara can access the 2,000Mbps speed tier if needed. If both Cox and Frontier service your home and you want to keep your Cox bill down, then get ready to negotiate for a better deal. If Frontier and Cox don’t work out for you, then look into the 5G home internet providers, especially if you can bundle for a discount.

Internet providers in Santa Barbara FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in Santa Barbara? Frontier’s $30-per-month 200Mbps fiber plan is a good bargain for broadband in Santa Barbara. That’s plenty of speed for many internet users.

Which internet provider in Santa Barbara offers the fastest plan? Frontier’s 5,000Mbps plan is the speediest home internet you can get in Santa Barbara. It costs $130 per month, a good value for that speed level.

Is fiber internet available in Santa Barbara? Frontier is the main fiber internet provider in Santa Barbara. It offers speeds up to 5,000Mbps, but you won’t find it everywhere in town.