Best Internet Providers in Roanoke, Virginia

What is the best internet provider in Roanoke?

Cox stands out as the best internet service provider in Roanoke thanks to its broad local coverage and low pricing. Cox is available to nearly every Roanoke household and, with service starting at $50 per month, the cable ISP is tied with T-Mobile Home Internet for the lowest starting price in the area.

Cable internet has drawbacks, such as slower upload speeds and the occasional data cap, like Cox’s 1.25TB monthly limit on select plans. Local fiber provider Glo Fiber offers faster upload and download speeds, up to 5,000 megabits per second, the fastest in the area, and unlimited data. Starting monthly rates are slightly higher at $70 to $290.

T-Mobile Home Internet also offers unlimited data, plus free equipment rental, which could save you $12 or $13 per month compared to Cox and Glo Fiber. Speeds are slower with T-Mobile Home Internet, ranging from 72 to 245Mbps, but if that’s enough for your household, the hassle-free fixed wireless service is worth considering.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Roanoke across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Roanoke. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Roanoke, Virginia

Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Cox Communications Best internet provider in Roanoke, VA Our take - With speed tiers ranging from 100 to 1,000Mbps and coverage throughout Roanoke, Cox has something for just about everyone in the area. Be aware that slower, cheaper plans may come with a data cap, and all plans have a $13 equipment rental fee if you lease your router.

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

unique gaming add-on

Connection Fiber Speed range 600 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $65 - $285 per month Glo Fiber Fastest internet provider in Roanoke, VA Our take - Glo Fiber, a Shentel brand, is Roanoke's largest fiber internet provider. Speeds range from 600 to 5,000Mbps, and all plans include unlimited data. It's certainly the fastest ISP in Roanoke, but it's not the cheapest with service starting at $70 monthly, plus a $12 equipment fee should you choose to rent.

No data caps

no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Roanoke, VA Our take - If you can get by on the speeds (72 to 245Mbps), T-Mobile Home Internet is arguably the best choice for internet in Roanoke. There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts and qualifying Magenta Max customers can get $20 off the cost of home internet. Discount or not, your rate is locked in for as long as you keep your service.

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Roanoke, Virginia, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Cox Cable $50-$80 100-1,000Mbps $13 (optional) 1.25TB on select plans None 6.2 Glo Fiber Fiber $70-$290 600-5,000Mbps $12 (optional) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 US Cellular Fixed Wireless $50 25-100Mbps Varies 25GB, unlimited available None N/A Verizon DSL $75 1-15Mbps $50 one-time charge (optional) None None N/A

What's the cheapest internet plan in Roanoke? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Cox Fast $50 100Mbps $13 (optional) Cox Go Faster $50 250Mbps $13 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None US Cellular $50 25Mbps Varies Cox Go Even Faster $60 500Mbps $13 (optional) Glo Fiber 600 $70 600Mbps $12 (optional)

How to find internet deals and promotions in Roanoke

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Roanoke depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Roanoke internet providers, such as Cox, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many providers, including Glo Fiber, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Roanoke Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Glo Fiber 5Gbps $280 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Glo Fiber 2.4Gbps $140 2,400Mbps 2,400Mbps None Fiber Glo Fiber 1.2Gbps $85 1,200Mbps 1,200Mbps None Fiber Cox Go Super Fast $80 1,000Mbps 35Mbps 1.28TB Cable

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Roanoke

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Roanoke, Virginia, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Roanoke? Cox is the best internet service provider in Roanoke. The cable ISP has the best high-speed coverage in the area and a decent selection of plans, including two starting at $50 per month, the lowest rate for home internet in the area.

Is fiber internet available in Roanoke? Six in ten Roanoke households are eligible for fiber internet, according to the FCC. Serviceability is greatest in the Raleigh Court, Morningside and Villa Heights communities, although fiber service can be found in random neighborhoods throughout Roanoke. Glo Fiber is the largest fiber internet provider in Roanoke, although Cox also has a small fiber presence in the area.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Roanoke? Cox and T-Mobile Home Internet share the lowest starting price for home internet in Roanoke at $50 monthly. Cox offers slightly more speed for the price (up to 250Mbps compared to a 72 to 245Mbps range from T-Mobile) but comes with a 1.25TB monthly data cap and a $13 fee for renting equipment. T-Mobile Home Internet has no data cap or equipment fee and no set price increases, not to mention a $20 discount for qualifying mobile customers. US Cellular also offers a $50 plan, but with maximum download speeds of 25Mbps, there are other better, fastest options available in Roanoke.