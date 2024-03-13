Best Internet Providers in Parma, Ohio

What is the best internet provider in Parma, Ohio?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet provider in Parma. It has the fastest plans by far and is the only fiber provider in the area. That means you’ll get symmetrical upload and download speeds, which is great for households that do a lot of online gaming or videoconferencing.

If you’re looking for the lowest prices, Breezeline is the cheapest internet provider in Parma. Its plans start at just $20 per month, and while they do increase significantly after two years, that’s a lifetime in the internet world. Cox is another cable provider that’s more widely available in the area, but its price increases are so extreme that it’s hard to recommend.

Wireless internet from T-Mobile and Verizon is also widely available in Parma. These connections don’t have the same top speeds as cable or fiber but are sufficient for smaller households. You can also take advantage of great discounts when bundling with an eligible cellphone plan.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Parma across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Parma. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Parma, Ohio

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Parma, OH Our take - Parma residents are in luck: three out of five can get AT&T Fiber, making the search for home internet easy. AT&T is the only fiber provider in the area, which means it's the only one that provides symmetrical upload and download speeds -- vital if you're working from home or gaming online. AT&T Fiber is also refreshingly free of the hijinx you find with other ISPs. It doesn't automatically increase your rates after a year or so, data is unlimited, and it even includes equipment at no extra cost. Read full review . Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $60 per month Breezeline Cheapest internet in Parma, OH Our take - You're not likely to find a cheaper plan than Breezeline's $20 Base plan anywhere in the country. What's more, Breezeline currently offers the first month free. The price is locked in for the first two years; it then converts to the "then-current retail price." Breezeline doesn't say what that is, but you can bet it's a steep increase. That said, you're not locked into a contract, so you're free to switch before it kicks in. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Cox Broadest coverage in Parma, OH Our take - Cox is available at 95% of Parma homes, and it's a decent option to fall back on if you can't get AT&T Fiber or Breezeline. You'll get good speeds for the prices -- we especially like Cox's 500Mbps plan for $60 monthly -- but Cox has some frustrating terms in the fine print. Data is capped at 1.2TB each month, and every plan increases by $50 to $115 per month after two years. Such moves have led to some unhappy customers: Cox has below-average customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Read full review . Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

lots of plan options

unique gaming add-on

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Parma, OH Our take - Wireless internet doesn't offer the same speeds as the cable and fiber providers above, but it's a good option for smaller households -- especially if you're already a Verizon or T-Mobile cellphone customer and can save by bundling with home internet. T-Mobile Home Internet is more widely available in Parma than Verizon, but both offer similar speeds and pricing. Read full review . Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Parma internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet

Read full review DSL $55 Up to 140Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 Breezeline Cable $20-$60 100-1,000Mbps None (for 24 months) None None N/A Cox

Read full review Cable $50-$70 100-1,000Mbps None (for 24 months) 1.25TB None 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 100-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Parma? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Breezeline Base $20 100Mbps None (for 24 months) Breezeline Fast $30 200Mbps None (for 24 months) Breezeline Ultra Fast $40 500Mbps None (for 24 months) Cox Go Fast

Read full review $50 100Mbps None (for 24 months) Cox Go Faster

Read full review $50 250Mbps None (for 24 months) Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (3 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

photovs / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Parma

The best internet deals and top promotions in Parma depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Parma internet providers, such as Breezeline and Cox, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including AT&T Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Parma Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Internet 5000

Read full review $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 2000

Read full review $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 1000

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Breezeline Gigafast $60 1,000Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Cox Go Super Fast

Read full review $70 1,000Mbps 100Mbps 1.25TB Cable Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Parma

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Parma FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Parma? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Parma, offering the fastest speeds by far, free equipment and reasonable prices. AT&T also has the highest customer satisfaction scores of any internet provider in the area.

Is fiber internet available in Parma? Yes, fiber internet is available to 59% of Parma households, according to FCC data. AT&T Fiber is the only fiber provider in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Parma? Breezeline is the cheapest internet provider in Parma, offering plans that start at just $20 per month for 100Mbps speeds.