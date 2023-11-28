Best Internet Providers in Ocala, Florida

What is the best internet provider in Ocala?

Cox is the best internet service provider in Ocala, offering some of the lowest starting prices in the city and the fastest speeds by far. There’s plenty to quibble about with Cox -- slow upload speeds, price increases and data caps -- but it’s essentially the only game in town for high-speed internet.

If you’re looking for the lowest price, T-Mobile Home Internet is our pick for the cheapest internet in Ocala. True, it has the same $50 starting price as Cox, but T-Mobile offers a price-lock guarantee, includes equipment in the monthly price and offers unlimited data.

After Cox and T-Mobile, there’s a significant dropoff to our third pick, CenturyLink. The DSL provider offers speeds up to 80Mbps in Ocala -- enough for smaller households, but firmly on the slow side -- and all plans cost $55 a month, no matter which speed you get.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Ocala across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Ocala. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Ocala, Florida

Cox Best internet provider in Ocala, FL Our take - Cox is the only internet provider in Ocala that offers a cable or fiber connection, making it an easy choice for our top pick. It has a wide array of plans available in the area, with speeds up to 2,000Mbps and prices starting at $50 a month. Because it's a cable internet provider, upload speeds are much lower than download, which could be an issue if you work from home or play games online. But since there are no true fiber providers in Ocala, this will be an issue with every provider. All plans include equipment for free for the first two years, and most also guarantee prices for two years. Read full review .

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

lots of plan options

unique gaming add-on

T-Mobile Home Internet Cheapest internet in Ocala, FL Our take - Technically, T-Mobile and Cox have the same starting price -- $50 a month -- but with T-Mobile, you'll never have to worry about your price increasing. The fixed wireless provider offers download speeds up to 245Mbps and upload speeds up to 31Mbps, and everything you need is included in the base price. While T-Mobile's speeds don't go as high as Cox's, they're still fast enough for most people: T-Mobile received a score of 73/100 from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, compared to 64/100 for Cox. Read full review .

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no contracts

no additional fees

CenturyLink Best DSL internet in Ocala, FL Our take - I wouldn't typically recommend DSL internet -- the technology provides significantly slower speeds than cable, fiber or 5G home internet. Still, it's a decent backup option in Ocala if you can't get Cox or T-Mobile. CenturyLink's DSL plans go up to 100Mbps download speeds, but the speeds you'll have access to depend on your address. After plugging in a few Ocala addresses, the highest speed I saw was 80Mbps. All CenturyLink DSL plans cost $55 a month, no matter what speed you get, plus $15 a month if you rent a modem. Read full review .

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Ocala internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 30-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Cox Cable $50-$150 100-2,000Mbps None 1.25TB None 6.2 Starlink Satellite $120 220Mbps $599 upfront None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2

What's the cheapest internet plan in Ocala? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Cox Go Fast $50 100Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None CenturyLink $55 100Mbps $15 (optional)

How to find internet deals and promotions in Ocala

The best internet deals and top promotions in Ocala depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Ocala internet providers, such as Verizon, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including Cox, CenturyLink and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Ocala Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Cox Go Beyond Fast $150 2,000Mbps 100Mbps 1.25TB Cable Cox Go Super Fast $110 1,000Mbps 100Mbps 1.25TB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless

Michael Warren/Getty Images

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Ocala

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

Internet providers in Ocala FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Ocala? Cox is the best internet service provider in Ocala, offering the fastest speeds and some of the lowest starting prices. Equipment is included in the price for the first two years; after that, it costs $13 a month.

Is fiber internet available in Ocala? Yes, fiber internet is technically available in Ocala, but only 2.5% of households can access it, according to FCC data. Cox and Quantum Fiber both offer some fiber service in the area.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Ocala? Cox and T-Mobile Home Internet both offer plans starting at $50 a month in Ocala.