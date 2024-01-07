Best Internet Providers in North Las Vegas

What is the best internet provider in North Las Vegas?

Cox is the best internet provider overall for most households in North Las Vegas because of its availability in nearly every part of town. That said, there are a few other options in North Las Vegas, depending on your location. Quantum Fiber, Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid picks, if available.

We've also found the top options if you're hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds. The cheapest internet in North Las Vegas is Cox's 100Mbps plan for $50 per month or Quantum Fiber's 500Mbps plan, also $50 monthly. The fastest internet in North Las Vegas comes from Cox's cable or fiber plans. The ISP offers 2,000 megabits per second in many neighborhoods across the city.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in North Las Vegas across several categories.

Best internet in North Las Vegas, Nevada

Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Cox Best internet provider in North Las Vegas, NV Our take - Wide availability earns Cox the crown for best home internet in North Las Vegas. Cox has the widest coverage of any wired ISP in the city. Speeds top out at 1,000Mbps in some areas of town and 2,000Mbps in others. Cox is working on upgrading customers to 2,000Mbps across its network. Keep an eye out for fiber options in some neighborhoods.

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Availability Cox reaches over 91% of households in North Las Vegas, according to the Federal Communications Commission's National Broadband Map. Mostly, that's through its cable network, but some scattered areas, especially around the northern side of the city, can get fiber hookups. Plans and pricing Cable speed tiers include 100Mbps for $50 per month, 1,000Mbps for $120 and 2,000Mbps for $150 per month. In between, you'll find 250Mbps for $70 per month and 500Mbps for $90. Fiber plans start at $50 for 100Mbps and top out at $150 monthly for 2,000Mbps. Cox pricing can vary, so input your address to check for special deals. Fees and service details No contracts are required. Some Cox plans in North Las Vegas include a combined modem and router, but the ISP charges $15 per month for the gear for other plans. You can also choose to use your own equipment. There's a monthly data cap of 1.25TB for cable plans, but the ISP has been running an unlimited-data special for fiber customers. Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

lots of plan options

unique gaming add-on

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet in North Las Vegas, NV Our take - CenturyLink has been transitioning its fiber branding to the Quantum Fiber name. Straightforward plans and reasonable pricing make it a strong contender. The drawback is limited availability in North Las Vegas.

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Availability Quantum Fiber is available in pockets around North Las Vegas, with broader coverage on the northern side of the city. Plans and pricing Quantum Fiber offers 500Mbps for $50 per month or 940Mbps for $75 monthly. You get symmetrical speeds with uploads as fast as downloads. Pricing and fast uploads make this a compelling alternative to Cox's cable plans. It also gives you the most for your money at the $50 plan level. Fees and service details There are no contracts, equipment fees or data caps. Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in North Las Vegas, NV Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet are both strong wireless alternatives to Cox in North Las Vegas. T-Mobile gets an edge thanks to the potential for faster speeds for the price. Mobile customers with T-Mobile or Verizon may be able to bundle plans for savings on home internet. Here's what you need to know about 5G home internet.

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile's coverage map shows that North Las Vegas is blanketed by the company's 5G Ultra Capacity network. However, slots for home internet may be limited, so you'll need to input your address to see if it's available. Plans and pricing Speeds vary depending on network congestion, location and where you set up your gateway in your home, but look for typical speeds between 72-245Mbps. There's one plan for $50 per month, but you can bundle it with an eligible phone plan to bring your home internet cost down to $30 monthly. Fees and service details Simplicity is one of T-Mobile's big selling points. There are no data caps or contracts, and equipment is included. You'll likely run into a $35 service fee when you get started, but look for a reward card or other special offer to make it more than worthwhile. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no contracts

no additional fees

North Las Vegas internet providers compared undefined Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 10-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Cox Cable/fiber $50-$150 100-2,000Mbps $15 (optional) 1.25TB (may be waived for fiber) None 6.2 LV.Net Fixed wireless $65-$150 25-90Mbps $20 (optional) None 1 year N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $55-$65 25-100Mbps $10 modem None None 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in North Las Vegas

CenturyLink : CenturyLink’s legacy DSL network covers most of North Las Vegas. There’s a $55-per-month charge for whichever speed level you qualify for. That may be a pokey 10Mbps, or it may be 100Mbps, depending on your location. There’s an optional $15-per-month equipment charge. DSL is an outdated technology, so look to Cox, Quantum Fiber or 5G home internet options before you turn to CenturyLink home internet.

: CenturyLink’s legacy DSL network covers most of North Las Vegas. There’s a $55-per-month charge for whichever speed level you qualify for. That may be a pokey 10Mbps, or it may be 100Mbps, depending on your location. There’s an optional $15-per-month equipment charge. DSL is an outdated technology, so look to Cox, Quantum Fiber or 5G home internet options before you turn to CenturyLink home internet. LV.Net : LV.Net’s fixed wireless service reaches most of North Las Vegas, but it comes with a premium price tag for the speeds you can get. The 25Mbps tier costs $65 per month. The fastest 90Mbps tier costs $150 per month. There’s a $25 setup fee with a one-year contract. Consider this a fallback if you are in an unusual location or a rural area that can’t get cable, fiber or 5G home internet.

: LV.Net’s fixed wireless service reaches most of North Las Vegas, but it comes with a premium price tag for the speeds you can get. The 25Mbps tier costs $65 per month. The fastest 90Mbps tier costs $150 per month. There’s a $25 setup fee with a one-year contract. Consider this a fallback if you are in an unusual location or a rural area that can’t get cable, fiber or 5G home internet. Rise Broadband : Rise specializes in rural fixed wireless internet for homes not covered by cable or fiber networks. If that sounds like you, you can check Rise’s plans. Speeds vary by location, but you’ll likely find a 25Mbps plan with unlimited data for $55 per month around North Las Vegas.

: Rise specializes in rural fixed wireless internet for homes not covered by cable or fiber networks. If that sounds like you, you can check Rise’s plans. Speeds vary by location, but you’ll likely find a 25Mbps plan with unlimited data for $55 per month around North Las Vegas. Satellite internet : If you live outside of North Las Vegas in a rural area, you may find it more challenging to get fast home internet. If cable, fiber and fixed wireless won’t work, satellite internet is your next option. Check in with Starlink, Viasat or HughesNet. Speeds and prices vary, but it may be the only way to get online if you’re living in a remote spot.

: If you live outside of North Las Vegas in a rural area, you may find it more challenging to get fast home internet. If cable, fiber and fixed wireless won’t work, satellite internet is your next option. Check in with Starlink, Viasat or HughesNet. Speeds and prices vary, but it may be the only way to get online if you’re living in a remote spot. Verizon 5G Home Internet : Verizon has wide 5G coverage across North Las Vegas, but open slots for the home internet service may be limited. The ISP offers speeds up to a gig in parts of Las Vegas, but you’re most likely to find a top speed of 300Mbps in North Las Vegas. Plans start at $50 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps or 300Mbps, depending on what’s available at your address. There are no contracts, equipment fees or data caps.

: Verizon has wide 5G coverage across North Las Vegas, but open slots for the home internet service may be limited. The ISP offers speeds up to a gig in parts of Las Vegas, but you’re most likely to find a top speed of 300Mbps in North Las Vegas. Plans start at $50 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps or 300Mbps, depending on what’s available at your address. There are no contracts, equipment fees or data caps. WeLink: WeLink advertises symmetrical gigabit speeds and unlimited data for its residential wireless service in the broader Las Vegas area. The ISP doesn’t share pricing online and asks prospective customers to sign up on a waitlist.

Cheap internet options in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas isn’t a hotspot for home internet bargains. Expect starting prices around $50 per month, on par with what you’ll find in neighboring Las Vegas. Cox is the dominant ISP, and its cable and fiber plans start at $50 for 100Mbps. For the best value, look to Quantum Fiber’s 500Mbps plan for $50 per month if you can get it at your address.

One way to save money is to sign up with Verizon or T-Mobile’s 5G home internet service and bundle it with an eligible mobile plan. That can drop your home internet price as low as $30 per month with T-Mobile or $35 per month with Verizon. Low-income households should check in with the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. Eligible homes will qualify for free or cheap internet from most ISPs. For example, Quantum Fiber offers a special no-cost 200Mbps plan for ACP households.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in North Las Vegas? undefined Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Cox $50 100Mbps None Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None CenturyLink $55 100mbps $15 (optional) Rise Broadband $55 25Mbps $10 modem Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in North Las Vegas

The best internet deals and promotions in North Las Vegas depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

North Las Vegas internet providers, such as Cox, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber and Rise Broadband, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is North Las Vegas broadband?

The wide availability of Cox’s gigabit and multigigabit speeds across North Las Vegas helped the city perform well in a recent Ookla speed test report. Ookla tracked a median fixed internet download speed of 262Mbps. Compare that to Las Vegas with 237Mbps. Both cities clock in above the US average of around 220Mbps. While Cox’s 2,000Mbps plan is the fastest around, consider Quantum Fiber’s 940Mbps plan for speedy uploads at a reasonable price.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in North Las Vegas

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in North Las Vegas?

Most households in North Las Vegas will opt for Cox’s cable internet due to availability. Verizon or T-Mobile 5G home internet can be a serviceable alternative if you want to avoid Cox and can pull down decent speeds at your location. If fiber is available to you -- especially Quantum Fiber’s affordable 500Mbps plan -- go that route. Cox’s fiber options are preferable to its cable offerings, but the fiber network doesn’t reach nearly as many homes in North Las Vegas.

Internet providers in North Las Vegas FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in North Las Vegas? North Las Vegas doesn’t have a lot of internet service provider competition, and prices reflect that situation. Most ISPs in the area offer plans starting at $50 or $55 per month. Cox has the widest wired internet coverage in the area, primarily through its cable network. That $50 price tag will get you a 100Mbps plan. Consider bundling home internet and a mobile line to get discounts through Verizon or T-Mobile.

Which internet provider in North Las Vegas offers the fastest plan? Cox is king when it comes to top speeds in North Las Vegas. The ISP offers two 2,000Mbps plans in different parts of the city. Mostly, you’ll find cable, but some neighborhoods have fiber as an option. That’s nice if you can get it. The gig and multigig fiber plans have upload speeds of up to 1,000Mbps.

Is fiber internet available in North Las Vegas? North Las Vegas is mostly a cable town, but there are scattered pockets of fiber from Cox and Quantum Fiber, primarily on the northern side of the city.