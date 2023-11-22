Best Internet Providers in Norfolk, Virginia

What is the best internet provider in Norfolk?

Cox Communications is the best internet service provider for most households in Norfolk. Cox offers the fastest speeds in the area, and its wide coverage makes it accessible to most residents. If that provider isn’t available at your address, Verizon Fios and T-Mobile Home Internet are solid ISPs offering good overall value.

Metronet and Xfinity tie for the cheapest internet plan in Norfolk for $30. However, eligible T-Mobile and Verizon customers can receive a $15 to $25 discount off their monthly internet service, which drops their bill to $30 to $35 per month. For those with a need for speed, check out Cox’s 2 gigabits per second plan for $150 per month, which doesn’t require a contract or equipment add-ons.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Norfolk across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Norfolk. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Norfolk

Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Cox Communications Best internet provider in Norfolk, VA Our take - Although you can find Spectrum in Suffolk and Chesapeake, Norfolk is Cox's territory. If you're looking for a cable provider to bundle your internet and television under, Cox will be your best bet. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 541-1140 Check with Cox Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Availability Offering primarily cable service, Cox serves 94% of residents in Norfolk. Select households in the area can access Cox's new fiber-optic network, but availability is very limited. Plans and pricing Cox offers five tiers, ranging from 100Mbps for $50 per month to 2,000Mbps for $150. Fees and service details While Cox enforces a 1.25TB data cap on all of its plans, customers aren't required to sign a contract or pay a monthly equipment fee. Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

unique gaming add-on Show more details Show more details

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Verizon Fios Best fiber internet in Norfolk, VA Our take - In addition to providing one of the best 5G networks in the country, Verizon also offers a fiber-optic connection with symmetrical download and upload speeds. Verizon Fios is one of the only fiber ISPs in the area besides Metronet's and Cox's small fiber coverages. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Availability Verizon internet service is available to around 87% of Norfolk, but that's is mostly its fixed wireless network. Verizon Fios reaches about 7% of Norfolk households. Plans and pricing Verizon Fios offers three plans: 300Mbps for $50, 500Mbps for $70 and 1 gigabit for $90. Fees and service details Similar to its 5G Home Internet service, Verizon Fios includes unlimited data and doesn't require a contract or monthly equipment costs. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment with gig service Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Norfolk, VA Our take - For a simple internet connection, this ISP is the perfect choice. Ideal for smaller households or those not needing too much speed, T-Mobile Home Internet makes broadband as simple as possible. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability About 78% of Norfolk households can access service through T-Mobile Home Internet. Plans and pricing T-Mobile Home Internet keeps things straightforward by offering only one plan costing $50 for up to 245Mbps of speed. However, eligible Go5G Plus or Magenta Max mobile customers can receive a $20 monthly discount, reducing the cost to only $30. Fees and service details No contracts, monthly equipment fees or data caps are implemented if you choose T-Mobile Home Internet as your ISP. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Norfolk internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Cox Communications Cable/Fiber $50-$150 100-2,000Mbps $13 (optional) 1.25TB None 6.2 Metronet Fiber $30-$60 100-1,000Mbps None None 1 year N/A Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios Fiber $50-$90 300-940Mbps None None None 7.6 Xfinity Cable $30-$90 200-1,200Mbps None None None 7 Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Norfolk

Metronet : Only available to a small percentage of residents, Metronet is one of the only fiber providers in Norfolk besides Verizon Fios. This provider offers plans up to 1 gigabit in speed, costing only $60 per month.

Only available to a small percentage of residents, Metronet is one of the only fiber providers in Norfolk besides Verizon Fios. This provider offers plans up to 1 gigabit in speed, costing only $60 per month. Spectrum : While you won't find coverage directly in Norfolk, households in Suffolk and Chesapeake can access Spectrum's services as low as $50 per month for 300Mbps of speed. Spectrum is worth checking out if Cox is not available at your address.

While you won't find coverage directly in Norfolk, households in Suffolk and Chesapeake can access Spectrum's services as low as $50 per month for 300Mbps of speed. Spectrum is worth checking out if Cox is not available at your address. Satellite internet : Satellite internet from HughesNet, Viasat or Starlink is an option wherever you live. But it shouldn't be your first choice: satellite internet's high prices and slow speeds mean cheaper and faster options should be available.

Satellite internet from HughesNet, Viasat or Starlink is an option wherever you live. But it shouldn't be your first choice: satellite internet's high prices and slow speeds mean cheaper and faster options should be available. Verizon 5G Home Internet : If Verizon Fios isn't available at your location, the provider's fixed wireless service might be. Verizon 5G Home Internet offers two monthly plans, costing $50 to $70 for up to 1 gigabit of speed.

If Verizon Fios isn't available at your location, the provider's fixed wireless service might be. Verizon 5G Home Internet offers two monthly plans, costing $50 to $70 for up to 1 gigabit of speed. Xfinity: This cable ISP is widely available around the Richmond area but doesn't extend to most of Norfolk, according to the FCC. However, Xfinity offers the second fastest plan in the city, so it's a solid pick if you can access it.

Cheap internet options in Norfolk

The average starting price for internet in Norfolk is around $44, but there are a couple of options under that price if you’re looking to pay the least amount of money each month on home broadband. Xfinity Connect More and Metronet’s base plan cost $30 monthly for up to 100Mbps and 200Mbps, respectively. However, eligible mobile customers under T-Mobile or Verizon can receive a $15 to $25 discount each month, lowering your bill to only $30 to $35.

Most of the providers we've mentioned also participate in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives eligible low-income households a $30 monthly discount (or up to $75 for households on tribal lands) for high-speed internet. You can use the ACP toward any internet plan -- not just the cheapest ones -- from participating providers.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Norfolk? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Metronet 100Mbps $30 100Mbps None Xfinity Connect More $30 200Mbps None Cox 100 $50 100Mbps $13 (optional) Fios 300 $50 300Mbps None Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps $5 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 for eligible phone customers) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home $50 ($35 for eligible phone customers) 300Mbps None Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Norfolk

The best internet deals and top promotions in Norfolk depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Norfolk internet providers, such as Cox, Spectrum and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, including Verizon and T-Mobile, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by Ferrantraite/Getty Images

How fast is Norfolk broadband?

The nearby city of Richmond places among the bottom 20 for the fastest broadband speeds across the US. So how does Norfolk stack up? According to Ookla Speedtest data, Norfolk’s median download speed is 224Mbps, much faster than Richmond’s 183Mbps.

If you're looking for service faster than the city’s median speed, consider Cox’s 2,000Mbps plan, costing $150 per month. Spectrum, Metronet, Verizon and Xfinity also offer gigabit speeds, but it depends on which providers are available at your household.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Norfolk

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Norfolk?

In Norfolk, fiber internet through Verizon Fios, Metronet and Cox is available in only a small percentage of addresses, so you may be unable to access it. Instead, Cox's cable service is your best bet, offering faster speeds and wider coverage than Verizon does.

Internet providers in Norfolk FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Norfolk? While Metronet and Xfinity tie for the cheapest plan in the city, you might save more money and see faster speeds by choosing T-Mobile Home Internet or Verizon 5G Home Internet. Currently, eligible mobile users under both providers can receive $15 to $25 off their bill, bringing their monthly cost down to $30 to $35 monthly.

Which internet provider in Norfolk offers the fastest plan? Cox is the fastest provider in Norfolk, offering 2 gigabits for $150 with no required contracts.

Is fiber internet available in Norfolk? Yes. However, only 7% of Norfolk households can access a fiber network. Norfolk has a very small fiber presence, with Cox, Metronet and Verizon Fios being the only providers in the area to offer this type of connection.