Best Internet Providers in Newark, New Jersey

What is the best internet provider in Newark, New Jersey?
Optimum is CNET’s pick for the best internet service provider overall for most households in Newark because of availability, an upgraded fiber network and good speeds. That being said, Optimum isn’t available everywhere in Newark, so Verizon Fios or Newark Fiber are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.
We've also found the top options if you're hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds. The cheapest internet in Newark is Optimum's 300 megabits per second offering for $40 monthly. The fastest internet speed in Newark also comes from Optimum, which offers fiber speeds up to 8,000Mbps.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Newark across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Newark. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Newark, New Jersey
Optimum
Best internet provider in Newark, NJ
Our take - Availability, affordable introductory deals, an expanded fiber network and the fastest residential speeds in town push Optimum to the top spot among the best ISPs in Newark. However, Verizon Fios is a worthy competitor, especially if you’re not thrilled with Optimum’s less-than-stellar customer service reputation.
Verizon Fios
Best fiber internet alternative in Newark, NJ
Our take - Verizon Fios doesn’t hit the same top speeds as Optimum fiber, but it’s widely available across Newark and has competitive pricing. Verizon also comes with a better customer service reputation.
Newark Fiber
Best fiber internet for apartments in Newark, NJ
Our take - Newark Fiber is a municipal effort in partnership with ISP GigXero to bring affordable fiber to apartment buildings around town. It’s a fast, inexpensive option for those fortunate enough to live in a serviced building.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless internet in Newark, NJ
Our take - With widespread fiber options across Newark, you might not be interested in 5G home internet. But if wired options aren’t appealing or available, check into T-Mobile Home Internet, especially if you’re a phone customer who can bundle plans together to save on broadband.
Newark, New Jersey, internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|Newark Fiber
|Fiber
|$50 (may be less)
|1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|N/A
|Optimum
|Cable/fiber
|$40-$280
|300-8,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|6.2
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon Fios
|Fiber
|300-2,000Mbps
|300-2,300Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.6
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
Other available internet providers in Newark, New Jersey
- Satellite internet: Starlink, Viasat and Hughesnet offer satellite internet alternatives for homes that don’t have a faster or more affordable broadband option. Typically, that means rural or remote households. In Newark, look for fiber, cable or fixed wireless options before you turn to satellite, with its high prices and variable speeds.
- Verizon 5G Home Internet: In parts of Newark where Verizon doesn’t offer Fios, you may find its 5G home internet option instead. Speeds max out at 300Mbps in the city, though Verizon offers gig downloads nationwide in some parts of its coverage areas. This mainly makes sense if you’re a Verizon customer looking to bundle with a phone plan to bring your home internet down as low as $35 per month. Otherwise, plans start at $50 monthly for speeds up to 100Mbps in Newark.
Cheap internet options in Newark, New Jersey
Optimum’s entry-level cable and fiber plans have 300Mbps downloads for $40 monthly. Fiber is preferable for its symmetrical speeds, but some addresses in Newark will find cable is the only Optimum option. Most broadband plans, including the Verizon Fios 300Mbps plan, start at $50 per month. Verizon has a stronger customer service reputation than Optimum, which might sway you to pay more.
Verizon’s wide fiber coverage in Newark will likely steer customers to Fios rather than 5G home internet. T-Mobile, however, offers a home internet discount when bundling with an eligible phone plan. That can bring your home internet cost down as low as $40 per month.
The Affordable Connectivity Program helps millions of low-income households get online with free or deeply discounted internet plans. You can check your eligibility and compare options from ISPs servicing your address. Some have special no-cost plans geared specifically for ACP participants.
What’s the cheapest internet plan in Newark, New Jersey?
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Optimum
|$40
|300Mbps
|None
|Newark Fiber
|$50 (may be less)
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Verizon Fios
|$50
|300Mbps
|None
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)
|300Mbps
|None
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans)
|245Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Newark, New Jersey
Newark's best internet deals and top promotions depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Newark internet providers, such as Optimum and T-Mobile, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Verizon Fios and Newark Fiber, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
How fast is Newark, New Jersey, broadband?
Newark delivered a median fixed internet download speed of nearly 232Mbps in a recent Ookla speed test report. That’s a bit better than the US average of around 220Mbps. Ookla shows Optimum and Verizon running neck and neck as Newark’s fastest providers. The city’s average speed matches New York City, but comes in a little slower than Jersey City’s 264Mbps and Paterson’s 292Mbps. Speed tests can swing widely depending on broadband technology, network demand, equipment and location, so your results may vary.
Fastest internet plans in Newark, New Jersey
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection
|Optimum 8 Gig Fiber Internet
|$280
|8,000Mbps
|8,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Optimum 5 Gig Fiber Internet
|$180
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|FIber
|Verizon Fios 2 Gig
|$110
|2,300Mbps
|2,300Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Optimum 2 Gig Fiber Internet
|$120
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Newark Fiber
|$50 (may be less)
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Optimum 1 Gig Fiber Internet
|$80
|940Mbps
|940Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Optimum 1 Gig Internet
|$80
|940Mbps
|35Mbps
|None
|Cable
|Verizon Fios 1 Gig
|$90
|940Mbps
|880Mbps
|None
|Fiber
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Newark, New Jersey
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
What’s the final word on internet providers in Newark, New Jersey?
Optimum’s fiber upgrades and fast speed tiers make it a tempting option for Newark residents shopping for home internet. However, lingering concerns about Optimum’s customer service may be reason enough to push customers over to Verizon Fios as a fiber alternative. Check out our head-to-head comparison of Optimum and Verizon Fios. Apartment residents should keep an eye out for fast and affordable Newark Fiber.
Internet providers in Newark, New Jersey, FAQs
Who is the cheapest internet provider in Newark, New Jersey?
Optimum's $40-per-month 300Mbps plan for cable or fiber is Newark's lowest-cost wired broadband plan. Optimum's fiber option is widely available across the city.
Which internet provider in Newark, New Jersey, offers the fastest plan?
Optimum checks in with the fastest residential broadband in Newark with its 8,000Mbps plan for $280 per month. Some locations in Newark, however, max out at Optimum’s gig level.
Is fiber internet available in Newark, New Jersey?
There are several fiber competitors in Newark. Optimum has been known as a cable provider but has upgraded much of its Newark network to fiber. Verizon Fios is also widely available, while the very affordable Newark Fiber reaches dozens of apartment buildings in the city.
What internet provider has the best coverage in Newark, New Jersey?
Optimum reaches nearly 94% of households in Newark, according to the FCC. Mostly, that’s through fiber, but some locations are still on cable connections.
