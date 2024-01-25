Best Internet Providers in Newark, New Jersey

What is the best internet provider in Newark, New Jersey?

Optimum is CNET’s pick for the best internet service provider overall for most households in Newark because of availability, an upgraded fiber network and good speeds. That being said, Optimum isn’t available everywhere in Newark, so Verizon Fios or Newark Fiber are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

We've also found the top options if you're hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds. The cheapest internet in Newark is Optimum's 300 megabits per second offering for $40 monthly. The fastest internet speed in Newark also comes from Optimum, which offers fiber speeds up to 8,000Mbps.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Newark across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Newark. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Newark, New Jersey

Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 940 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month Optimum Best internet provider in Newark, NJ Our take - Availability, affordable introductory deals, an expanded fiber network and the fastest residential speeds in town push Optimum to the top spot among the best ISPs in Newark. However, Verizon Fios is a worthy competitor, especially if you’re not thrilled with Optimum’s less-than-stellar customer service reputation. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 522-3629 Check with Optimum Compare Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 940 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros High speeds with competitive pricing

No data caps, no contracts

Two-year price guarantee

Fiber service available to 1.6 million homes Cons Low customer satisfaction score

Slow upload speeds for cable internet customers Availability Optimum covers almost all of Newark. The Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Map shows the ISP reaches nearly 94% of households. While Optimum has widely upgraded its Newark network to fiber, some locations may be able to get only a cable connection. Plans and pricing Optimum’s fiber plans max out at 940Mbps in some areas and at a super-speedy 8,000Mbps in others. The cheapest plan is $40 monthly for 300Mbps, whether cable or fiber. At the gig level, you’ll pay $80 per month. The zippy 8,000Mbps plan runs $280 per month. Those prices are competitive with other major fiber ISPs. Fees and service details There are no contracts, equipment fees or data caps. Optimum often offers a gift card as a signup bonus. Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Verizon Fios Best fiber internet alternative in Newark, NJ Our take - Verizon Fios doesn’t hit the same top speeds as Optimum fiber, but it’s widely available across Newark and has competitive pricing. Verizon also comes with a better customer service reputation. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Availability The Verizon Fios fiber network reaches much of Newark, but you’ll find more patchwork coverage in the broader area around the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Plans and pricing Verizon delivers speeds up to 2,300Mbps in Newark. Pricing starts at $50 per month for 300Mbps. The top-end 2-gig tier (with typical speeds of 1,500-2,300Mbps) is $110 per month, or you can get a gig for $90 monthly. Fees and service details Verizon’s refreshingly simple plans have no equipment fees, contracts or data caps. The ISP typically offers a multi-year pricing guarantee, so you’ll know what to expect for your budget. Watch for free installation and rewards like a gift card to sweeten the deal. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 per month Newark Fiber Best fiber internet for apartments in Newark, NJ Our take - Newark Fiber is a municipal effort in partnership with ISP GigXero to bring affordable fiber to apartment buildings around town. It’s a fast, inexpensive option for those fortunate enough to live in a serviced building. . . . Or call to learn more: (888) 781-5482 Check with Newark Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 per month Availability Newark Fiber reaches dozens of buildings primarily clustered around the downtown area, but the ISP has plans to expand to all five wards. Visit Newark Fiber’s website or check with your apartment management to see if you’re on the list. Plans and pricing Residential pricing is an affordable $50 per month for symmetrical gig speeds. That’s the maximum you’ll pay. Individual buildings may charge less or may include the broadband service as a perk. Fees and service details There are no contracts or data caps. Customers provide their own router, though some buildings may include a router for tenants. Key Info No data caps

no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Newark, NJ Our take - With widespread fiber options across Newark, you might not be interested in 5G home internet. But if wired options aren’t appealing or available, check into T-Mobile Home Internet, especially if you’re a phone customer who can bundle plans together to save on broadband. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile’s coverage map shows its 5G Ultra Capacity network reaches across all of Newark. Coverage doesn’t necessarily mean availability for home internet. You’ll need to run your address to see if a slot is open for your location. Plans and pricing T-Mobile offers only one plan with typical download speeds of 72-245Mbps. Speeds can vary with your location, network congestion and placement of the gateway equipment within the home. Standard pricing is $60 per month, but you can bring that down to $40 by bundling with an eligible phone plan. Fees and service details There are no contracts, equipment fees or data caps. You’ll likely encounter a $35 service fee, but T-Mobile often offers a reward card when you sign up. Take advantage of the free trial period to test out the service. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Newark, New Jersey, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Newark Fiber Fiber $50 (may be less) 1,000Mbps None None None N/A Optimum Cable/fiber $40-$280 300-8,000Mbps None None None 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon Fios Fiber 300-2,000Mbps 300-2,300Mbps None None None 7.6 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Other available internet providers in Newark, New Jersey

Satellite internet : Starlink, Viasat and Hughesnet offer satellite internet alternatives for homes that don’t have a faster or more affordable broadband option. Typically, that means rural or remote households. In Newark, look for fiber, cable or fixed wireless options before you turn to satellite, with its high prices and variable speeds.

: Starlink, Viasat and Hughesnet offer satellite internet alternatives for homes that don’t have a faster or more affordable broadband option. Typically, that means rural or remote households. In Newark, look for fiber, cable or fixed wireless options before you turn to satellite, with its high prices and variable speeds. Verizon 5G Home Internet: In parts of Newark where Verizon doesn’t offer Fios, you may find its 5G home internet option instead. Speeds max out at 300Mbps in the city, though Verizon offers gig downloads nationwide in some parts of its coverage areas. This mainly makes sense if you’re a Verizon customer looking to bundle with a phone plan to bring your home internet down as low as $35 per month. Otherwise, plans start at $50 monthly for speeds up to 100Mbps in Newark.

Cheap internet options in Newark, New Jersey

Optimum’s entry-level cable and fiber plans have 300Mbps downloads for $40 monthly. Fiber is preferable for its symmetrical speeds, but some addresses in Newark will find cable is the only Optimum option. Most broadband plans, including the Verizon Fios 300Mbps plan, start at $50 per month. Verizon has a stronger customer service reputation than Optimum, which might sway you to pay more.

Verizon’s wide fiber coverage in Newark will likely steer customers to Fios rather than 5G home internet. T-Mobile, however, offers a home internet discount when bundling with an eligible phone plan. That can bring your home internet cost down as low as $40 per month.

The Affordable Connectivity Program helps millions of low-income households get online with free or deeply discounted internet plans. You can check your eligibility and compare options from ISPs servicing your address. Some have special no-cost plans geared specifically for ACP participants.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Newark, New Jersey? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Optimum $40 300Mbps None Newark Fiber $50 (may be less) 1,000Mbps None Verizon Fios $50 300Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Newark, New Jersey

Newark's best internet deals and top promotions depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Newark internet providers, such as Optimum and T-Mobile, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Verizon Fios and Newark Fiber, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Newark, New Jersey, broadband?

Newark delivered a median fixed internet download speed of nearly 232Mbps in a recent Ookla speed test report. That’s a bit better than the US average of around 220Mbps. Ookla shows Optimum and Verizon running neck and neck as Newark’s fastest providers. The city’s average speed matches New York City, but comes in a little slower than Jersey City’s 264Mbps and Paterson’s 292Mbps. Speed tests can swing widely depending on broadband technology, network demand, equipment and location, so your results may vary.

Fastest internet plans in Newark, New Jersey Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection Optimum 8 Gig Fiber Internet $280 8,000Mbps 8,000Mbps None Fiber Optimum 5 Gig Fiber Internet $180 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None FIber Verizon Fios 2 Gig $110 2,300Mbps 2,300Mbps None Fiber Optimum 2 Gig Fiber Internet $120 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Newark Fiber $50 (may be less) 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Optimum 1 Gig Fiber Internet $80 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Optimum 1 Gig Internet $80 940Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon Fios 1 Gig $90 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Newark, New Jersey

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Newark, New Jersey?

Optimum’s fiber upgrades and fast speed tiers make it a tempting option for Newark residents shopping for home internet. However, lingering concerns about Optimum’s customer service may be reason enough to push customers over to Verizon Fios as a fiber alternative. Check out our head-to-head comparison of Optimum and Verizon Fios. Apartment residents should keep an eye out for fast and affordable Newark Fiber.

Internet providers in Newark, New Jersey, FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Newark, New Jersey? Optimum's $40-per-month 300Mbps plan for cable or fiber is Newark's lowest-cost wired broadband plan. Optimum's fiber option is widely available across the city.

Which internet provider in Newark, New Jersey, offers the fastest plan? Optimum checks in with the fastest residential broadband in Newark with its 8,000Mbps plan for $280 per month. Some locations in Newark, however, max out at Optimum’s gig level.

Is fiber internet available in Newark, New Jersey? There are several fiber competitors in Newark. Optimum has been known as a cable provider but has upgraded much of its Newark network to fiber. Verizon Fios is also widely available, while the very affordable Newark Fiber reaches dozens of apartment buildings in the city.