Best Internet Providers in Jersey City, New Jersey

Proximity to the biggest city in the US sure does help when it comes to internet options.

That’s the situation with internet service providers in Jersey City, New Jersey, located just across the river from Manhattan. Chilltown residents may not have the greatest number of internet options to choose from, but the ones available are high quality and will meet the needs of a variety of customers.

From fiber internet to satellite, with the standard array of cable ISPs in between, it’s unlikely you’ll find yourself struggling to find a provider. There are even quick and cheap choices available. And if blazing speed is what you need, Verizon’s fiber network is available to most residents in the area. Verizon Fios is CNET’s pick for the best overall internet provider in Jersey City. CNET examines customer service, speed, pricing and overall value before recommending the best broadband in your area.

In fact, Jersey City's internet options are such quality that the city ranks in the top 10 in the US for median download speed at approximately 251 megabits per second.

Let’s take a look at the choices Jersey City residents face, along with the best options in a variety of categories. All prices listed on this page reflect available discounts for setting up paperless billing. If you decide not to go with automatic monthly payments, your price will be higher.

Best internet options in Jersey City

Each household has different needs for their internet, whether they’re making decisions with their wallet, their surfing needs or a more specific scenario. Here are the best internet providers in Jersey City for multiple options.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

Verizon Fios Best overall internet provider in Jersey City Check availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 545-6781 Product details Price range $50 - $120 per month Speed range 300 - 2,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment with gig service One of CNET’s highest-rated internet providers, Verizon’s fiber-optic connection is fast, available and relatively affordable. It’s a great option for just about anyone in Chilltown.

Availability: The great news for Jersey City residents -- Verizon’s fiber connection will probably be an option. Almost every area of the city (approximately 90%, according to the Federal Communications Commission) has access to this fast internet option.

Plans and pricing: Verizon’s fiber plans will probably do the trick if you want pure speed or a good deal. Plans start at $50 for 300Mbps (still quite quick) and reach a relatively reasonable $90 for its fastest gigabit plan (940Mbps).

Fees and service details: Thankfully, Verizon Fios has no contracts or data caps. Equipment rental is also included in the monthly price. Read our Verizon Fios review. Check Verizon Fios availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 545-6781

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless plan in Jersey City Check availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 687-6988 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Some people require the flexibility of a fixed wireless plan more than the top speed of a traditional fixed wired provider. T-Mobile's home internet plan is a very appealing option for those customers.

Availability: As is often the case with fixed wireless providers, almost anyone in the area can access this plan. While up to 85% might be able to get it, according to the FCC, you'll still need to plug in your address on the T-Mobile eligibility site to see if there are open slots in your area.

Plans and pricing: The good news? It's simple. The bad news? There aren't any options. T-Mobile offers just one plan, a $50 monthly option with speeds ranging from 72 to 245 Mbps.

Fees and service details: The $50 monthly price can be lowered to $30 a month if you bundle home internet service with eligible cellphone plans. Everything else is straightforward, with no monthly fees, data caps or contracts to tie you down. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 687-6988

Viasat Best satellite internet provider in Jersey City Check availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 908-4080 Product details Price range $70 - $300 per month Speed range 12 - 150Mbps Connection Satellite Key Info No hard data cap, nationwide availability In a city with great internet availability and a stone’s throw from New York, it’s unlikely that Jersey City residents will need to use satellite connections. But if, for some reason, you do, Viasat will likely be your play.

Availability: Viasat should be available to just about 100% of all households in Jersey City, as long as your satellite dish can be installed somewhere applicable.

Plans and pricing: Viasat offers plans ranging from $65 per month for 12Mbps to $120 per month for 30Mbps, with varying sizes of data allotments.

Fees and service details: Like most satellite options, Viasat requires a $15 monthly or $300 one-time purchase for equipment. You’ll also need to sign a two-year contract. Read our Viasat review. Check Viasat availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 908-4080

Overview of Jersey City internet providers Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Starry Fixed wireless $15-$80 30-1,000Mbps None None None 7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible phone plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon Fios Fiber $50-$90 300-940Mbps None None None 7.6 Xfinity Cable $25-$120 200-2,000Mbps $15-$25 gateway rental (optional) None Varies per plan 7 Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

Other available Jersey City residential internet providers

Starry Internet : Over 14% of Jersey City residents can access Starry's internet plans. The majority of them will be in apartments near the waterfront. Most serviceable addresses will have access to Starry's 200Mbps plan for $50 monthly. Starry is big on "frustration-free broadband," so all plans offer free installation and include equipment and unlimited data. No long-term contracts are required.

: Over 14% of Jersey City residents can access Starry's internet plans. The majority of them will be in apartments near the waterfront. Most serviceable addresses will have access to Starry's 200Mbps plan for $50 monthly. Starry is big on "frustration-free broadband," so all plans offer free installation and include equipment and unlimited data. No long-term contracts are required. Verizon 5G Home Internet : For those who want to try an alternative option, Verizon's 5G fixed wireless may be a good option, though it's only available to those unable to get Verizon Fios. With an affordable $50 plan and speeds between 85 to 300Mbps, it might be suitable for households of one to two users. A $70-per-month 5G Plus option also gets those speeds up to 300 to 1,000Mbps with a three-year price guarantee and additional perks.

: For those who want to try an alternative option, Verizon's 5G fixed wireless may be a good option, though it's only available to those unable to get Verizon Fios. With an affordable $50 plan and speeds between 85 to 300Mbps, it might be suitable for households of one to two users. A $70-per-month 5G Plus option also gets those speeds up to 300 to 1,000Mbps with a three-year price guarantee and additional perks. Satellite internet: The FCC notes that 100% of Jersey City residents can access satellite internet coverage from HughesNet, Viasat or Starlink. But in an area where you can access fiber-optic internet and 5G home internet, this internet connection mode really shouldn't be anyone's first (or second, or third) choice in Jersey City. Pricing ranges from $50 to $250 monthly between all three, but perhaps more daunting than that is the equipment cost of $15 a month or a $350 to $599 one-time purchase. There's also a two-contract commitment with HughesNet and Viasat, but Starlink is free of term agreements.

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Jersey City broadband at a glance

With just five real ISP options, Jersey City may not have the largest number of choices, but there's decent quality from which to choose. As mentioned earlier in this article, Jersey City is in the top ten US cities for the fastest median download speed at 251Mbps. That's well above the median download speed for the country, which currently sits at 207Mbps. Verizon Fios is the fastest provider in the area, with median download speeds just above 274Mbps.

Pricing info on Jersey City home internet service

If price is really all that matters, Jersey City residents are in luck. Plans with cable provider Xfinity start at just $25 a month, and even much quicker or more flexible options can be had for around $50 monthly. In fact, the average starting cost per provider is less than $50 a month.

Cheap internet options in Jersey City

The bottom line in Jersey City: Xfinity’s 200Mbps option is the cheapest plan available to residents, at just $25 a month.

But from there, there are a variety of other affordable options, from T-Mobile’s $50 fixed wireless plan (which drops to $30 monthly if you bundle with eligible phone plans) to the Verizon Fios 300Mbps fiber tier for just $50.

And if you’re in a low-income household, shopping for a budget option, be sure to check out the Affordable Connectivity Program, which could be a huge help by slicing $30 off the cost of your monthly bill.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

What kind of broadband can you find in Jersey City?

We told you at the top that Jersey City ranked eighth in the country for median download speed: its 251Mbps figure is quite impressive. That number reflects the quality over quantity situation happening in Chilltown. While there aren't a huge number of options, those options are quick, reaching up to 2,000Mbps at the top. And they’re actually pretty affordable.

Fastest internet providers in Jersey City

If the absolute fastest speed is your aim, Verizon and Xfinity will be your best options in Jersey City.

Verizon offers its 1Gbps plan (940Mbps) for just $90 a month. Not quick enough? Xfinity’s Gigabit X2 plan is the fastest possible in Jersey City, topping out at 2,000Mbps, with two slower plans that are still faster than Verizon’s top option.

What are the fastest internet plans in Jersey City? Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract Xfinity Gigabit X2 2,000Mbps 200 Mbps $120 1.2TB None Xfinity Gigabit Extra 1,200Mbps 35Mbps $80 1.2TB if using own equipment, none if renting with Xfinity None Starry Gigabit 1,000Mbps 500Mbps $80 None None Xfinity Gigabit 1,000Mbps 20Mbps $70 1.2TB if using own equipment, none if renting with Xfinity None Verizon Fios1 Gig 940Mbps 880Mbps $90 None None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

What’s the final word on internet providers in Jersey City?

Ultimately, internet customers in Jersey City have it pretty good. Super-fast fiber and cable connections are relatively easy to come by. Non-traditional options like fixed wireless and satellite are available. And with giants Xfinity and Verizon in the area, residents have a wide range of costs and speeds to choose from. And unlike some areas, just about everyone has access to all these plans.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Jersey City

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. To evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service, we look at sources including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Jersey City FAQs

Which is the best internet service provider in Jersey City? Verizon Fios is CNET’s choice for the best provider among those available in Jersey City. With speeds up to 940Mbps and relatively affordable rates, this is our highest-rated option as well as a reasonable selection for budgets and needs.

Is fiber internet available in Jersey City? Yes, it is! Verizon’s fiber connection is available to many in Jersey City.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Jersey City? Those looking for the cheapest option above all else will have some decent choices in Jersey City. Xfinity’s entry-level internet starts at just $25 a month. And the average starting plan among all providers is less than $50.