What is the best internet provider in New Hampshire?

An extensive fiber-optic network, low pricing on fast speeds and customer-friendly service terms make Fidium Fiber CNET's top choice for internet in New Hampshire. The contract-free service includes equipment rental and unlimited data, perks that aren't available from all New Hampshire internet providers.

Fidium Fiber also offers the fastest speeds in New Hampshire, up to 2,000Mbps, and one of the cheapest plans in the state, with service starting at $25 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps. Breezeline has the absolute cheapest plan in New Hampshire, offering speeds up to 100Mbps starting at just $20 monthly.

Fidium Fiber and Breezeline are leading internet service providers in New Hampshire. Other ISPs, including Xfinity, TDS, T-Mobile Home Internet and Spectrum, may be available, depending on where you live. Here’s a look at the best internet providers in New Hampshire.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in New Hampshire across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in New Hampshire. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in New Hampshire

Connection Fiber Speed range 50 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $35 - $75 per month Fidium Fiber Best internet provider in New Hampshire Our take - Fast speeds over a 100% fiber connection, competitive pricing and straightforward service terms make Fidium Fiber easy to recommend for home internet in New Hampshire. Availability Consolidated Communications is available throughout much of New Hampshire, but the fiber service, Fidium Fiber, operates primarily in the southern part of the state. Concord, Dover, Nashua and Keene are top service areas, although those in Deerfield, Danbury and as fast north as Conway may also be serviceable for Fidium Fiber. Plans and pricing Four plans ranging from 100 to 2,000Mbps are available in most service areas, starting at $25 to $75 per month. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Key Info No data caps no contracts

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best cable internet in New Hampshire Our take - Xfinity is New Hampshire's main cable internet provider, with service available to more than two-thirds of households in the state, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Service comes with unlimited data and free equipment in select areas. Read full review Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans Contracts often required to get the lowest price Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Availability Xfinity is available in Concord, Manchester, Dover, Nashua, Franklin and other major cities and towns in New Hampshire. Service is largely unavailable around Keene and north of Lake Winnipesaukee. Plans and pricing Download speeds range from 200 to 1,200Mbps, starting at $30 to $90 per month. Pricing is good for 12 to 24 months, depending on your chosen plan. After the introductory pricing ends, your monthly rate may increase by $40 or more. Fees and service details Select plans come with free equipment rental (a $15 monthly value) and unlimited data (regularly 1.25TB per month). Contracts are not required. Key Info Data caps on some plans lots of plan options solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $60 per month Breezeline Cheapest internet in New Hampshire Our take - Breezeline, another leading cable internet provider in New Hampshire, has the lowest starting price of any major ISP in the state. Other plans are competitively priced as well. Availability Breezeline serves the heart of New Hampshire around Lake Winnipesaukee and to the southeast, including parts of Deerfield, Alton and Strafford. Plans and pricing The cheapest Breezeline plan starts at $20 monthly for download speeds up to 100Mbps. Other plans include 200, 500 and 1,000Mbps, starting at $30, $40 and $60 per month, respectively. Fees and service details A $15 equipment rental fee can significantly add to the cost, but customers can use their own and skip the fee. There are no data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best rural internet in New Hampshire Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet is a wireless internet service, meaning no direct cable, fiber or telephone lines are required. That makes it an ideal choice for broadband in rural areas, but the decent speeds and low pricing make it an attractive option almost anywhere. Read full review Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps Simple, affordable pricing Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Mobile service is available throughout much of New Hampshire, but access to 5G signals doesn't necessarily qualify your address for home internet. Check the T-Mobile Home Internet eligibility page to see if service is available at your address. Plans and pricing Speeds vary by location, but customers can anticipate between 72 and 245Mbps starting at $50 monthly. Qualifying T-Mobile Magenta Max customers can get an additional $20 off the monthly cost of home internet. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data equipment included no contracts no additional fees

New Hampshire internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Breezeline Cable $20-$60 100-1,000Mbps $15 (optional) None None N/A Consolidated Communications DSL $57-$84 20-100Mbps $12 (included in the cost) None 2 years N/A Fidium Fiber Fiber $25-$75 100-2,000Mbps None None None N/A HughesNet Satellite $50-$150 15-50Mbps $15 monthly or $450 purchase fee Varies, 15-100GB 2 years 5.7 Netafy Fixed wireless $48-$198 15-100Mbps Varies None None N/A Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Free modem, router rental $5 (optional) None None 7.2 Starlink Low orbit satellite $90-$120 20-220Mbps $599 purchase fee None None N/A TDS Telecom Fiber $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps $12-$15 (optional) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 US Cellular Fixed Wireless $50 25-100Mbps Varies 25GB, unlimited available None N/A Viasat Satellite $70-$300 12-100Mbps $13 monthly or $299 upfront Varies, 40-300GB 2 years 6.1 Xfinity Cable $30-$90 200-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) 1.25TB or unlimited 1 or 2 years (optional) 7 Show more (8 items)

Other available internet providers in New Hampshire

Consolidated Communications : DSL service from Consolidated Communications (as opposed to its fiber service, Fidium Fiber) is suitable for suburban and rural areas where cable and fiber internet connections are harder to come by.

DSL service from Consolidated Communications (as opposed to its fiber service, Fidium Fiber) is suitable for suburban and rural areas where cable and fiber internet connections are harder to come by. Netafy : Fixed wireless ISP Netafy is available in select areas northwest of Lake Winnipesaukee and the state's northernmost part. If there are no other internet options in your area, Netafy is a step above satellite internet, but check for other potentially cheaper and faster options before signing up.

Fixed wireless ISP Netafy is available in select areas northwest of Lake Winnipesaukee and the state's northernmost part. If there are no other internet options in your area, Netafy is a step above satellite internet, but check for other potentially cheaper and faster options before signing up. Spectrum : While Xfinity covers much of New Hampshire's lower half, Spectrum extends cable internet service to much of the north. Three plans, with speeds ranging from 300 to 1,000Mbps, are available starting at $50 to $90 per month. There are no data caps or contracts, and renting a router will only add $5 to your monthly bill.

While Xfinity covers much of New Hampshire's lower half, Spectrum extends cable internet service to much of the north. Three plans, with speeds ranging from 300 to 1,000Mbps, are available starting at $50 to $90 per month. There are no data caps or contracts, and renting a router will only add $5 to your monthly bill. TDS Telecom : Telephone & Data Systems has a small DSL presence in New Hampshire, but the ISP mostly operates on a fiber network. Speeds, pricing and service terms are on par with other internet providers in New Hampshire.

Telephone & Data Systems has a small DSL presence in New Hampshire, but the ISP mostly operates on a fiber network. Speeds, pricing and service terms are on par with other internet providers in New Hampshire. US Cellular : A brand of TDS, US Cellular's fixed wireless internet is available throughout much of New Hampshire, north to south, from Berlin to Nashua. Service starts at $50 per month for speeds of 25 to 100Mbps. Like Netafy, it isn't the fastest or the best deal, but it's still preferable to satellite internet.

A brand of TDS, US Cellular's fixed wireless internet is available throughout much of New Hampshire, north to south, from Berlin to Nashua. Service starts at $50 per month for speeds of 25 to 100Mbps. Like Netafy, it isn't the fastest or the best deal, but it's still preferable to satellite internet. Satellite internet: Broadband availability in New Hampshire is such that few residents should have to rely on satellite internet. Still, HughesNet and Viasat are options where there are no others. Before committing to either, it may be worth checking to see if Starlink is available in your area with its faster speed potential and unlimited data.

Internet breakdown by city in New Hampshire

It’s hard to cover the broadband options of an entire state and give individual cities the attention they deserve. That’s why we also compile lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in New Hampshire. We tackle details such as internet connection types, maximum speeds, cheapest providers and more. Check back later if you don’t find the location you’re looking for below. We’re working to add more cities every week.

Cheap internet options in New Hampshire

Between Breezeline, Fidium Fiber and Xfinity, many New Hampshire residents can access some of the cheapest internet plans nationwide. Breezeline is the cheapest provider, with service starting at $20 per month. Fidium Fiber offers the same download speed potential (100Mbps) plus the advantage of symmetrical upload speeds and free equipment rental for only $5 more per month.

What's the cheapest internet plan in New Hampshire? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Breezeline 100 $20 100Mbps $15 (optional) Fidium Fiber 100 $25 100Mbps None Xfinity Connect More $30 200Mbps $15 (optional) Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps Free modem, router rental $5 (optional) TDS Extreme 300 $50 300Mbps $12-$15 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (2 items)

How to find internet deals and promotions in New Hampshire

The best internet deals and the top promotions in New Hampshire depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

New Hampshire internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or extra perks for a limited time. Many providers, including Fidium Fiber, Spectrum and Breezeline, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is New Hampshire broadband?

New Hampshire’s median download speeds in Q3 2023 were around 207Mbps, according to recent Ookla speed test data. That’s a bit lower than the national average (215Mbps) but higher than many other areas and good enough to land 17th overall among all US states and Washington, DC.

Xfinity had the fastest median download speeds in New Hampshire at 239Mbps, but it’s worth noting that cable providers often gravitate toward the top. Fiber internet providers typically also offer a significantly slower DSL service that can lower speed test results for the provider overall.

Fastest internet plans in New Hampshire Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Fidium Fiber 2 Gigs $75 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber TDS 1 Gig Fiber $90 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra $90 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.25TB or unlimited Cable Breezeline Gigafast $60 1,000Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Spectrum Internet Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Show more (1 item)

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in New Hampshire

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there; we go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in New Hampshire?

A fiber connection is often the best choice for home internet, and that’s true for broadband in New Hampshire. Fidium Fiber is the state’s top ISP, offering fast speeds at competitive rates with no-hassle service terms that include free equipment rental and unlimited data.

In areas where Fidium Fiber is unavailable, TDS is the best source for fiber internet in New Hampshire. Cable internet -- from Breezeline, Spectrum or Xfinity -- also makes an excellent choice for home internet with pricing and speeds (download speeds, at least) rivaling fiber internet.

Fixed wireless internet is best for rural areas. Netafy and US Cellular are two of the largest fixed wireless ISPs in New Hampshire. T-Mobile Home Internet still boasts greater availability, faster speed potential and a better overall value.

