Best Internet Providers in Manchester, New Hampshire

What is the best internet provider in Manchester?

The best internet service provider overall for most households in Manchester is Comcast’s Xfinity Internet. This cable provider covers almost 100% of Manchester and has one of the cheapest internet plans in the city. But if service isn’t available for Xfinity at your address, Fidium Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are also worth checking out.

For those searching for the most affordable internet service, Xfinity’s Connect plan offers 200Mbps for $25 per month with no data caps or required contracts. If you’re hunting for the fastest connection, look no further than Fidium Fiber’s $75 plan for 2,000Mbps of symmetrical speeds.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Manchester across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Manchester. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Manchester in 2023

Xfinity Best cable internet in Manchester, New Hampshire Read full review Ookla rates Xfinity as one of Manchester's top providers, offering over a gigabit of speed to households across the city. If you're interested in bundling your internet and television, Xfinity should be the first provider you consider. Product details Price range $20 - $120 per month Speed range 75 - 2,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Availability The FCC reports that Xfinity is available to over 99% of Manchester residents. Plans and pricing Xfinity offers five plans, ranging from 200Mbps for $25 to 1,200Mbps for $80. While its 2-gig plan isn't available in the area yet, a customer service representative stated that Xfinity will expand in Manchester soon. Fees and service details None of Xfinity's plans require a contract, but your monthly cost will increase after the promotional period is over -- usually after two years. Also, all of the plans offer unlimited data and a $15 optional modem/router combo if you decide not to use your own equipment.

Fidium Fiber Best fiber internet in Manchester, New Hampshire Read full review Also known as Consolidated Communications, this local provider offers the speediest plan in the city and has the fastest expected speeds, according to Ookla. Fidium is the only fiber provider in Manchester since AT&T Fiber and Google Fiber haven't expanded to New Hampshire yet. Product details Availability Fidium is available to about 85% of homes in Manchester, but that includes its DSL service too. For Fidium's fiber-optic connectivity, that percentage drops to about 64%. Plans and pricing There are four plans customers can choose from: 50Mbps for $35, 250Mbps for $60, 1 gig for $55 or 2 gigs for $75. All plans offer symmetrical download and upload speeds, which is a perk that other connection types can't provide. Fees and service details While you don't have to sign up for a contract, you will see your monthly bill increase after the first year. But you don't need to wonder what your bill will look like in year 2 -- Fidium's website breaks everything down after you input your address.

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Manchester, New Hampshire Read full review T-Mobile isn't just a mobile company anymore. Now offering fixed wireless home internet, this provider makes broadband as simple as possible. If you're hunting for flat-rate pricing and not too much speed, T-Mobile Home Internet might be a good fit for you. Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Availability T-Mobile Home Internet is serviceable to roughly 65% of households in the Manchester area. Plans and pricing There is only one plan that T-Mobile Home Internet offers. For $50 per month, customers can reach download speeds of up to 245Mbps. Plus, if you're an eligible Go5G Plus or a Magenta Max mobile customer, you can save $20 on your monthly cost. Fees and service details Along with flat-rate pricing, T-Mobile Home Internet doesn't enforce a data cap, contract or monthly equipment fee.

Manchester internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Breezeline Cable $20-$60 100-1,000Mbps $15 (optional) None None N/A Comcast Xfinity Cable $25-$80 200-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) None None 7 Fidium Fiber Fiber 50-2,000Mbps $35-$75 $10 None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Manchester

Breezeline : This cable provider doesn’t offer coverage directly in Manchester but has a large presence in Deerfield, Epsom and Franklin. If you live north of Manchester, check if Breezeline is available at your address.

This cable provider doesn’t offer coverage directly in Manchester but has a large presence in Deerfield, Epsom and Franklin. If you live north of Manchester, check if Breezeline is available at your address. Firstlight Fiber : Firstlight’s coverage is sparse across the state, so it’s unlikely you’ll be serviceable for it in Manchester. There is a small percentage of coverage in Derry, so it might be worth looking into if you’re near that city.

Firstlight’s coverage is sparse across the state, so it’s unlikely you’ll be serviceable for it in Manchester. There is a small percentage of coverage in Derry, so it might be worth looking into if you’re near that city. Satellite internet : No matter where you are in the country, satellite internet will always be an option. But it’s probably not the best one. With high prices and slow speeds, providers like HughesNet, Viasat and Starlink shouldn’t be your go-to for broadband.

: No matter where you are in the country, satellite internet will always be an option. But it’s probably not the best one. With high prices and slow speeds, providers like HughesNet, Viasat and Starlink shouldn’t be your go-to for broadband. US Cellular : Available to about 50% of Manchester residents, this mobile company now offers internet through a fixed wireless network. You’ll have to input your information to find out the prices and service details, but US Cellular’s homepage says plans start at $50 per month.

Available to about 50% of Manchester residents, this mobile company now offers internet through a fixed wireless network. You’ll have to input your information to find out the prices and service details, but US Cellular’s homepage says plans start at $50 per month. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Verizon offers two internet plans under its network: $50 for 300Mbps or $70 for 1,000Mbps. However, it’s available to only 12% of households in Manchester, so you’ll have to check on Verizon’s website to see if your household is serviceable.

Cheap internet options in Manchester

If you’re searching for the cheapest internet plan in the city, Xfinity offers a 200Mbps plan for $25 per month. While Breezeline’s Base plan is $5 cheaper than Xfinity’s, it isn’t available for Manchester residents -- only those living north of Manchester will be serviceable for Breezeline.

Most providers we've mentioned also participate in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives eligible low-income households a $30 monthly discount (or up to $75 for households on tribal lands) for high-speed internet. You can use the ACP toward any internet plan -- not just the cheapest ones -- from participating providers.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Manchester? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Breezeline Base $20 100Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More $25 200Mbps $15 (optional) Fidium Essential $35 50Mbps $10 T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None Show more (1 item)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Photo by DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Manchester

The best internet deals and top promotions in Manchester depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Manchester internet providers, such as Xfinity and Fidium Fiber, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Manchester broadband?

New Hampshire ranks 17th for the fastest broadband speeds by state. So, how does the city of Manchester stack up? According to Ookla, Manchester has a median download speed of 275Mbps, which beats New Hampshire’s average speed of 206Mbps.

But if you want a speed faster than 275Mbps, you have many options, including fiber, cable and fixed wireless connections. Fidium Fiber has the speediest plan in the city, offering 2 gigs for $75 per month. If you’re looking for cable connectivity, Xfinity’s Gigabit Extra plan offers 1,200Mbps of speed for $80 monthly.

Fastest internet plans in Manchester Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Fidium Futuristic $75 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Breezeline GigaFast $60 1,000Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Fidium Supreme $55 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit $70 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Internet $70 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Manchester

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What's the final word on internet providers in Manchester?

Despite Manchester not having many national broadband names, like AT&T Fiber, Google Fiber or Cox Communications, there are still plenty of connection choices in the city. Manchester residents have access to fiber, cable, and fixed wireless internet, but it all comes down to the provider available at your location. Xfinity has the widest coverage across the city, but Fidium Fiber offers symmetrical speeds only a fiber connection can provide.

Internet providers in Manchester FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Manchester? Xfinity offers the cheapest plan in Manchester: $25 per month for 200Mbps of speed. Although Breezeline offers a cheaper plan -- $20 for 100Mbps -- only those living north of Manchester will be serviceable for it.

Which internet provider in Manchester offers the fastest plan? The fastest plan in Manchester is Fidium Fiber’s 2,000Mbps plan, which costs $75 per month. An Xfinity customer service representative said its 2-gig plan will be available to Manchester residents soon but only its 1.2-gig plan is currently offered.

Is fiber internet available in Manchester? Fidium Fiber is the only fiber internet provider available in Manchester, and it offers speeds from 50Mbps up to 2,000Mbps.