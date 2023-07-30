Best Internet Providers in Memphis, Tennessee

AT&T Fiber - Best overall among internet providers in Memphis Prices: $55 - $180 per month

Speeds: 300 - 5,000Mbps

Unlimited data Check with AT&T Fiber Or call to order: 877-717-7193 Xfinity - Best availability among internet providers in Memphis Prices: $20 - $300 per month

Speeds: 75 - 6,000Mbps

Data caps on some plans Check with Xfinity Internet Or call to order: 844-236-6356 Verizon 5G Home Internet - Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Memphis Prices: $50 - $70 per month

Speeds: 85 - 1,000Mbps

Memphis has a lot going for it. Blues. Beale Street. Elvis. Barbecue. The largest Bass Pro Shop in the world. What it doesn’t have is a lot of home internet service providers. It’s mostly a two-horse race between AT&T and Xfinity. The lack of ISP competition is reflected in the city’s 90th-place showing in Speedtest.net’s ranking of internet speeds in the 100 most populous cities in the US. But don’t let that get you down. There are ways to navigate the Memphis ISP scene and find a plan that works for you.

AT&T, our pick for best ISP in Memphis, has rolled out fast fiber to some parts of town while Xfinity offers a variety of cable plans with affordable options and reasonable speeds, including a 2,000 megabits per second tier. Fixed wireless providers Verizon and T-Mobile are alternatives that could work well if an open slot is available for your address.

CNET examines customer service, speed, pricing and overall value before recommending the best broadband in your area. All prices listed on this page reflect available discounts for setting up paperless billing. If you decide not to go with automatic monthly payments, your price will be higher. Let’s explore the best ways to get online in Memphis.

Best internet providers in the Home of the Blues

Choosing an ISP in Memphis comes down to what’s available at your address. AT&T Fiber is a top choice for fast speeds and simple pricing, but it may not run to your home. Xfinity is a solid runner-up thanks to reasonably fast cable speeds and a variety of plans. If neither of those work for you, then check into fixed wireless for affordable internet when bundled with an eligible phone plan.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

AT&T Fiber Best overall among internet providers in Memphis Check availability Or call to order: 877-717-7193 Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included AT&T Fiber is bucking Memphis’s reputation for slow internet by offering a top speed of 5,000Mbps in some parts of the city. The biggest downside is availability is hit-and-miss. If you’re lucky enough to have fiber access at your address, you can enjoy zippy speeds and uploads as fast as downloads. Availability: AT&T Fiber, not to be confused with the outdated AT&T Internet DSL service, has a patchwork presence in Memphis. You won’t find consistent coverage along the river, but availability improves on the east side of town and around Whitehaven.

Plans and pricing: The good news is that AT&T offers its fastest 5,000Mbps plan in Memphis for $180 a month. That’s a premium price for a premium speed. Budget-minded buyers can look to the entry-level 300Mbps plan for $55 monthly. In-between tiers at 1,000Mbps ($80 a month) or 2,000Mbps ($110 a month) should make even demanding internet users pretty happy.

Fees and service details: AT&T Fiber is a way better deal than AT&T’s DSL internet. There are no data caps and no contracts. Equipment is included. When you sign up, watch for reward card deals of $100 or $150 (depending on the plan). AT&T Fiber also promises no price increase after a year, saving its customers from one of the biggest ISP headaches around -- the dreaded price jump. Read our AT&T Fiber 300 overview. Check AT&T Fiber availability Or call to order: 877-717-7193

Xfinity Best availability among internet providers in Memphis Check availability Or call to order: 844-236-6356 Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Xfinity is the most widely available home internet provider in Memphis. That’s good news for residents who don’t have access to fiber and who don’t want to settle for slow DSL. With a variety of plans to choose from and speeds up to 2,000Mbps in some parts of town, you’re bound to find an option that will work for you.

Availability: Xfinity’s cable network stretches solidly across Memphis and into surrounding communities, including West Memphis and Marion across the river in Arkansas.

Plans and pricing: Xfinity’s plans can be a little confusing to sort through. Some have contracts, and some don’t. Some include equipment, and some don’t. You’ll generally get better pricing by agreeing to a contract, but you’ll also be locked in. Plans start at $30 a month (for the first year) for 75Mbps service. Xfinity has also rolled out its Gigabit X2 plan to Memphis. This multi-gigabit plan gets you downloads of up to 2,000Mbps and uploads of up to 200Mbps for $100 per month for the first two years. Take your time reading through the plan details to determine the best price-to-speed ratio for your internet needs.

Fees and service details: Most Xfinity plans have a 1.2TB data cap. That won’t bother your average internet user, but power users may want to see if they can get on board with an Xfinity Gigabit X2 deal that includes unlimited data. One way around the cap for many plans is to check into XFi Complete, an add-on that includes a gateway and unlimited data for as low as $10 a month. Xfinity’s plan prices typically rise after a certain amount of time, so you may want to brush up on your negotiation skills for when that happens. Read our Xfinity Internet review. Check Xfinity Internet availability Or call to order: 844-236-6356

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Memphis Check availability Or call to order: 877-768-4606 Product details Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers T-Mobile is competitive with Verizon regarding fixed wireless home internet, but we’re giving Verizon the edge thanks to download speeds reaching up to 300Mbps in the Memphis area. That tops T-Mobile’s typical 72 to 245Mbps range.

Availability: Verizon coverage is a bit of a mixed bag in Memphis. The company’s map shows its latest and greatest 5G Ultra Wideband network covering large sections of the city, particularly across the east, north and south regions of town. Your speeds may vary greatly depending on your location and network demands. Here’s what you need to know about 5G home internet.

Plans and pricing: You have two pricing options with Verizon. For $50 a month, you get a two-year price guarantee. Level up to the 5G Home Plus plan for $70 a month, and Verizon throws in a three-year price guarantee and access to its cloud storage service. The best deal is when you bundle it with an eligible phone plan. Do that, and you’ll get 50% off your monthly home internet price.

Fees and service details: Fixed wireless is a no-sweat deal to try out. Verizon has no contracts or data caps, and equipment is included. Look for a gift card deal when you order online. If you try it out and aren’t getting the speeds you desire, move the gateway around your house to test out different locations. Read our Verizon 5G Home Internet review. Check Verizon 5G Home Internet availability Or call to order: 877-768-4606

Internet providers in Memphis overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$180 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 768Kbps-100Mbps None 1.5TB (no data cap for 100Mbps plan) None 7.4 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $30-$100 75-2,000Mbps Varies 1.2 TB Varies 7 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

All available Memphis residential internet providers

AT&T Fiber, Xfinity and Verizon 5G Home Internet are our top choices for ISPs in Memphis, but there are other options. It’s tough to recommend AT&T Internet and its slow DSL service, but T-Mobile’s fixed wireless internet can be a usable alternative for budget-minded households that are only serviced by DSL or cable.

AT&T Internet : AT&T Fiber is superior to the company’s older AT&T Internet DSL option. Speeds typically top out at 100Mbps, but many locations will only be able to get much slower service, sometimes as pokey as a mere 768Kbps. No matter what speed is available, you’ll be looking at a $55-a-month price tag, a data cap with most speed tiers, and pricing that can rise after a year. If it’s down to extremely slow AT&T DSL or Xfinity’s cable offerings at your address, go with Xfinity.

: AT&T Fiber is superior to the company’s older AT&T Internet DSL option. Speeds typically top out at 100Mbps, but many locations will only be able to get much slower service, sometimes as pokey as a mere 768Kbps. No matter what speed is available, you’ll be looking at a $55-a-month price tag, a data cap with most speed tiers, and pricing that can rise after a year. If it’s down to extremely slow AT&T DSL or Xfinity’s cable offerings at your address, go with Xfinity. T-Mobile Home Internet : T-Mobile is a solid alternative to slow DSL or pricier cable internet plans. For $50 per month, you can expect speeds of 72 to 245Mbps with no contract, data cap or equipment cost. The company typically charges a $35 service fee when you get started but it's offered a $50 reward card to make that more palatable. Bundle it with an eligible phone plan to get your home internet for $30 a month.

: T-Mobile is a solid alternative to slow DSL or pricier cable internet plans. For $50 per month, you can expect speeds of 72 to 245Mbps with no contract, data cap or equipment cost. The company typically charges a $35 service fee when you get started but it's offered a $50 reward card to make that more palatable. Bundle it with an eligible phone plan to get your home internet for $30 a month. Satellite internet: With few ISPs to choose from in Memphis, you may be tempted to investigate satellite internet from Starlink, Viasat or HughesNet. Satellite internet can be pricey and may not wow you with its speed, but it’s a useful option for rural locations. Starlink’s on-the-go plan is tempting for seasoned travelers and anyone who needs to work on the road or from remote areas.

Memphis broadband at a glance

Xfinity and AT&T Fiber are both worthy competitors for your internet dollars, with Xfinity leading the charge with low-cost plans (though watch out for future price hikes). Verizon and T-Mobile make a strong argument with simple plans and pricing and excellent deals when you bundle with phone service.

Pricing info on Memphis home internet service

Memphis's average starting price for home internet is just under $50. If you have room for $50 or $55 in your budget, then you can shop comfortably with any area ISPs. You can, of course, go to the other extreme if needed. AT&T Fiber's 5,000Mbps plan costs $180 monthly but also gets you some of the fastest residential internet speeds in the immediate area.

Cheap internet options in the Memphis metro area

Several plans compete to be the cheapest internet offering in Memphis. Xfinity's 75Mbps level costs $30 a month for the first year, but compare that with the ISP's other offerings. You may spot a deal for the 200Mbps plan for $25 a month with a promotional discount. The closest price competitors are T-Mobile and Verizon when you bundle with an eligible phone plan. AT&T Fiber's $55 plan for 300Mbps service is the cheapest fiber offering. That's a reasonable entry point for fiber, and it's worth a look for budget buyers who need fast uploads.

Low-income households should check for eligibility for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. Qualified residents can get at least $30 monthly off their internet bill, netting you free or cheap internet. Most ISPs participate in this program. With almost any ISP, sign up for the autopay option. Most will charge you more if you skip it.