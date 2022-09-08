Xfinity to Roll Out New Multi-Gig Speeds Across All US Markets

What's happening Comcast is boosting Xfinity internet speeds in markets across the country, including a new multi-gigabit tier. Why it matters After sheltering at home during the pandemic, we all realized how important our internet speeds are to help us work, attend school, and play at home. In 2022, many fiber providers announced faster plans, but now cable is getting into the act.

Comcast announced Thursday that it's ramping up the internet speeds of its Xfinity cable broadband offerings, aiming to reach 34 cities in 2022 and impact over 50 million homes and businesses by the end of 2025. These performance boosts will be handled over existing cable connections, and will usher in the company's transition to DOCSIS 4.0 and 10G, which will occur throughout 2023.

Before you get too confused, 10G isn't related to the 5G we talk about with our phones. 10G is a platform related to cable broadband operators that enables multi-gigabit speeds over existing cable networks.

What does that all mean? First, it means a new 2Gbps speed tier for Xfinity internet customers, marking the first multi-gigabit internet tier from a major cable company. (Note: Xfinity's current Gigabit Pro, a faster, 6Gbps plan, is a fiber-to-the-home product, not cable.)

Comcast

Second, it means faster upload speeds across all Xfinity plans for customers who subscribe to XFi Complete (Xfinity's Wi-Fi 6E gateway with unlimited data). While your download speed is typically the sexier number (it's what we use to stream all our favorite Netflix shows, for example), upload speeds are crucial for videoconferencing (all the virtual meetings and family video chats) and for transferring large files.

The new speed tier and upgraded upload speeds are available in Augusta, Georgia; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Panama City Beach, Florida. How do the old and new speeds compare? Here's what it looks like in Xfinity's West region (Colorado Springs):

Plan Previous max speeds New max speeds Connect 75Mbps download, 5Mbps upload 75Mbps download, 75Mbps upload Connect More 200Mbps download, 5Mbps upload 200Mbps download, 100Mbps upload Fast 300Mbps download, 10Mbps upload 300Mbps download, 100Mbps upload Superfast 600Mbps download, 15Mbps upload 600Mbps download, 100Mbps upload Ultrafast 900Mbps download, 20Mbps upload 900Mbps download, 100Mbps upload Gigabit Extra 1,200Mbps download, 35Mbps upload 1,200Mbps download, 200Mbps upload Gigabit x2 NA 2,000Mbps download, 200Mbps upload

Here's the breakdown for the Central region (Augusta and Panama City Beach):

Plan Previous max speeds New max speeds Connect 50Mbps download, 5Mbps upload 50Mbps download, 50Mbps upload Connect More 100Mbps download, 5Mbps upload 100Mbps download, 100Mbps upload Fast 300Mbps download, 10Mbps upload 300Mbps download, 100Mbps upload Superfast 600Mbps download, 15Mbps upload 600Mbps download, 100Mbps upload Ultrafast 900Mbps download, 20Mbps upload 900Mbps download, 100Mbps upload Gigabit Extra 1,200Mbps download, 35Mbps upload 1,200Mbps download, 200Mbps upload Gigabit x2 NA 2,000Mbps download, 200Mbps upload

Xfinity customers should see no changes to the current pricing for existing plans. CNET will keep you posted as Xfinity announces more markets under the new plans.