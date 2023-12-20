Best Internet Providers in Greensboro, North Carolina

What is the best internet provider in Greensboro?

Greensboro residents may have access to multiple home internet options, but AT&T Fiber stands out as the best ISP in Greensboro for its local fiber coverage, fast plans and high customer satisfaction. AT&T Fiber also offers the fastest internet plan in Greensboro, up to 5,000 megabits per second, and free equipment rental, a perk not available from all internet providers in the area.

Lumos Fiber shares fiber coverage with AT&T in Greensboro and has the cheapest plan of any major provider in the area, starting at $40 per month for speeds up to 500Mbps.

If fiber internet is unavailable at your address, Spectrum is your best bet for wired internet with coverage spanning 92% of Greensboro, according to the FCC. As CNET’s top pick for cable internet, it’s not a bad option to consider, especially if you’re interested in bundling internet and TV.

Aside from fiber internet and cable service from Spectrum, fixed wireless internet from Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet is easy to recommend for internet in Greensboro. Both providers include free equipment, unlimited data and no contracts with plans starting at $50 per month, plus an added discount for qualifying mobile customers.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Greensboro across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Greensboro. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Greensboro

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Greensboro Our take - AT&T Fiber is about as customer-friendly as it gets with multiple plan options, stable pricing, unlimited data and free equipment. New customers can also take advantage of bonus offers such as free gift cards or contract buyouts when signing up. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best broadband coverage in Greensboro Our take - Spectrum doesn’t quite match the speed and value potential of Greensboro’s fiber internet providers, but it does have the advantage of widespread availability throughout the city. Like AT&T Fiber and Lumos Fiber, service comes with unlimited data and no contract requirements. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Lumos Fiber Cheapest internet in Greensboro Our take - Fiber-optic is preferred for its fast, symmetrical speeds and superior reliability, but it’s uncommon for it to also be the cheapest source of home internet. Lumos Fiber, with speeds up to 500Mbps starting at $40 per month, offers the cheapest internet plan in Greensboro. . . . Or call to learn more: (844) 634-4339 Check with Lumos Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Key Info No data caps

no contracts Check with Lumos Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Greensboro Our take - Greensboro is a Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband capable city, meaning many residents will have access to Verizon 5G Home Internet. Customers can choose from two plans: Home, with speeds ranging from 50 to 300Mbps for $50 per month, and Home Plus, which starts at $70 monthly for speeds of 85 to 1,000Mbps. That’s quite the range, so the overall value will depend on the available speeds at your address. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (844) 634-4339 Check with Verizon Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details

Greensboro internet providers compared undefined Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$250 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 7.4 Lumos Fiber Fiber $40-$100 500-2,000Mbps $10 (optional) None None N/A Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Free modem, $5 router rental (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Greensboro? undefined Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Lumos Fiber 500 $40 500Mbps $10 (optional) Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps Free modem, $5 router rental (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 50-300Mbps None AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300Mbps None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Greensboro

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Greensboro depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Greensboro internet providers such as Lumos Fiber may offer lower introductory pricing for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber and Spectrum run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of deals, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Greensboro

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Greensboro FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Greensboro? AT&T Fiber is Greensboro’s best internet provider for a number of reasons. As the area’s largest fiber provider, AT&T Fiber offers fast, symmetrical speeds to nearly half of the city’s residences. Service includes free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements.

Is fiber internet available in Greensboro? Yes. Approximately 55% of Greensboro households are wired for fiber internet, according to the FCC. Serviceability is greatest in the Westridge Heights, Clinton Hills and Beechcroft communities, though fiber connections are available in random neighborhoods throughout the city. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber provider in Greensboro, but local provider Lumos Fiber also contributes to the city’s fiber coverage.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Greensboro? Lumos Fiber has the cheapest starting price of any major ISP in Greensboro at $40 per month for symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 500Mbps. That said, Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet have a lower possible price for those who qualify for a mobile bundle discount. Verizon 5G Home Internet offers speeds of 50 to 300Mbps starting at $35 per month for qualifying mobile customers while T-Mobile Home Internet is available for $30 monthly for speeds of 72 to 245Mbps.