Best Internet Providers in Glendale, Arizona

What is the best internet provider in Glendale?

Cox is the best internet provider in Glendale. In addition to having the greatest availability, Cox offers the best high-speed plan selection and the fastest speeds in Glendale, up to 2,000 megabits per second.

With service starting at $50 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps, Cox isn’t the cheapest internet service provider on the market, but that pricing is still tied for the lowest in Glendale. Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet start at $50 as well. You’ll get more speed with Quantum Fiber, up to 500Mbps, and possibly with Verizon 5G Home Internet, which has a speed range of 50 to 300Mbps.

T-Mobile Home Internet, Phoenix Internet and CenturyLink round out the list of practical internet options in Glendale. T-Mobile Home Internet may be worth considering, but you’re likely to get more speed for the money with providers other than Phoenix Internet and CenturyLink.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Glendale across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Glendale. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Glendale, Arizona

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Cox Best internet provider in Glendale, AZ Our take - Availability is Cox’s biggest advantage in Glendale. More than 90% of Glendale residences are serviceable for Cox, according to the FCC. Cox offers a decent plan selection with speeds ranging from 100 to 2,000Mbps, but all plans come with a 1.25TB monthly data cap and a $13 monthly fee if you rent your equipment. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 541-1140 Check with Cox Compare Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

unique gaming add-on Compare Check with Cox Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet provider in Glendale, AZ Our take - Quantum Fiber availability is somewhat limited in Glendale, though fellow Lumen Technologies brand CenturyLink is available throughout most of the area. If Quantum Fiber is available, the service includes unlimited data, free equipment rental and a price-for-life guarantee -- all perks you won’t get with Cox. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 609-6623 Check with Quantum Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros and Cons Pros Fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons Availability limited to select areas

Plan selection varies by address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Compare Check with Quantum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Glendale, AZ Our take - While T-Mobile Home Internet is available to more homes in Glendale, according to the FCC, Verizon 5G Home Internet has a lower starting price and faster speed potential. A mobile bundle discount can bring the rate down to $35 or $45 per month, depending on the plan you choose. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Compare Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details Compare

Glendale, Arizona, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Cox Cable $50-$150 100-2,000Mbps $13 (optional) 1.25TB None 6.2 Phoenix Internet Fixed wireless $60-$100 15-100Mbps $10 (optional) None Varies N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Glendale? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None Cox Go Fast $50 100Mbps $13 (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Glendale

The best internet deals and top promotions in Glendale depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Glendale internet providers, such as Cox, may offer lower introductory pricing on select plans for a limited time. Many, however, including CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Glendale Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Cox 2 Gig $150 2,000Mbps 100Mbps 1.25TB Cable Cox 1 Gig $110 1,000Mbps 100Mbps 1.25TB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Glendale

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Glendale, Arizona, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Glendale? Cox is Glendale's best internet service provider due to its availability and plan selection. Cox covers over 90% of Glendale households and offers more options than any local ISP. Cox plans range from $50 per month (tied for cheapest in the area) for speeds up to 100Mbps to $150 for speeds up to 2,000Mbps (the fastest in Glendale).

Is fiber internet available in Glendale? Recent FCC data indicates fiber is available in Glendale but only to around 6% of households, or around 6,200 residences. Serviceability is greatest to the south of W. Northern Avenue along N. Dysart Road, but random neighborhoods throughout Glendale may be eligible for fiber internet. Quantum Fiber is the largest fiber-optic provider in Glendale, though Cox also has a small fiber presence in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Glendale? Cox, Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet each have a starting monthly price of $50. Quantum Fiber offers more speed for the price, up to 500Mbps, compared with 100Mbps from Cox. Verizon 5G Home Internet has a faster speed potential than Cox, but speeds could fall between 50 and 300Mbps. It’s important to consider more than the monthly rate when shopping for home internet. While Cox is tied for cheapest at $50 per month, the data cap (1.25TB) and equipment fee ($13, should you choose to rent) may add to the monthly costs. Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet include unlimited data and free equipment rental in the price. Additionally, Quantum Fiber offers a price-for-life guarantee, keeping your monthly rate the same as long as you have the plan.