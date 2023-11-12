Best Internet Providers in Gainesville, Florida

What is the best internet provider in Gainesville?

The best internet service provider for most households in Gainesville is Cox Communications. In addition to covering most of the city, Cox offers many speed tiers for customers to choose from. However, if Cox isn’t available at your location, AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid picks.

We've also found the lowest prices and the fastest plans in Gainesville. If affordability is a large factor in your broadband decision, check out T-Mobile Home Internet. For $50 per month, customers can hit speeds up to 245 megabits per second. The fastest available internet speed in the area is AT&T Fiber 5000, offering symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigabits per second.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Gainesville across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address in to a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Gainesville. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Gainesville in 2023

Cox Communications Best internet provider in Gainesville, Florida Read full review Though Cox is known for providing cable service, select households in Gainesville can access the ISP's new fiber-optic network that offers symmetrical download and upload speeds on all its plans. Product details Price range $40 - $100 per month Speed range 25 - 2,000Mbps Connection Cable, some fiber Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance, lots of plan options, unique gaming add-on Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Availability Cox Communications is available to about 99% of the city, so it's likely it'll be an option for home internet at your address. Plans and pricing Five plans are offered to residents in Gainesville, ranging from 100Mbps up to 2 gigabits. Though monthly prices vary by address, you can expect to pay between $50 and $150 for service. Your bill will stay the same for the first two years but will jump up after the promotional period. Fees and service details None of Cox's plans require a contract to get the lowest price possible, and you can decide to use your own equipment or pay $13 per month to rent from Cox. However, all the plans feature a 1.25TB data cap, so make sure not to exceed that limit, or else you'll rack up additional charges. Show more details

AT&T Fiber Fastest internet in Gainesville, Florida Read full review Ranked as CNET's best fiber internet provider for 2023, AT&T Fiber offers some of the fastest speeds in the city that won't break the bank. Product details Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability 40% of Gainesville households are serviceable under AT&T, but that includes its fiber and DSL services. If only AT&T's DSL network is available at your location, you'll be better off choosing a different provider. Plans and pricing AT&T Fiber offers five plans with symmetrical speeds: 300Mbps for $55, 500Mbps for $65, 1,000Mbps for $80, 2,000Mbps for $150 and 5,000Mbps for $250. Fees and service details All of AT&T Fiber's plans offer unlimited data and no monthly equipment cost, and you don't have to sign a contract to access the provider’s best pricing. Show more details

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Gainesville, Florida Read full review With flat-rate pricing and simple service details, T-Mobile Home Internet is a great broadband choice for folks not needing too much speed at their address. Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability This fixed wireless provider is available to about 60% of Gainesville residents. Plans and pricing T-Mobile Home Internet offers only one plan under its service. For $50 per month, customers can get download speeds between 75 and 245Mbps. Additionally, if you're an eligible Go5G Plus or Magenta Max mobile customer, you can get $20 off your bill, bringing your monthly cost down to $30. That's the cheapest internet plan in the city. Fees and service details T-Mobile Home Internet doesn't require any contracts or monthly equipment fees, and unlimited data is included in your monthly cost. Show more details

Gainesville internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet DSL $55 20-100Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Cox Communications Cable/Fiber $50-$150 100-2,000Mbps $13 (optional) 1.25TB None 6.2 Kinetic by Windstream DSL/Fiber $40 40-200Mbps $10 (optional) None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Other available internet providers in Gainesville

Kinetic by Windstream : You won't find it directly in the city, but Kinetic by Windstream provides service near Fairbanks, Orange Heights, Micanopy and Alachua. Kinetic offers both DSL and fiber internet -- only consider this provider if its fiber-optic network is available at your household.

You won't find it directly in the city, but Kinetic by Windstream provides service near Fairbanks, Orange Heights, Micanopy and Alachua. Kinetic offers both DSL and fiber internet -- only consider this provider if its fiber-optic network is available at your household. Satellite internet : Satellite internet from HughesNet, Viasat or Starlink is an option wherever you live. But it shouldn't be your first pick -- with high prices and slow speeds, there are cheaper and faster options available.

Satellite internet from HughesNet, Viasat or Starlink is an option wherever you live. But it shouldn't be your first pick -- with high prices and slow speeds, there are cheaper and faster options available. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Similar to T-Mobile Home Internet, Verizon offers a fixed wireless service with flat-rate pricing. For $50-$70 per month, customers can expect speeds of 50-1,000Mbps. So why should you consider T-Mobile over Verizon? While T-Mobile Home Internet covers almost 60% of Gainesville, Verizon covers only 2%. But if it's available at your address, definitely consider it as a solid broadband option.

Cheap internet options in Gainesville

Despite Kinetic by Windstream taking the cake for the cheapest internet plan in Gainesville, it probably isn’t the best one. The majority of Kinetic's coverage in the city is through its DSL network, so you may experience lag or delay more often than you would with other connections. For the best overall value -- while still staying relatively cheap -- turn to T-Mobile Home Internet. Its base price is the same as Cox Essential and Verizon 5G Home Internet, but customers can save an additional $20 if they're an eligible mobile user.

Most of the providers we've mentioned also participate in the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives eligible low-income households a $30 monthly discount for high-speed internet (or up to $75 for households on tribal lands). You can use the ACP toward any internet plan -- not just the cheapest ones -- from participating providers.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Gainesville

The best internet deals and top promotions in Gainesville depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Some Gainesville internet providers, such as Cox Communications, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide to the best internet deals.

Michael Warren/Getty Images

How fast is Gainesville broadband?

Among the 50 states, Florida places first for the fastest broadband speeds, with a median download speed of 240Mbps. The state's fastest provider is AT&T Fiber. So how does Gainesville stack up? This small Florida city isn't far behind, bringing in an median speed of 221Mbps. That's pretty fast!

People looking for more speed than 221Mbps have plenty of options. The fastest speed you’ll find in Gainesville is 5,000Mbps, which is offered by AT&T Fiber for $250 per month. Cox also offers a 2 gigabit plan for $150 monthly, which is a great option if you want to bundle your internet and television service.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Gainesville

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information at FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

Though the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What's the final word on internet providers in Gainesville?

When it comes to home internet, fiber-optic connections are usually the best option. However, AT&T Fiber isn't widespread across Gainesville -- your address will likely only be able to get AT&T's DSL service. You’re better off with Cox Communications, which covers almost the entire city and offers faster speeds than DSL. Plus, Cox offers its new fiber network to select households in Gainesville, which is why it takes the number one spot for ISPs in the area.

Internet providers in Gainesville FAQ

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Gainesville? Though Kinetic by Windstream technically offers the cheapest plan in the city (at $40 per month), customers with eligible T-Mobile phone plans can get $20 off their T-Mobile Home Internet plan, bringing down their monthly bill to $30. In addition, T-Mobile Home Internet offers internet over a fixed wireless network versus Kinetic's DSL network, which makes it a much better value overall.

Which internet provider in Gainesville offers the fastest plan? The fastest internet plan in Gainesville is offered by AT&T Fiber. For $250 per month, customers can reach speeds up to 5,000Mbps.

Is fiber internet available in Gainesville? Yes. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber provider in the area, but select addresses may be serviceable by Cox's new fiber-optic network. Kinetic by Windstream also offers fiber service, but availability is sparse in Gainesville.