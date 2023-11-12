Best Internet Providers in Gainesville, Florida

What is the best internet provider in Gainesville?
The best internet service provider for most households in Gainesville is Cox Communications. In addition to covering most of the city, Cox offers many speed tiers for customers to choose from. However, if Cox isn’t available at your location, AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid picks.
We've also found the lowest prices and the fastest plans in Gainesville. If affordability is a large factor in your broadband decision, check out T-Mobile Home Internet. For $50 per month, customers can hit speeds up to 245 megabits per second. The fastest available internet speed in the area is AT&T Fiber 5000, offering symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigabits per second.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Gainesville across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address in to a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Gainesville. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Gainesville in 2023
Cox Communications
Best internet provider in Gainesville, FloridaRead full review
Though Cox is known for providing cable service, select households in Gainesville can access the ISP's new fiber-optic network that offers symmetrical download and upload speeds on all its plans.
AT&T Fiber
Fastest internet in Gainesville, FloridaRead full review
Ranked as CNET’s best fiber internet provider for 2023, AT&T Fiber offers some of the fastest speeds in the city that won’t break the bank.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless internet in Gainesville, FloridaRead full review
With flat-rate pricing and simple service details, T-Mobile Home Internet is a great broadband choice for folks not needing too much speed at their address.
Gainesville internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|AT&T Home Internet
|DSL
|$55
|20-100Mbps
|None
|1.5TB on some plans
|None
|7.4
|AT&T Fiber
|Fiber
|$55-$250
|300-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Cox Communications
|Cable/Fiber
|$50-$150
|100-2,000Mbps
|$13 (optional)
|1.25TB
|None
|6.2
|Kinetic by Windstream
|DSL/Fiber
|$40
|40-200Mbps
|$10 (optional)
|None
|None
|6.7
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
Other available internet providers in Gainesville
- Kinetic by Windstream: You won't find it directly in the city, but Kinetic by Windstream provides service near Fairbanks, Orange Heights, Micanopy and Alachua. Kinetic offers both DSL and fiber internet -- only consider this provider if its fiber-optic network is available at your household.
- Satellite internet: Satellite internet from HughesNet, Viasat or Starlink is an option wherever you live. But it shouldn't be your first pick -- with high prices and slow speeds, there are cheaper and faster options available.
- Verizon 5G Home Internet: Similar to T-Mobile Home Internet, Verizon offers a fixed wireless service with flat-rate pricing. For $50-$70 per month, customers can expect speeds of 50-1,000Mbps. So why should you consider T-Mobile over Verizon? While T-Mobile Home Internet covers almost 60% of Gainesville, Verizon covers only 2%. But if it's available at your address, definitely consider it as a solid broadband option.
Cheap internet options in Gainesville
Despite Kinetic by Windstream taking the cake for the cheapest internet plan in Gainesville, it probably isn’t the best one. The majority of Kinetic's coverage in the city is through its DSL network, so you may experience lag or delay more often than you would with other connections. For the best overall value -- while still staying relatively cheap -- turn to T-Mobile Home Internet. Its base price is the same as Cox Essential and Verizon 5G Home Internet, but customers can save an additional $20 if they're an eligible mobile user.
Most of the providers we've mentioned also participate in the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives eligible low-income households a $30 monthly discount for high-speed internet (or up to $75 for households on tribal lands). You can use the ACP toward any internet plan -- not just the cheapest ones -- from participating providers.
What's the cheapest internet plan in Gainesville?
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Kinetic by Windstream
|$40
|200Mbps
|$10 (optional)
|Cox Essential 100
|$50
|100Mbps
|$13 (optional)
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)
|245Mbps
|None
|Verizon 5G Home
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)
|300Mbps
|None
|AT&T Internet
|$55
|100Mbps
|None
|AT&T Fiber 300
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
How to find internet deals and promotions in Gainesville
The best internet deals and top promotions in Gainesville depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Some Gainesville internet providers, such as Cox Communications, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide to the best internet deals.
How fast is Gainesville broadband?
Among the 50 states, Florida places first for the fastest broadband speeds, with a median download speed of 240Mbps. The state's fastest provider is AT&T Fiber. So how does Gainesville stack up? This small Florida city isn't far behind, bringing in an median speed of 221Mbps. That's pretty fast!
People looking for more speed than 221Mbps have plenty of options. The fastest speed you’ll find in Gainesville is 5,000Mbps, which is offered by AT&T Fiber for $250 per month. Cox also offers a 2 gigabit plan for $150 monthly, which is a great option if you want to bundle your internet and television service.
Fastest internet plans in Gainesville
|Plan
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data caps
|Internet technology
|AT&T Fiber 5000
|$250
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|AT&T Fiber 2000
|$150
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Cox 2 Gig
|$150
|2,000Mbps
|100Mbps
|1.25TB
|Cable
|AT&T Fiber 1000
|$80
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Cox 1 Gig
|$110
|1,000Mbps
|35Mbps
|1.25TB
|Cable
|Verizon 5G Home Plus
|$70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans)
|1,000Mbps
|50Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
What's a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Gainesville
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information at FCC.gov.
But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
Though the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
What's the final word on internet providers in Gainesville?
When it comes to home internet, fiber-optic connections are usually the best option. However, AT&T Fiber isn't widespread across Gainesville -- your address will likely only be able to get AT&T's DSL service. You’re better off with Cox Communications, which covers almost the entire city and offers faster speeds than DSL. Plus, Cox offers its new fiber network to select households in Gainesville, which is why it takes the number one spot for ISPs in the area.
Internet providers in Gainesville FAQ
Who is the cheapest internet provider in Gainesville?
Though Kinetic by Windstream technically offers the cheapest plan in the city (at $40 per month), customers with eligible T-Mobile phone plans can get $20 off their T-Mobile Home Internet plan, bringing down their monthly bill to $30. In addition, T-Mobile Home Internet offers internet over a fixed wireless network versus Kinetic's DSL network, which makes it a much better value overall.
Which internet provider in Gainesville offers the fastest plan?
The fastest internet plan in Gainesville is offered by AT&T Fiber. For $250 per month, customers can reach speeds up to 5,000Mbps.
Is fiber internet available in Gainesville?
Yes. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber provider in the area, but select addresses may be serviceable by Cox's new fiber-optic network. Kinetic by Windstream also offers fiber service, but availability is sparse in Gainesville.
What internet provider has the best coverage in Gainesville?
Cox Communications has the best coverage in the city -- almost 100% of Gainesville households are serviceable by Cox.
