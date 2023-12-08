Best Internet Providers in Fayetteville, North Carolina

What is the best internet provider in Fayetteville?

Metronet is the best internet service provider in Fayetteville. It's the area's largest fiber internet provider and offers the best plan variety of any ISP in Fayetteville. Among Metronet's plan selection is the cheapest internet plan in Fayetteville, $30 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps, as well as the fastest speed, up to 5,000Mbps, starting at $110 monthly.

Still a relatively new internet provider in the Fayetteville area, Metronet's availability is limited to less than half the city's addresses. In areas where Metronet is unavailable, Fayetteville residents can rely on Spectrum and Brightspeed (operating on networks formerly owned by CenturyLink) for home internet service.

Between Metronet, Spectrum and Brightspeed, living in Fayetteville may present a choice of multiple ISPs. Check out wireless internet service from T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet for more home broadband options. Both providers offer decent speeds for the price, free equipment, unlimited data and a special mobile bundle discount.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Fayetteville across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Fayetteville. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 3,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $115 per month Metronet Best internet provider in Fayetteville, North Carolina Our take - Metronet has the lowest starting price, the cheapest rate on gig service and the fastest speed of any major ISP in Fayetteville. Service also comes with the fiber-specific benefit of symmetrical upload and download speeds, unlimited data and no contract requirements. There are no equipment fees, but a monthly $12 service fee applies to all plans. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 643-9162 Check with Metronet Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 3,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $115 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 3,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $115 per month Pros and Cons Pros Unlimited data

No contracts required

Monthly price includes a wireless router

100% fiber across its entire footprint Cons Solid overall pricing offset by middle-of-the-road cheapest plan

Additional monthly cost with the Tech Assure fee Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Broadest internet coverage in Fayetteville, North Carolina Our take - Wherever you live in or are moving to the Fayetteville area, from communities including Cade Hill to Kingsford to Haymount and areas in between, your address will likely be serviceable for Spectrum. Fayetteville’s primary cable internet provider offers 500 and 1,000Mbps plans with unlimited data, no contracts and a low, optional router rental fee. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Fayetteville, North Carolina Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet didn’t take long to claim the top spot for customer satisfaction among non-fiber internet providers. Given the low price, $50 per month (plus an available $20 discount for Magenta Max customers), and the simple service terms -- no equipment fees, data caps or contracts -- it’s easy to see why so many are satisfied with their service. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Fayetteville internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Brightspeed DSL, fiber $50-$79 20-100Mbps DSL, up to 940Mbps fiber $15 None None N/A Metronet Fiber $30-$110 100-5,000Mbps None ($12 tech service fee) None None 6.9 Spectrum Cable $40-$70 500-1,000Mbps Free modem, $5 router rental (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Fayetteville? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Metronet 100 $30 100Mbps None ($12 tech service fee) Spectrum Internet $40 500Mbps Free modem, $5 router rental (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 50-300Mbps None Brightspeed $50 20-100Mbps $15 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Fayetteville

The best internet deals and top promotions in Fayetteville depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Fayetteville internet providers, such as Metronet, may offer lower introductory pricing or promotional gift cards for a limited time. Others, however, including Spectrum and Brightspeed, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Fayetteville Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Metronet 5Gbps $110 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig $70 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 85-1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Brightspeed Fiber $79 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Fayetteville

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Fayetteville FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Fayetteville? Metronet is Fayetteville’s best internet service provider. It has the largest fiber-optic network, capable of delivering fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds, in the area. Fayetteville’s largest fiber provider also has the cheapest internet plan and the fastest internet speed tier. Service comes with unlimited data, no contract requirements and free equipment rental, though customers should be aware of the unavoidable $12 monthly tech service fee.

Is fiber internet available in Fayetteville? Yes. Fiber internet is available to around 45% of Fayetteville addresses, according to the most recent FCC data. Serviceability is greatest in the Haymount area and much of southwest Fayetteville. Metronet is the largest fiber internet provider in Fayetteville. Brightspeed also offers fiber internet in select areas after recently acquiring networks from Lumen Technologies (Quantum Fiber).

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Fayetteville? Metronet has the lowest starting price for internet in Fayetteville at $30 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps. However, a monthly $12 tech service applies to all plans, bringing the monthly cost up to $42. On the other hand, Spectrum offers speeds up to 500Mbps starting at $40 per month with an optional $5 equipment rental fee. So, though Spectrum’s cheapest plan technically has a higher starting price than Metronet’s, Spectrum offers faster download speeds and maybe a slightly cheaper option for those who use their own equipment.