Best Internet Providers in Fayetteville, Arkansas

What is the best internet provider in Fayetteville?

Fiber internet is often the top choice for internet, so when two fiber providers offer service in the same area, it can be a challenge to rank one over the other. That said, AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Fayetteville. It offers the fastest speeds (up to 5,000 megabits per second), unlimited data, free equipment rental and no contract requirements.

Local fiber provider OzarksGo also offers multigigabit speeds and unlimited data, but equipment rental will add $5 to your monthly bill, and a one-year contract is required. However, the fiber-optic service is likely preferable to other top internet options in Fayetteville, including Cox and T-Mobile Home Internet.

Starting at $50 a month, Cox ties OzarksGo for the cheapest internet plan in Fayetteville, though you’ll get faster download speeds with Cox (250Mbps compared to 100Mbps with OzarksGo). Other Cox plans, up to gig service, are competitively priced as well, but a $13 monthly fee may apply if you choose to rent equipment, and all plans come with a data cap.

T-Mobile Home Internet skips the equipment fees, data caps and contracts altogether, but max speeds are slower than other Fayetteville internet providers at 72 to 245Mbps. Still, the simple pricing, not to mention a possible mobile bundle discount that can knock $10 to $20 off the home internet rate, makes T-Mobile Home Internet an option worth considering.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Fayetteville across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Fayetteville. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Fayetteville, Arkansas

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Fayetteville, AR Our take - AT&T Fiber is a leader in customer satisfaction, as recent American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power reports show. With fast speeds, transparent pricing, unlimited data, free equipment rental and no contract requirements, it's easy to see why AT&T Fiber earns high customer satisfaction ratings. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Unlimited data

no contracts

no contracts

equipment included

Cox Best cable internet provider in Fayetteville, AR Our take - Availability is the main advantage Cox has over the local fiber competition. Cox is available to 90% of Fayetteville households, so it will be an option just about wherever you are or are moving to in the city. There's nothing particularly special about the service, but it's your best bet for high-speed internet with speeds of 250Mbps and higher where fiber is unavailable. Read full review . . . Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

unique gaming add-on Compare Check with Cox Show more details Show more details Compare

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Fayetteville, AR Our take - The $60-a-month wireless internet service includes unlimited data and free equipment, plus a mobile bundle discount for qualifying T-Mobile customers. Speeds are slower than other ISPs at 72 to 245Mbps, but there are no contracts, so you can cancel penalty-free if the speeds aren't up to your needs. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Unlimited data

equipment included

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

OzarksGo Great for fiber internet in Fayetteville, AR Our take - OzarksGo offers fast, symmetrical speeds at competitive rates, not to mention the convenience and satisfaction of dealing with a local company. Plans and pricing are on par with AT&T Fiber, but there is a potential equipment rental fee (only $5 a month) and a one-year contract with all plans. . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 2,500 Mbps Price range $50 - $110 Key Info No data caps

local service and support

Fayetteville, Arkansas, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$250 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 7.4 Cox Cable $50-$110 100-1,000Mbps $13 (optional) 1.25TB None 6.2 OzarksGo Fiber $50-$110 100-2,500Mbps $5 (optional) None 1 year N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Fayetteville? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Cox Go Faster $50 250Mbps $13 (optional) OzarksGo Basic 100 $50 100Mbps $5 (optional) AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Fayetteville

The best internet deals and top promotions in Fayetteville depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Fayetteville internet providers, such as AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer free gift cards or other promotions for a limited time. Others, including Cox and OzarksGo, run the same standard offers year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Fayetteville Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Internet 5000 $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber OzarksGo Gigabit Plus $110 2,500Mbps 2,500Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 2000 $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 1000 $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber OzarksGo Gigabit $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Cox Go Super Fast $70 1,000Mbps 35Mbps 1.2TB Cable Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Fayetteville, Arkansas, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Fayetteville? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Fayetteville due to its local fiber coverage, fast speeds, straightforward pricing and customer-friendly service terms. The 100% fiber provider offers the best plan variety in Fayetteville, with speeds ranging from 300 to 5,000Mbps. All plans include free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contracts, perks that aren’t all available from Cox and OzarksGo.

Is fiber internet available in Fayetteville? According to the FCC, nearly two-thirds of Fayetteville homes are serviceable for fiber-optic internet. Coverage is split between AT&T Fiber and OzarksGo. AT&T Fiber serviceability is greatest in the center of Fayetteville while OzarksGo covers much of the surrounding area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Fayetteville? Cox and OzarksGo share the lowest introductory rate for internet in Fayetteville at $50 a month, but each service has pros and cons. Cox offers more speed for the price, up to 250Mbps, compared to 100Mbps from OzarksGo, but the equipment rental fee is higher. Renting equipment is only $5 with OzarksGo, while Cox charges $13 monthly. However, equipment rental is optional with both providers.