Best Internet Providers in Buffalo, New York

What is the best internet provider in Buffalo?

Verizon Fios is the best internet provider in Buffalo, with symmetrical upload and download speeds, reasonable prices and high customer satisfaction scores. The main downside is that only a quarter of Buffalo residents can get it.

If you can't get Verizon Fios at your address, you have a few other options. Spectrum is Buffalo's cheapest internet service provider, available virtually everywhere in the city. That said, prices increase by $30 to $35 after a year two on all plans. T-Mobile Home Internet guarantees it will never increase your prices, but its wireless internet isn't quite as fast as Verizon Fios or Spectrum, making it better suited to smaller hou

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Buffalo across many categories. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.

Best internet in Buffalo, New York

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Verizon Fios Best internet provider in Buffalo, NY Our take - There's a reason Verizon received the highest score in Buffalo's region in J.D. Power's survey of customer satisfaction: the fiber ISP provides some of the best value in the country, and it's wonderfully free of the pricing shenanigans internet providers are known for. Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Availability According to Federal Communications Commission data, Verizon internet service is available to 92% of Buffalo households, but only about a quarter of residents will have access to Verizon Fios. The rest will be able to get Verizon 5G Home Internet (good but flawed) or Verizon’s DSL service (last resort territory). Plans and pricing Verizon Fios offers three plans in Buffalo: 300Mbps upload and download speed for $50 a month, 500/500Mbps for $70 and 940/880Mbps for $90. Fees and service details Contracts, equipment fees or data caps do not apply. Verizon customers can save an extra $25 per month if they are a Verizon Wireless customer on a Premium Unlimited plan. Each Verizon Fios plan also has a two to four-year price-lock guarantee. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment with gig service Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $90 per month Spectrum Cheapest internet in Buffalo, NY Our take - Spectrum offers the cheapest internet in Buffalo if you're looking for the lowest prices. Unfortunately, the affordability doesn't last long. After a year or two, it raises prices on all plans by $30 to $35 per month -- one of the reasons Spectrum has below-average customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $90 per month Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability Spectrum is available to 96% of Buffalo residents, according to FCC data. Plans and pricing There are four Spectrum plans available in Buffalo: 100/20Mbps for $30 per month, 300/10Mbps for $50, 500/20Mbps for $70 and 1,000/35Mbps for $90. Fees and service details Spectrum's plans are free of data caps. A modem is included at no extra cost, but renting a router for Wi-Fi service will add $5 to your monthly bill. Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Buffalo, NY Our take - T-Mobile is one of the newer internet providers in Buffalo, but it's gained a lot of fans already. The main selling point is simplicity. T-Mobile only offers one plan, no extra charges and your price is locked in for as long as you maintain your service. It isn't as fast as Spectrum or Verizon Fios, but it's plenty for most people, and T-Mobile has the highest customer satisfaction score of any non-fiber ISP from the ASCI. Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile Home Internet is available to 62% of Buffalo residents, according to FCC data. Plans and pricing T-Mobile offers download speeds up to 245 Mbps and upload speeds up to 31Mbps for $50 per month. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with T-Mobile. Customers can save $20 monthly by bundling with an eligible T-Mobile cellphone plan. The price is locked in for as long as you remain a customer, and you can try out T-Mobile's home internet service on a 15-day trial. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Buffalo internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Spectrum Cable $30-$90 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios Fiber $50-$90 ($25-$65 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 300-940Mbops None None None 7.6 Verizon High Speed Internet DSL $75 1-15Mbps $50 (one-time charge, optional) None None N/A Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Other available internet providers in Buffalo

Satellite internet : You can get satellite internet at almost every address in the country, but it’s only worth considering in rural areas with few other options. HughesNet and Viasat operate in Buffalo but are expensive and don’t provide much speed. SpaceX’s Starlink internet is a faster satellite option, but it requires an equipment purchase of $599 just to get started.

: You can get satellite internet at almost every address in the country, but it’s only worth considering in rural areas with few other options. HughesNet and Viasat operate in Buffalo but are expensive and don’t provide much speed. SpaceX’s Starlink internet is a faster satellite option, but it requires an equipment purchase of $599 just to get started. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Like T-Mobile Home Internet, Verizon offers fixed wireless internet in the area. Its plans reach higher top speeds than T-Mobile’s but are less widely available. That said, you can get a great discount when you bundle with an eligible Verizon Wireless plan.

Cheap internet options in Buffalo

Buffalo has five different internet plans available for $50 per month or less. While Spectrum has the cheapest plan in the area, prices increase significantly on all plans after one or two years. Low-income households can save an extra $30 monthly through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, available through every provider on our list.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Buffalo

Buffalo's best internet deals and top promotions depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Buffalo internet providers, such as Spectrum and Verizon Fios, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many providers, including T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Buffalo broadband?

According to Ookla speed test data, Buffalo residents see a median of 207Mbps download and 17Mbps upload speed. That puts Buffalo at 74th out of the top 100 most populated cities in the country and below cities like Cleveland (48th) and Pittsburgh (67th), but just above Philadelphia (76th).

Fastest internet plans in Buffalo Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Spectrum Internet Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Verizon Fios 1 Gig $90 ($65 with eligible mobile plans) 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Buffalo

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

This guide leverages an in-house artificial intelligence tool called RAMP, which is trained on our own writing and uses our database to generate content about specific internet service providers that our writers can use in determining and presenting our picks for a given guide. Check CNET’s AI policy for more information about how our teams use (and don’t use) AI tools.

Because our database is not exhaustive, we go to the FCC's website to check the primary data for ourselves and make sure we're considering every ISP that provides service in an area. Plans and prices also vary by location, so we input local addresses on provider websites to find the specific options available to residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of our pre-publication fact-check.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, you can visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Buffalo?

When it comes to internet service in Buffalo, there’s Verizon Fios and everything else. Verizon is the only company offering fiber internet in the area, the fastest and most reliable connection type available. If you can’t get Verizon Fios at your address, Spectrum, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet are all solid backup options, but each comes with its own disadvantages.

Internet providers in Buffalo FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Buffalo? Verizon Fios is the best internet service provider in Buffalo. It’s the only provider in the area that offers symmetrical upload and download speeds, its prices are guaranteed for two to four years, and it doesn’t have data caps, contracts or equipment fees.

Is fiber internet available in Buffalo? Yes, fiber internet is available to 24% of Buffalo residents, according to FCC data. Verizon Fios is the only fiber provider that operates in the city.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Buffalo? Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Buffalo, with prices starting at $30 per month for 100/10Mbps speeds. The price increases to $60 monthly after a year or two, depending on where you live.