Best Internet Providers in Aurora, Illinois

What is the best internet provider in Aurora?

Availability is somewhat limited, but if you can get it at your address, AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Aurora, Illinois. The provider’s straightforward pricing, fast speeds, simple service terms and high customer satisfaction make it a great choice for home internet. Plans range from 300 to 5,000 megabits per second, the fastest in Aurora, and include free equipment data and unlimited data.

In areas where AT&T Fiber is unavailable, or if you’re looking for the cheapest internet in Aurora, Xfinity will be your best internet provider. Xfinity is available to nearly every Aurora household, offering a variety of plans ranging from $20 to $100 for max speeds of 75 to 2,000Mbps. Some conditions, such as possible data caps, contracts and a set price increase, bring the value down a bit, but Xfinity is still a decent choice for fast, relatively cheap internet.

Aside from AT&T and Xfinity, fixed wireless internet from Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet may be available for broadband in your area. T-Mobile has slightly better local coverage, but Verizon may be the cheaper, faster option. Both providers offer unlimited data, free equipment rental, no contracts and a discount for qualifying mobile customers.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Aurora across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Aurora. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Aurora, Illinois

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Aurora, IL Our take - It's not the cheapest internet provider, but with symmetrical upload and download speeds, free equipment, unlimited data and no set price increases, AT&T Fiber arguably presents the best value. Extra signup bonuses like gift cards, plus the reassurance of high customer satisfaction scores, make the 100% fiber ISP even more appealing. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best coverage, cheapest internet in Aurora, IL Our take - Xfinity will be an option wherever you live or are moving to in Aurora. With service starting at $20 or $35 per month for speeds up to 75 or 200Mbps, respectively, it's an obvious choice for cheap internet. That said, Xfinity has plenty of high-speed plans to consider, including gig, 1.2-gig and 2-gig speed tiers. With any plan, a data cap, contract and equipment fee may apply, and initially low prices will increase after the first year or two. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Aurora, IL Our take - Fixed wireless internet is Aurora's most practical alternative to AT&T and Xfinity. Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet are possible options, but Verizon has lower pricing and faster max speeds. The contract-free service includes free equipment rental, unlimited data and a potential discount for Verizon mobile customers. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Compare Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details Compare

Aurora, Illinois, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$225 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 7.4 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$100 75-2,000Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB 1-2 years for lowest pricing 7 Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Aurora

The best internet deals and top promotions in Aurora depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Aurora internet providers, such as Xfinity and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or free equipment rental for a limited time. Others, however, including AT&T Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Aurora

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Aurora, Illinois, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Aurora? AT&T Fiber is Aurora's best internet service provider due mostly to its local fiber coverage, simple pricing on fast speed tiers and high customer satisfaction. Though AT&T Fiber is available to only around a quarter of Aurora residents, it's the largest fiber internet provider in the area. Speeds range from 300 to 5,000Mbps, the fastest in the area, and all plans include unlimited data and free equipment rental, unlike Xfinity, which includes such perks only with specific plans.

Is fiber internet available in Aurora? Around a quarter of Aurora households, or 17,600 residences, are serviceable for fiber-optic internet, according to recent FCC data. Neighborhoods closest to the city center have the highest fiber serviceability, but fiber service can be found in random communities throughout Aurora. AT&T Fiber is Aurora's largest fiber internet provider, though Xfinity has a small fiber presence in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Aurora? Xfinity has the cheapest introductory pricing on home internet in Aurora. Xfinity’s two cheapest plans start at $20 and $35 per month for speeds up to 75 and 200Mbps, respectively. At $55, Xfinity’s Fast plan has the same starting price as AT&T Fiber but offers faster max download speeds at 400Mbps compared with 300Mbps from AT&T Fiber. Gig service is also slightly cheaper at $60 monthly for speeds up to 1,000Mbps and $100 for up to 2,000Mbps.