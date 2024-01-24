Best Internet Providers in Albany, Georgia

What is the best internet provider in Albany, Georgia?

Home internet choices are somewhat limited in Albany, Georgia, but if AT&T Fiber is available at your address, it’s likely the best internet service provider. AT&T Fiber offers the best internet plan selection in Albany, with speeds ranging from 300 to 5,000 megabits per second -- the fastest in the area -- and all plans include free equipment rental and unlimited data.

Considering the speeds and straightforward pricing, AT&T Fiber arguably presents the best value, but with service starting at $55 per month, it isn’t the cheapest internet provider. Mediacom has the lowest introductory rate for internet in Albany at just $35 for speeds up to 100Mbps. The low pricing is only good for one or two years, and a $14 equipment fee plus potential charges for exceeding the data cap may add to the monthly costs.

If you’d prefer to skip the equipment fees and data caps, but AT&T Fiber isn’t available in your area, check out fixed wireless internet from T-Mobile Home Internet. While not the fastest ISP in Albany (speeds range from 72 to 245Mbps), the simple setup and pricing make it an option worth considering. Local provider Public Communications Service also offers fixed wireless internet in Albany, but availability is limited and speeds vary by address.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Albany across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. The prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Albany. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Albany, Georgia

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Albany, GA Our take - AT&T Fiber's fast speeds, simple service terms and stable pricing, not to mention the signup bonuses like gift cards and contract buyout offers, have helped the ISP earn high praise from customers. The American Customer Satisfaction Index ranked AT&T Fiber the highest of all fiber ISPs in 2023, scoring 80 out of 100. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $80 per month Mediacom Cheapest internet provider in Albany, GA Our take - At $35 per month, Mediacom's cheapest plan starts at $20 less than the cheapest from AT&T Fiber and $25 less than the service from T-Mobile Home Internet. Faster plans, including 300 and 1,000Mbps, are also priced lower than similar speed tiers from AT&T Fiber. The low pricing is tempting, but be aware that service may come with a $14 equipment fee, monthly data cap (and charges for going over) and significantly slower upload speeds. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit download speeds available to over 97% of customers

Great router hardware available to rent at a fair price Cons Prices go up two years in a row with some plans Key Info Up to 6TB monthly data allowance

Great router hardware available to rent at a fair price Cons Prices go up two years in a row with some plans Key Info Up to 6TB monthly data allowance

low introductory rates

low introductory rates

no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Albany, GA Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet recently went up a bit in pricing from $50 to $60 per month, but considering all that's included, it's still a pretty good deal. The contract-free service includes equipment rental and unlimited data at no extra cost, and qualifying mobile customers can get $10 to $20 off the cost of home internet. Speeds vary between 72 and 245Mbps, so the overall value will depend on the available speeds at your address. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details

Albany, Georgia, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$225 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 7.4 Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 350-3,000GB None 6.4 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4

What's the cheapest internet plan in Albany, Georgia? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Mediacom Prime Internet 100 $35 100Mbps $14 Mediacom Prime Internet 300 $50 300Mbps $14 AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None

How to find internet deals and promotions in Albany, Georgia

The best internet deals and top promotions in Albany depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Albany internet providers, such as Mediacom and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing for a limited time. Others, such as AT&T Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Albany, Georgia Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Internet 5000 $250 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 2000 $150 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 1000 $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Mediacom Prime Internet 1 Gig $55 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3TB Cable

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Albany, Georgia

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Albany, Georgia, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Albany? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Albany, Georgia. The area’s main fiber internet provider has the best speed selection -- with symmetrical upload and download speeds -- of any Albany ISP and simple service terms that include unlimited data and free equipment rental.

Is fiber internet available in Albany? A little over one-third of Albany residences are serviceable for fiber-optic internet, according to the most recent FCC data. Neighborhoods in the Merry Acres, West Town, Groveland and Westwood communities have the greatest fiber serviceability. AT&T Fiber is the area’s main fiber internet provider.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Albany? Mediacom is the cheapest internet provider in Albany, with service starting at the monthly rate of $35 for speeds up to 100Mbps. The provider’s 300 and 1,000Mbps plans are also priced lower than AT&T Fiber, starting at $50 and $55 monthly, respectively. Although the introductory rates are relatively low, a $14 equipment fee will add to the monthly cost.