Best Prime Day deals for $25 or less: Echo Auto, Tile Slim, more

Amazon's biggest sale of the year is right around the corner, but low prices are already here.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Monday marks the first day of Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest shopping days of the year. In light of that, deals are already emerging, with some prices at an all time low. We've gathered a list of our favorite deals under $25 today. Note that these prices could drop even lower as Prime Day approaches. We'll add new items as prices begin dropping.

Prime Day deals now $25 or less

Echo Auto: $15 with Prime membership

Take Alexa on the go with the Amazon Echo Auto, which has dropped significantly to a never-before-seen $15 for Prime members. The tiny, voice-controlled device attaches to your air vent and allows you to use your phone's calling and streaming capabilities without compromising your safety as you drive. Note that it does need to be connected to your phone's hotspot or your car's Wi-Fi.

$15 at Amazon

Tile Slim: $25

Never lose your wallet again when you've got the Tile Slim placed inside -- it's just 0.1 inches thick, making it better for wallets than the bulbous Apple AirTag. Using the Tile app, you can locate your Slim when it's within 200 ft -- it's also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

$25 at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug: $7.49 with coupon

Thinking about making your home a little smarter? Now's your chance because the Kasa Smart Plug is 50% off. All you have to do is pair it with your Alexa or Google device and instantly begin controlling your appliances remotely -- or from your couch.

See at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 Coming Soon

In the market for a new Fire TV Stick? Prime Day will be the day when the Fire TV Stick 4K returns to its all time low price of $25. The remote has Alexa built in so you can easily ask it to open Hulu, Disney Plus, Netflix and tons of other streaming services.

$25 at Amazon