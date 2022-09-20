Where You Can Buy Clear Face Masks in 2022

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

While new daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline and new boosters that target the BA.5 subvariant are available, you may still be doing everything you can to keep yourself protected from the virus. If you're looking for a new face covering, consider switching to a clear mask.

There are plenty of benefits to a clear face mask, including allowing others to see your facial expressions, but one of the biggest is that they help to facilitate communication with people who are deaf or hard of hearing by allowing them to read your lips.

Read more: 8 COVID-19 Face Mask Myths, Debunked

What to know about buying a clear face mask

Note that it hasn't been determined if clear face masks are as effective at preventing the spread of COVID as other materials, though sturdy face shields are often used by medical professionals in addition to other face masks.

Look for masks that are fog-free, which the seller should list.

It needs to be durable enough to wash, or you'll need to buy disposable masks in packs.

The mask needs to be breathable.

The mask should wrap around your nose and chin, and be snug enough to prevent gaps.

If you sneeze in the mask, wash it as soon as possible because there's no cloth to absorb the droplets.

Read more: 7 Hand Soaps That Fight Germs, From Cheap to Luxury

Etsy Etsy store ZarasCreative sells anti-fog clear face masks. The store notes to wash the masks with cold water and hang to dry. We recommend drying in direct sunlight. See all clear face masks at Etsy.

Genovega Genovega, an Amazon seller, has face masks with a clear window. The masks come in packs of six. Sell all clear face masks at Amazon.

Walmart Walmart has a variety of clear face mask styles designed for the deaf and hard of hearing.

ClearMask ClearMask sells clear face masks in bundles starting at 24 masks for $77. The masks are anti-fog and they're designed for single use only.

More face mask recommendations

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.