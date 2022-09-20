iPhone 14 Deals Apple Watch 8 Review iPhone 14 Pro's Cameras Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? Tweak W-4 for Bigger Refund Best Laptops Best Sci-Fi Shows on Netflix
Where You Can Buy Clear Face Masks in 2022

Transparent face masks help make it easier to read lips and allow your facial expressions to shine through.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

While new daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline and new boosters that target the BA.5 subvariant are available, you may still be doing everything you can to keep yourself protected from the virus. If you're looking for a new face covering, consider switching to a clear mask. 

There are plenty of benefits to a clear face mask, including allowing others to see your facial expressions, but one of the biggest is that they help to facilitate communication with people who are deaf or hard of hearing by allowing them to read your lips. 

What to know about buying a clear face mask

Note that it hasn't been determined if clear face masks are as effective at preventing the spread of COVID as other materials, though sturdy face shields are often used by medical professionals in addition to other face masks.

  • Look for masks that are fog-free, which the seller should list.
  • It needs to be durable enough to wash, or you'll need to buy disposable masks in packs.
  • The mask needs to be breathable.
  • The mask should wrap around your nose and chin, and be snug enough to prevent gaps.
  • If you sneeze in the mask, wash it as soon as possible because there's no cloth to absorb the droplets.

Etsy

ZarasCreative Etsy store

Etsy store ZarasCreative sells anti-fog clear face masks. The store notes to wash the masks with cold water and hang to dry. We recommend drying in direct sunlight.

See all clear face masks at Etsy.

See at ZarasCreative
Genovega

Amazon

Genovega, an Amazon seller, has face masks with a clear window. The masks come in packs of six.

Sell all clear face masks at Amazon.

See at Amazon
Walmart

Walmart

Walmart has a variety of clear face mask styles designed for the deaf and hard of hearing.

See at Walmart
ClearMask

ClearMask

ClearMask sells clear face masks in bundles starting at 24 masks for $77. The masks are anti-fog and they're designed for single use only.

See at ClearMask

