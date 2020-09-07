Where to buy clear face masks to display your big smile

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

If you long for the days of exchanging unmasked smiles with friends and strangers alike in public, clear face masks could be a good style choice during the coronavirus era.

Transparent materials allow lip-reading by those who may be deaf or hard of hearing, so clear face masks, face shields and other transparent face coverings that create a barrier can facilitate human connection in more ways than one.

What to know about buying a clear face mask

Note that it hasn't been determined if clear face masks are as effective at preventing the spread of the coronavirus as other materials, though sturdy face shields are often used by medical professionals in addition to other face masks.

Look for masks that are fog-free, the seller should list that.

It needs to be durable enough to wash, or you'll need to buy disposable masks in packs.

The mask needs to be breathable.

The mask should wrap around your nose and chin, and be snug enough to prevent gaps.

If you sneeze in the mask, wash it as soon as possible because there's no cloth to absorb the droplets.

Etsy Etsy store QualityHomemade sells face masks with clear panels. The store notes that the masks do fog up, but offers solutions on the page. See all clear face masks from Etsy.

Etsy Etsy store ZarasCreative sells anti-fog clear face masks. The store notes to wash the masks with cold water and hang to dry. We recommend drying in direct sunlight. See all clear face masks at Etsy.

Amazon Reyo, an Amazon seller, is selling face masks with a clear panel. The masks come in different styles and designs. Sell all clear face masks at Amazon.

Amazon Ruziyoog, an Amazon seller, has face masks with a clear window. The masks come in packs of four. Sell all clear face masks at Amazon.

Walmart Walmart has a variety of clear face mask styles designed for the deaf and hard of hearing.

ClearMask ClearMask sells clear face masks in bundles starting at 24 masks for $67. The masks are anti-fog and they're designed for single use only.

Leaf Mask Leaf Mask face masks are rated N99 and completely clear. The masks are also FDA-registered, have a permanent anti-fog coating and an active carbon filter. Leaf says the masks can withstand UV light sterilization.

