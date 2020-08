Where to buy clear face masks that display your winning smile

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

As the coronavirus has led to face masks becoming required in a growing number of public places and states, clear face masks, face shields and other transparent face coverings that put a barrier between yourself and other people are becoming popular choices to facilitate human connection. If you find miss seeing a stranger's friendly smile when you are in public, you can do your part to change the tide by finding a comfortable face mask that's clear.

The best clear face masks do much more than showing off your smile -- transparent face coverings also help people who are hard of hearing or deaf to read your lips more easily.

Scroll on for where to buy clear face masks. We'll continue to update this story as we find more transparent masks.

What to know about buying a clear face mask

Note that it hasn't been determined if clear face masks are as effective at preventing the spread of the coronavirus as other materials, though sturdy face shields are often used by medical professionals in addition to other face masks.

Look for masks that are fog-free -- the seller should list that.

It needs to be durable enough to wash, or you'll buy disposable masks in packs.

The mask needs to be breathable.

The mask should wrap around your nose and chin, and be snug enough to prevent gaps.

If you sneeze in the mask, wash it as soon as possible because there's no cloth to absorb the debris.

Etsy Etsy store QualityHomemade is selling face masks with clear panels. The store notes that the masks do fog up, but offers solutions on the page. See all clear face masks from Etsy.

Etsy Etsy store ZarasCreative is selling anti-fog clear face masks. The store notes to wash the masks with cold water and hang to dry. We recommend drying in direct sunlight. See all clear face masks at Etsy.

Amazon Reyo, an Amazon seller, is selling face masks with a clear panel. The masks come in different styles and designs. Sell all clear face masks at Amazon.

Amazon Ruziyoog, an Amazon seller, has face masks with a clear window. The masks come in packs of four. Sell all clear face masks at Amazon.

Walmart Walmart has a variety of clear face mask styles designed for the deaf and hard of hearing.

ClearMask ClearMask sells clear face masks in bundles starting at 24 masks for $67. The masks are anti-fog and they're designed for single use only.

Leaf Mask Leaf Mask face masks are rated N99 and completely clear. The masks are also FDA-registered, have a permanent anti-fog coating and an active carbon filter. Leaf says the masks can withstand UV light sterilization.

