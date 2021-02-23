Walgreens teams with Instacart for same-day delivery in Illinois

Angela Lang/CNET

Walgreens and Instacart are teaming up so you can have rapid delivery of whatever drug store item you might need. The partnership is launching in Illinois over the coming weeks with plans to expand into Southeast Florida, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City next. Eventually, you'll be able to order from Walgreens and expect same-day delivery through Instacart in all 50 states.

At launch, you'll be able to order items from a number of the categories you'd expect to find at Walgreens including over-the-counter meds, personal care items and convenience products. As the partnership grows, Walgreens is promising to also expand the number of items available for on demand purchases. Supposedly, the catalogue will start with tens of thousands of options.

As usual for Instacart, you'll be able to shop via the app or the company's website and you can chat with the Instacart shopper who is grabbing your items and get real-time updates. You don't have to pay a membership fee to use Instacart, but a premium membership will net you reduced service costs and free delivery on orders over $35.

