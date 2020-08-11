Walmart partners with Instacart for same-day grocery delivery

Angela Lang/CNET

Walmart and Instacart are teaming up to get you your groceries within the hour. As earlier reported by CNBC on Tuesday, the retail giant and the grocery delivering service are rolling out their partnership now to a few select markets in California -- Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego -- as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The companies are promising same-day delivery that could be as fast as an hour. Instacart already works with Kroger, Aldi, CVS and several other major chains. The partnership with Walmart will no doubt help both keep up with Amazon, which owns Whole Foods.

Instacart confirmed the partnership to CNET over email. A spokesperson issued this statement, "The new partnership brings thousands of items - from groceries, alcohol and pantry staples to home decor and improvement, personal care, electronics and more - at everyday low prices from Walmart stores to customers' doors in as fast as an hour."

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.