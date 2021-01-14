Instacart offers $25 stipend for shoppers who take the COVID-19 vaccine

Instacart

Instacart plans to provide a small piece of financial support to its workforce of independent contractors as they take time to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the company announced Thursday. Specifically, the grocery delivery service will offer $25 per person for shift leads and any full-time or in-store shopper who takes the time to get the vaccine once it becomes available.

Today we’re announcing a COVID-19 Vaccine Support Stipend to ensure shoppers are financially supported as they take time away from shopping to get vaccinated against COVID-19.



Learn more: https://t.co/V0kJqGfdjD — Instacart (@Instacart) January 14, 2021

"Eligible shoppers will receive $25 to ensure that, when the time comes, you don't have to choose between earning income as an essential service provider or getting vaccinated," Instacart says.

The effort launches February 1, as COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out throughout the US. It also comes after a year that saw many Americans sheltering in place for long periods of time, which led to a predictable uptick in online orders.

The surge in business led to added stress on the gig economy contractors that make up Instacart's workforce. Some of those workers went so far as to go on strike in March of last year, claiming Instacart wasn't doing enough to support them during the pandemic. The company responded with a number of measures, including safety kits and extended pay for confirmed cases of COVID-19, though some workers have claimed that those sick pay benefits are too difficult to get approved.

Now, with vaccinations on the horizon in 2021, Instacart is looking to avoid any additional conflict.

"Along with health and safety kits and the new Vaccine Support Stipend, shoppers have access to daily in-app wellness checks, free telemedicine consultations with Doctor on Demand, extended pay for those affected by COVID-19, and extensive health and safety guidelines," Instacart says.

As for the stipend, in-store shoppers and shift leads will be eligible for the stipend as soon as they receive the vaccine, while full-time shoppers will need to have shopped at least 5 batches of orders in the 30 days prior to vaccination to be eligible.

