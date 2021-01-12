Razer's high-tech N95 mask Cadillac eVTOL air taxi Super Mario 3D World trailer Nvidia at CES 2021 Indiana Jones video game Photos: All the cool new gadgets at CES 2021 Track your stimulus check
Featured Fitness Sleep Healthy Eating Caregiving Personal Care

US will reportedly require negative COVID-19 tests for international travelers

The order would start Jan. 26, according to Reuters.

Listen
- 00:33
alaska-planes-oakland-1

International travelers coming to the US may have to obtain a negative COVID-19 test before boarding.

 Kent German/CNET

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly approved a measure Tuesday that will require practically all international air travelers to obtain a negative COVID-19 test before flying to the US. The order would go into effect Jan. 26, people familiar with the matter told Reuters

All passengers age 2 and up flying to the US would need to get negative test results within three days of flying, according to the report. The CDC will reportedly consider waivers for those from countries without adequate testing capacity.

The CDC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vaccination efforts are ongoing as the US struggles to battle a surge in COVID-19 cases. The US currently has two approved COVID-19 vaccines -- from Moderna and Pfizer -- that are being administered across the country. Experts say it's critical to continue wearing a mask and to practice social distancing until enough Americans get vaccinated, which is still several months away.

See also: COVID-19 vaccine card is not an immunity passport. Here's the difference

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.