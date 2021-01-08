Tesla Model Y Elon Musk is richest person on Earth Stimulus checks coming in 2 phases Vaccine seems to fight coronavirus variants Hubble captures galaxy collisions Star Wars: The High Republic Origins of sunquakes
US records more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in one day for first time

Thursday saw the country hit a grim coronavirus milestone.

Listen
- 00:37
001-syringe-glove-mask-covid-coronavirus-vaccine-pfizer-moderna-astrazenica-race-stock-prices-biosecurity
Sarah Tew/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The US on Thursday recorded more than 4,000 deaths from COVID-19 in a single day for the first time. There are at least 4,111 deaths, and daily coronavirus cases hit a new record as well, with 280,028 new infections, The New York Times reported.

It comes as the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine rollout suffers delays.

"I think it would be fair to just observe what happens in the next couple of weeks," Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told NPR on Thursday. "If we don't catch up on what the original goal was, then we really need to make some changes about what we're doing."

