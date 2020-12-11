FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to distribute its COVID-19 vaccine in the US, the FDA announced late Friday, making it the first vaccine against the virus to be given the green light for use in the country. Vaccinations could begin within days.

"The FDA's authorization for emergency use of the first COVID-19 vaccine is a significant milestone in battling this devastating pandemic," said Stephen M. Hahn, M.D., FDA Commissioner. "Today's action follows an open and transparent review process that included input from independent scientific and public health experts and a thorough evaluation by the agency's career scientists to ensure this vaccine met FDA's rigorous, scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization."

The official emergency use authorization comes after a daylong FDA meeting on Thursday during which an advisory panel formally recommended the agency authorize the vaccine. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with German partner BioNTech, said last month the vaccine demonstrated 95% effectiveness in clinical trials.

Given that there are more than 330 million people in the US, not everyone will immediately be able to get the vaccine, which is given in two doses. Health care workers will be prioritized, as well as people at higher risk of infection due to age, underlying conditions or profession. Pfizer has said it expects to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and 1.3 billion in 2021.

There are several other coronavirus vaccines in various stages of clinical trials around the world, with some almost ready to be submitted for potential authorization. Moderna has also applied for FDA emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, which is said to be 94% effective. Most experts say we'll have many more vaccines ready to distribute by early 2021.

