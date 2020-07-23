US tops 4 million coronavirus cases

James Martin/CNET

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached more than 4 million on Thursday, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. Deaths across the US due to COVID-19 were sitting at 143,820 as of 12:30 p.m. PT on July 23.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe. Worldwide, there are now 15.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 625,000 deaths. Brazil has the second-highest number of cases, at 2.2 million, followed by India at 1.2 million, Russia at 793,000, South Africa at 394,000 and Mexico at 370,000.

A vaccine may not arrive until 2021, although there's a global race to get a vaccine out before the end of 2020.

