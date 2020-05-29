Trump terminates US relationship with the WHO

Screenshot by CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

US President Donald Trump has announced he's ending the US relationship with the World Health Organization due to allegations about the WHO's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The US will be withdrawing its funding from the WHO, Trump said in a press conference Friday, and instead "directing those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs."

The president's reasoning behind terminating support included allegations that the WHO worked with China to "mislead the world when the virus was first discovered." He alleged that "China has total control over the World Health Organization."

Trump further alleged that China covered up the coronavirus and "ignored their reporting obligations to the World Health Organization."

The US made detailed requests of the reforms it wanted to see in the WHO, Trump alleged.

"Because they have refused to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization."

The WHO didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.