CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Trump signs order targeting Twitter, Facebook Amazon outage HBO Max questions SpaceX, NASA delay Demo-2 mission Disney World plans reopening Best VPN service
Featured Fitness Sleep Healthy Eating Caregiving Personal Care

Trump terminates US relationship with the WHO

The US president is alleging a conspiracy between China and the WHO to mislead the world about the coronavirus.

Trump WHO

Trump is terminating US funding for the WHO.

 Screenshot by CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

US President Donald Trump has announced he's ending the US relationship with the World Health Organization due to allegations about the WHO's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The US will be withdrawing its funding from the WHO, Trump said in a press conference Friday, and instead "directing those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs."

The president's reasoning behind terminating support included allegations that the WHO worked with China to "mislead the world when the virus was first discovered." He alleged that "China has total control over the World Health Organization."

Trump further alleged that China covered up the coronavirus and "ignored their reporting obligations to the World Health Organization."

The US made detailed requests of the reforms it wanted to see in the WHO, Trump alleged.

"Because they have refused to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization."

The WHO didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coronavirus updates

Coronavirus reopenings: How it looks as lockdowns ease around the world

See all photos

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.