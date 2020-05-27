US coronavirus deaths reach 100,000 milestone

James Martin/CNET

The US has reached a bleak milestone: 100,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus, according to tracking numbers from the John Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Research Center. There are now almost 1.7 million confirmed cases, and 14 million people have been tested across the nation.

A new strain of coronavirus, which can develop into a respiratory illness known as COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December and has spread worldwide in the months since. As of Wednesday, it had infected more than 5.6 million people and caused nearly 350,000 deaths globally.

The US has seen the highest number of cases and deaths, with Brazil having the second highest number of confirmed cases (more than 390,000) and the UK seeing the second highest number of deaths (over 37,500).

If you're concerned that you might have contracted the coronavirus, the CDC has listed the symptoms to help you decide whether to get a test. You might have it if you're suffering from coughing or shortness of breath. You could also be infected if you have two of these symptoms:

Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Here's how to find a coronavirus testing site near you and how the disease is thought to affect kids.

