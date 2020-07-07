CNET también está disponible en español.

Trump moves to formally withdraw US from World Health Organization as of July 2021

The World Health Organization will lose funding from the US if the move goes through.

Trump has submitted a notice of withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

 Sarah Tew/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The US may be out of the World Health Organization as of July 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump submitted a notice of withdrawal, CNET sister site CBS News reported Tuesday. It's the first formal step in an exit from the WHO, which Trump announced in May. The one-year advance notice was submitted to the UN secretary-general, according to CBS, which cited a senior administration official, and it comes while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the US from the WHO in the midst of a pandemic," New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez tweeted. "It leaves Americans sick & America alone."

Elizabeth Cousens, UN Foundation CEO, called the decision "dangerous and short-sighted amid a once-in-a-century pandemic."

"Terminating the relationship undermines the global effort to beat this virus," Cousens added. 

Hillary Clinton called it "a self-inflicted disaster." Trump has yet to tweet about it. 

The WHO said in an emailed statement that it has received reports that the US submitted formal notification to the UN secretary-general that it is withdrawing effective July 6, 2021, but had no further information or comment. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe. There are now over 11.6 million confirmed cases globally, with almost 3 million cases and over 130,000 deaths in the US, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. A vaccine may not arrive until 2021.

Trump announced his decision over a month ago to terminate the US relationship with the WHO over allegations about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the US will be "directing those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs," Trump sad at the time.

The president's reasoning behind terminating support included allegations that the WHO worked with China to "mislead the world when the virus was first discovered." He alleged that "China has total control over the World Health Organization." Trump further alleged that China covered up the coronavirus and "ignored their reporting obligations to the World Health Organization."

The World Health Organization works to combat diseases globally, working with governments, other health organizations, foundations, professional associations, the UN and others. It helps direct and coordinate international health responses and systems, including preparing, surveilling and responding to pandemics and other health issues. It also helps monitor and coordinate vaccine development. 

The US is the biggest funder of the WHO, paying almost $60 million per year to the organization.

