Pfizer and Moderna vaccines 80% effective at preventing COVID-19 after one shot, CDC says

A study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shown the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 80% effective in preventing COVID-19 infections two weeks after getting the first shot -- and 90% effective two weeks after the second dose. Previously, the vaccines were shown to be effective in preventing the symptoms of COVID-19. This study shows they help prevent people from contracting the coronavirus.

The CDC study followed almost 4,000 health care workers, first responders and other essential and front-line workers, giving them weekly COVID-19 tests for 13 weeks in a row after they were immunized.

The news comes the same day President Joe Biden announced 90% of adults will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by April 19, and that the majority of Americans will have a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home. Biden had previously said all adults in the US should be eligible for a vaccine by May 1.

