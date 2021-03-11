Biden wants all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by May 1

Sarah Tew/CNET

President Joe Biden announced during a speech Thursday night that states must make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1. Biden also announced that the number of federal mass vaccination locations will be doubled.

"I need you to get vaccinated when it's your turn and when you can find an opportunity," Biden said, adding that "there's a good chance" small gatherings could take place by the Fourth of July.

"After this long, hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation but we begin to mark our independence from this virus," he said. "But to get there, we can't let our guard down."

Cautioning that conditions could deteriorate as new variants spread, Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated, wash their hands and wear a mask.

"If we don't stay vigilant, and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track," he said. "We've made so much progress. This is not the time to let up."

Biden's address after the president signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law earlier Thursday. The package includes a third stimulus check, for up to $1,400, and an expanded child tax credit.

Biden last week said the US was on track to have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine for every adult in America by the end of May, after the Food and Drug Administration authorized Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine for emergency use. It was the third coronavirus vaccine to be rolled out in the US, alongside Pfizer's and Moderna's, both of which received emergency-use authorization in December of last year.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.