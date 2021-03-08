People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can gather in small groups without masks, CDC says

Sarah Tew/CNET

People who've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can gather indoors in small groups without wearing masks or social distancing, officials said during a joint briefing by the White House COVID-19 response team and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday. The CDC also added the updated guidelines to its site.

You're considering fully vaccinated two weeks after getting the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As of Monday, 90.4 million vaccines had been administered.

If you've been vaccinated, you can visit unvaccinated people from a single household if they're low risk. Vaccinated people who are exposed to someone with the virus don't need to quarantine or get a test if they're asymptomatic.

The agency warned that you should still wear a mask and social distance in public, if you're gathering with unvaccinated people from more than one other household or visiting an unvaccinated person who's at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 or who lives with a person at increased risk.

"There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in the privacy of their own homes," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement, as previously reported by the Wall Street Journal. "Everyone -- even those who are vaccinated -- should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings."

The CDC's travel guidance remains unchanged, and people should continue to avoid medium and large gatherings.

