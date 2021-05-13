Vaccinated people don't need masks indoors, says CDC

Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography/Getty

Vaccinated people can safely stop wearing masks both indoors and outdoors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced today at a press briefing by the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

People who are fully vaccinated may also resume normal activities without maintaining social distance, except where local or state laws say otherwise, including "local business and workplace guidance."

At the press briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the risk of contracting COVID-19 when fully vaccinated is "extremely low," whether you are indoors or outdoors.

A press briefing with the White House COVID-19 response team is underway, and this article will updated.

