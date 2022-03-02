Baby Items Recalled in February: Check the List Here

Getty/HUIZENG HU

A whole swathe of baby items from formula to teethers and walkers were recalled during the month of February to ensure the safety and health of infants. Recall notices are posted on the US Consumer Produce Safety Commission website, as well as by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Here's a list of some of the baby and children's products recalled.

Zeno infant walker

Zeno's collapsible infant walker was recalled Feb. 17 after it was found the product fails to meet the federal safety standard.

"They can fit through a standard doorway and are not designed to stop at the edge of a step as required," says the recall notice on the US Consumer Produce Safety Commission website. "The walkers also have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head can become entrapped at the neck. Babies using these walkers can be seriously injured or killed."

There have been no reported incidents or injuries, but consumers are being told to stop using them immediately. You can contact Zeno via email to get a shipping label to return the walker for free and get a full refund.

Around 1,355 walkers were sold at Walmart between October 2018 and August 2021, priced between $130 and $160. The walkers come in black, teal, pink or gray, with a gray or black seat and a white, teal or pink tray.

Lovevery drinking cup with handle

Included as part of Lovevery's 7- to 8-month The Inspector Play Kit, the stainless steel drinking cup was recalled on Feb. 17 for having a handle that's at risk of detaching and causing a choking hazard.

There have been 70 reports of the handle partially or fully detaching, including two where children had the handle in their mouth. Parents should take the cup away from babies immediately and get a free replacement after registering on the company's website, uploading a photo of the defaced cup, and promising to recycle or dispose of the cup.

Around 169,000 were sold in the US, and 11,000 in Canada between July 2018 and July 2021 at www.Lovevery.com as part of the $80 play kit.

Abbott Nutrition baby formula, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare

The FDA announced a recall by Abbott Nutrition of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered baby formulas.

It followed four complaints of babies who were hospitalized with bacterial infections, one of whom died. Three of those complaints were for Cronobacter sakazakii, which can cause fever, excessive crying, low energy, poor feeding and other serious symptoms. The fourth complaint was for Salmonella Newport, which can cause fever, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, high fever and other more severe side effects.

If your baby is experiencing any of the symptoms described, contact your health care provider immediately.

Here's how to tell if your baby formula has been recalled.

Bebe au Lait teethers

These wooden teethers from Bebe au Lait were recalled on Feb. 23 for being a choking hazard, with the beads coming off when the string comes untied. Around 8,600 were sold in the US, as well as 10 in Canada.

Parents should take the teether away from their child immediately. While no injuries have been reported, Bebe au Lait received six reports of detached beads, including one where a child placed a bead in their mouth.

The affected teethers were sold in the butterfly, boat, cactus, dinosaur, heart, moon and star, owl, rainbow, starfish, tropical leaf, turtle and world shapes. They were sold at Target and other nationwide stores, as well as online at Bebeaulait.com, Zulily, between May 2019 and October 2021. You can check online if your teether is included in the recall, and fill out a form for a store credit or call to get a full refund.

Valco Baby Snap Duo Trend strollers

Some Valco Baby Snap Duo Trend strollers were recalled on Feb. 16 after 207 reports of the front wheels snapping off or breaking while the strollers were in use.

That's a fall hazard for children being pushed in the strollers, and people should stop using them immediately.

The CPSC said consumers should reach out to Valco Baby for a free replacement front wheel assembly and instructions on how to install it.

The strollers were sold between February and October of 2020 for $700 through Amazon, as well as baby stores across the US and online in charcoal, gray, night and denim colors, with about 1,290 being recalled.

Adam the Apple stackable toys

These wooden stackable toys were recalled on Feb. 9 due to lead being found in the surface paint. Lead is toxic when consumed by young children.

The toys come in 15 wooden pieces and look like a smiling apple when stacked. No injuries or incidents have been reported, but children should stop using them immediately. Around 200 products were sold between June and November 2021 online, and in July 2021 at the Philadelphia Gift Show for around $25.

You can contact Stack Em Up Books to get a prepaid shipping label to return the toys and get a full refund.

