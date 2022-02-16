Double Stroller Recalled Due to Fall Hazard

Valco Baby

Some Valco Baby Snap Duo Trend stroller have been recalled due to over 200 reported incidents where the front wheels have broken or snapped off while being used. This causes a fall hazard to children who are being pushed in the stroller, the US Consumer Protection Safety Commission noted Wednesday on its recalls website.

Consumers have been told to stop using the strollers immediately and reach out to Valco Baby for a free replacement front wheel assembly and instructions on how to install it. Known affected purchasers will be contacted directly by the company.

Read more: How to choose the right car seat, from infancy to childhood

The strollers were sold between February 2020 and October 2020 for $700 through Amazon, baby stores across the US, www.albeebaby.com and www.pishposhbaby.com in charcoal, gray, night and denim colors, with around 1,290 being recalled.

There have been 207 reports of front wheels cracking or breaking, Valco Baby said, but no injuries have been reported.

You can check if your Valco stroller is included in the recall online.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.