This New Weighted Hoodie From Champion Wants to Calm Your Anxiety

Champion, the athletic apparel company credited with the invention of the first hoodie, has developed a weighted hoodie in collaboration with Thera. The weighted hoodie uses microbeads to tap into the same benefits provided by a weighted blanket, such as easing stress and lessening feelings of anxiety. It may offer wearable relief to those with mental health conditions.

According to Champion's press release, the idea for Champion's adaptive prototype came from the 2022 brand survey in which over 90% of people between the ages of 19 and 35 expressed interest in a weighted wearable product.

"We want people to speak about mental health and destigmatize the needs that these products can meet, and Champion is committed to giving individuals the support they need with adaptive fashion that's fit for all," said Vanessa LeFebvre, Global President at Champion in the press release.

This isn't the first weighted clothing to hit the market, though it's nice to see such an intentional product from a big brand. Starting in September, you can get your hands on a Champion weighted hoodie in stores or online.

How the Champion weighted hoodie works

The Champion weighted hoodie weighs eight pounds, which might sound like a lot, though for reference, weighted blankets can weigh anywhere from five to 30 pounds. It's made from Champion's signature Reverse Weave fabric, with the proprietary C Onion quilting that ensures the weight of the micro-glass beads is evenly distributed over time.

The jacket was designed specifically with neurodivergent needs in mind, and Champion put a lot of detail into the hoodie. Not only does the hoodie provide the benefits of a weighted blanket, but it also will offer two sensory experiences to choose from. One side has a textured, quilted feel, while the other is smooth.

Champion

If that wasn't enough, the hoodie also intentionally lacks a traditional label to accommodate those with sensory issues. Instead, you'll find all the care information in the stowaway label in the pocket. Finally, the cotton drawcord is longer than normal, allowing neurodivergent tendencies like fidgeting or twirling.

With that much going on, you might wonder how hard it is to care for. Thankfully, the Champion weighted blanket hoodie is machine washable.

Can a weighted hoodie really help reduce stress?

The Champion weighted hoodie is a sign that brands should offer adaptive clothing, but can it really help you? As is the case with weighted blankets, there are some big claims associated with weighted clothing, like being able to help ease anxiety, depression and ADHD sensory issues.

The benefits of weighted products come from deep pressure stimulation -- the same thing that makes hugs nice and why babies are calm when swaddled. When stressed or anxious, our nervous system kicks into high gear, and the sympathetic nervous system takes over, triggering our fight-or-flight response. Deep pressure stimulation relaxes the nervous system by stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system. It drops cortisol levels and increases serotonin and dopamine.

While weighted products aren't a recognized treatment option and won't cure your anxiety, they may ease symptoms in the moment. The Champion weighted hoodie means that relief doesn't have to just be limited to home.