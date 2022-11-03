The Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Skillet Is a Cook's Dream-Come-True Pan

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

When I moved into my first apartment, my mom gifted me an Ayesha Curry cast iron skillet to get my kitchen cooking utensil collection started. Little did I know it would be my favorite pan that I've ever had.

Why it's a great gift: Iron cast skillets are much more heavy duty than your standard skillet. Made with a blend of iron and steel, cast iron skillets hold their heat tremendously and can cook almost anything. One of the best parts is that you don't need to use butter or oil before cooking as long as the skillet is properly seasoned. All you have to do is drizzle oil in your Ayesha Curry cast iron skillet and let it cook on low for about an hour. And voila! You now have a seasoned skillet ready to cook a steak, deep-dish pizza, Pizookie, salmon, one-pan dinner -- the possibilities are endless. Bonus: Both sides of the pan have pour spouts so you can easily let out sauces, oils or liquids.

My Ayesha Curry cast iron skillet has a vibrant twilight teal color with a slight and subtle sparkle on the bottom, but it's also available in brown sugar. It's 10 inches in diameter, a good-sized pan to have in your pantry, but you can opt for the 12-inch model if you want a bigger size.

What you'll pay: Another big highlight of this skillet? It retails for only $40, but we've seen the price drop as low as $28.