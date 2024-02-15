Find Cheaper Heart Medication Using GoodRx and Other Discounts

GoodRx, a company that offers coupons on medications, said Thursday it's offering discounts on 30 common heart medications for under $30.

These include medications for coronary artery disease, hypertension, high cholesterol and more conditions associated with heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the US.

To find a discount, look for your medication on the list in the heart health hub and then either select your preferred pharmacy or click around until you find the cheapest deal (prices vary a bit by pharmacy and other factors).

The heart medications under $30 aren't new to GoodRx, but the company compiled them into a heart health section on the website for an easier find.

What medications are included?

You can find discounts on a variety of prescription drugs by searching GoodRx, but the ones compiled on the 30 under 30 section include generic versions of different statins (common for high cholesterol), medications for hypertension (high blood pressure), angina (chest pain) and more.

Once you find your medication and preferred coupon, you'll need to email, text or print a copy of the GoodRx coupon to present at the pharmacy for your discount.

Where else can I find medicine discounts?

Cost Plus, an online drug company from Mark Cuban, is a relatively new way to find the best deals on many popular medications. To use it, search to see whether your medication is available, then follow the prescription and information requirements.

Amazon, the online retail giant, also has a pharmacy and you can find discounts on medication, including insulin, through Amazon Pharmacy. Last year, the company said it'll be automatically applying coupons for medications when applicable, which means you won't have to run down a discount.

If you're a Prime member, Amazon also has RxPass, which is an additional $5 subscription for certain medications.

Walmart, another big retailer, also has a widely available $4 generic drug program at its pharmacy, which includes some heart, blood pressure and cholesterol medications for as low as $4 for a month's supply.

What's the best deal?

The best deal for you will depend on your medication, what quantity you want, your pharmacy preferences and your insurance. But with discounts available to bring down the price of vital medications, it's worth comparing a few before your prescription runs out so you can make sure you're saving the most money.